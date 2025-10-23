MedCognetics Collaborates With Laurel Bridge Software to Revolutionize Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnosis With Secure, Advanced AI Workflow Solutions

NEWARK, DELAWARE / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / MedCognetics, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for breast cancer screening, has teamed up with Laurel Bridge Software, a leader in medical imaging workflow solutions, to deliver an end-to-end solution for screening and diagnostic mammography. Laurel Bridge's proven workflow orchestration capabilities combined with MedCognetics' advanced AI platform enhances clinical efficiency, strengthens data security, and improves patient outcomes. Announced during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this successful collaboration highlights the commitment both organizations share for advancing women's healthcare through secure, intelligent imaging innovation.

The Trifecta of Trustworthy AI: Accuracy, Workflow, and Security

While many focus on the clinical accuracy of AI algorithms, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recognized a more comprehensive set of requirements for safe and effective AI, mandating that algorithms must not only demonstrate clinical efficacy but also seamlessly integrate into existing clinical workflows while sufficiently protecting patient privacy and data security. The joint effort between MedCognetics and Laurel Bridge is designed to meet this "trifecta" head-to-end.

MedCognetics: Advancing Cancer Detection with Unbiased AI

MedCognetics is a trusted leader in unbiased, reliable AI solutions for breast imaging screening and diagnostics. Recognizing that clinical excellence requires more than accuracy alone, MedCognetics integrates its AI into efficient, secure, and seamless clinical workflows with the support of Laurel Bridge Software.

During the FDA approval process, Laurel Bridge's Compass Routing Workflow Manager provided the robust workflow and security framework required to meet rigorous standards. Additionally, Compass is able to support MedCognetics' mobile breast imaging initiative, which aims to bring essential screening services to higher-risk populations and individuals with limited access to Tier 1 screening facilities.

Laurel Bridge Software: The Secure and Seamless Workflow Layer

Compass delivers flexible, secure infrastructure for efficient image routing and results delivery between MedCognetics' AI algorithms and clinical systems. It safeguards patient privacy by automatically de-identifying study metadata before AI processing and re-identifying results for accurate attachment to patient records. The platform also enables highly secure data exchange without the need for VPNs, simplifying infrastructure management and reducing potential vulnerabilities.

A Powerful Collaboration Driving AI Innovation & Workflow

The collaboration between MedCognetics and Laurel Bridge Software marks a significant advancement in screening and diagnostic mammography. By integrating MedCognetics' clinically proven, unbiased AI with Laurel Bridge's robust and secure workflow solutions, healthcare organizations can now deploy AI with greater confidence and control. This joint innovation provides a seamless, secure way to manage data flow, reduce cybersecurity risks, and ultimately deliver more efficient, precise, and patient-centered care.

"We believe that for AI to truly change healthcare, it must be trustworthy and easy to integrate," said Jeff Blair, President of Laurel Bridge Software. "Our collaboration with MedCognetics demonstrates how we can provide a complete solution that addresses not just the clinical need, but also the equally important requirements for workflow efficiency and data security."

"The FDA's guidance on AI reinforces what we've known all along - that a great algorithm is only part of the story," said Ron Nag, MedCognetics CEO. "Laurel Bridge's technology provides the necessary workflow and privacy framework to ensure our solution is both effective and secure, which is critical to our success in obtaining 510(k) clearance and delivering the best possible breast screening and diagnosis.

About MedCognetics

MedCognetics provides an advanced AI software platform which integrates into the radiology workflow. The platform is trained on a diverse global patient dataset to mitigate data biasing. The future of AI in healthcare is unbiased services, and MedCognetics is at the forefront of creating more predictable medical outcomes and ultimately saving lives. Founded in 2020, the company is based in Dallas, Texas. Cognet AI-MT is cleared for on-cloud use only.

