Biby Law Firm Injury and Accident Lawyers: The Benefit of Expertise

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Jacob Biby and Patrick F. Collogan have dedicated their careers to obtaining justice for Tulsans who have been hurt by others' acts of negligence. As experienced personal injury lawyers, they have emerged as fearless advocates in the Sooner State, representing clients with passion, precision, and a belief that adequate preparation can win half of the legal battle.

"In most cases, our clients would have no voice if it weren't for our advocacy," says Mr. Biby, founder of Biby Law Firm Injury and Accident Lawyers. "It's extremely rewarding to uncover the root cause of their injuries. Holding wrongdoers accountable can change our clients' lives. We enjoy seeing clients after their case, knowing that a settlement or verdict has changed their life for the better."

Born and raised in Oklahoma, Mr. Biby has received substantial accolades in the industry, including The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and its Top 40 Under 40 awards and yearly recognition from Super Lawyers® since 2013.

Mr. Collogan, a lifelong resident of Ponca City, worked extensively in personal injury law prior to joining Biby Law as partner in 2021. With practice areas spanning auto and trucking accidents, insurance bad faith claims, oil field accidents, and more, Mr. Biby and Mr. Collogan are dedicated to representing those harmed by another person or by a corporation's negligence. The duo's first-rate negotiating skills, thorough preparation through each phase of a case, and acute understanding of the law have continually earned the respect of clients, juries, judges, insurance adjusters, and opposing counsel.

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

For individuals struggling with a serious personal injury, the value of a seasoned and well-informed attorney cannot be overstated. Biby Law Firm removes the burden of navigating these complicated cases, allowing their clients to focus on healing. "The insurance industry is not there to help claimants; they're there to save money," Mr. Biby explains. "As experienced personal injury attorneys, we help clients steer clear of pitfalls that can happen when they're unrepresented."

Both Mr. Biby and Mr. Collogan work extensively to ensure their clients' comfort while also positioning the case for an optimal result; they are well-versed at navigating medical treatment and regularly refer clients to the region's top physicians and health care specialists. No matter the case, Biby Law Firm is poised to defend clients, guiding them through each phase of the litigation process and often settling cases before they even reach a jury. If necessary, however, the team regularly proves that they're ready and able to take it to the courtroom to obtain the best possible outcome.

"We have experience mediating against the biggest insurance companies and corporations in the world, and we know what it takes to be effective against them," Mr. Biby concludes. "We work hard for our clients, and we are passionate about obtaining results."

With offices in Tulsa, Bixby, and Grove, Biby Law Firm Injury and Accident Lawyers is Tulsans' go-to firm for handling all manner of claims, including but not limited to:

Car, truck, motorcycle, and bike accidents

Insurance bad faith claims

Premises liability claims

Traumatic brain, spinal cord, and burn injuries

Wrongful death claims

Neck, shoulder, and back injuries

Mass transit, Uber, and Lyft accidents

