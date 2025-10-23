The South Texas Business Lawyers: The Value of Expertise

The South Texas Business Lawyers helps business owners take charge of their success through expert advice and strategic consulting.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / "Early in my career, I worked for a large law firm handling complex business negotiations with massive legal costs," says Matthew Duke, managing attorney and founder of The South Texas Business Lawyers (STBL). "We're able to provide our clients with as much value as one of the big firms while also being a better fit for their budgets."

Headquartered in San Antonio, STBL provides small and midsize businesses with a comprehensive range of cost-effective legal services. The team has decades of combined experience, offering expert and tailored advice for both everyday issues and the unusual challenges of running a business in the Lone Star State.

"Most of our clients are just below the size where it makes financial sense to hire an inside general counsel," says Duke. "They need a trusted advisor who understands their business and can offer both legal and strategic advice. We're very good at both of those things."

Roughly half of the firm's work involves mergers and acquisitions, helping clients navigate the complexities of buying another business or negotiating an exit. This process can be intimidating, with significant risks for all sides. Unsurprisingly, experienced counsel is often the deciding factor in moving these deals forward.

"Both sides of mergers and acquisitions can be very exciting," Duke says. "On the buyer side, we're helping create value by merging businesses. On the seller's side, we're helping business owners get the best value for all their hard work. For most, it's a first-time experience with a lot of uncertainty. We're here to walk clients through the deal, step by step."

As a serial entrepreneur in his own right, Duke can provide clients with insight into the mechanics of even the most complex business deals.

"One of my strengths is knowing how to make deals that work for my clients," Duke explains. "There's more at stake here than making sure paperwork is in order. My job is to offer strategic planning advice and help my clients manage risk. When the other side asks them to take on too much risk as part of a deal, I'm ready to offer alternative structures to reduce that risk."

SMALL-BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

In addition to working directly with clients, STBL offers a variety of educational resources and services for small-business owners. The firm even offers "bootcamp" workshops in business formation and other topics as well as membership-based services for self-help legal matters.

"Many small-business owners can't afford to hire a dedicated business attorney," Duke explains. "We're not advising them through our bootcamps and other services, but we are giving access to the knowledge they need to make more informed business decisions. We want to give them a baseline of legal knowledge as it relates to their businesses."

