The ESOP Group at Morgan Stanley: Exit Strategies for Every Scenario

The ESOP Group at Morgan Stanley adopts a well-informed, personalized approach to business transition planning, helping entrepreneurs choose the best path forward.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Focused on fiscal growth, employee satisfaction, and other day-to-day concerns of running a company, many business owners aren't thinking about what will happen when they leave. In fact, data collected by the Exit Planning Institute in 2023 shows that even though 68% of business owners have sought business transition advice, 78% have no formal transition plan.

William "Bill" O'Brien



The team at The ESOP Group at Morgan Stanley helps business owners and their advisors approach exit planning strategies with objectivity. With a formal transition plan, whether that means transferring the company to the next generation or selling it outright, entrepreneurs can take an active, educated role in the fate of their company. William "Bill" O'Brien, managing director, wealth management, financial advisor, and corporate client group director, believes his team is uniquely positioned to provide clients with all their possible exit strategies because of the firm's wealth of resources. This, he says, is key to helping clients choose the path that works best for their scenario.

"If you're holding a hammer that executes only one transaction, every company starts looking like a nail," says O'Brien. "There are pros and cons to each potential business transition opportunity, and it's important to work with a firm who can educate them on and execute any transaction."

A Personal Process

The ESOP Group helps ensure solutions are tailored to clients by following a five-part process. First is the discovery stage, which involves determining clients' goals. This is followed by educating clients on their options, selecting professionals to help execute the plan, walking clients through the transaction, and, finally, helping them invest for the future.

Employee stock ownership plans, which the team is named for, are just one potential path clients can pursue. While O'Brien and his team understand this is a good option for owners who want their employees to become economic benefactors and take over leadership, it may not be the best fit for someone who wants a quick and uninvolved transaction.

Citing the Exit Planning Institute's data that 70% of business owners regret their decision after selling their company, O'Brien aims to help clients make decisions that will align with their goals and values in the long term. That means helping them secure enough money for a comfortable retirement and the funds to support their families if they choose. It also means leaving behind a company legacy that clients feel comfortable with while avoiding needless layoffs and other drastic changes.

"We're people helping people," says O'Brien, who was inspired to do this work after helping his family transition when his mother passed away. "We want our clients to move forward in a way that not only benefits them and their families but also the legacy of their business that they want to leave behind."

William O'Brien

Managing Director

312-419-3554

