RC Law Group: Uniquely Capable Advocacy

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / "One of my favorite things about being a lawyer is helping people with cases that no one else will take," says Ryan Childress, founder of RC Law Group. "I get to be the person who says: 'You've come to the right place.' I get to be a source of hope for people who have none."

Based in Tulsa, RC Law Group represents clients in a wide range of family, civil, and criminal matters. Equally capable at the negotiating table and in the courtroom, Childress diligently advocates for his clients with both professionalism and respect. The quality of his work earned him an AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale-Hubbell®, an industry recognition reserved for lawyers with an outstanding level of professional excellence.

"I'm a jack-of-all-trades, and it's one of the things that makes me different from other attorneys," Childress explains. "Most lawyers focus on one area of the law, and then they spend their careers doing as many of those cases as they can. I'm not like that. I'm a lifelong learner, and I genuinely love practicing law."

As the sole attorney at his firm, Childress can keep his overhead costs low, providing clients with exceptional value compared to the expense of hiring a large firm. This also gives him the freedom to accept complex, challenging, and unusual cases. The most surprising thing for his clients, however, is his emphasis on kindness.

"When people meet me for the first time, they often tell me that I'm not what they expected," Childress says. " They expect lawyers to be arrogant and blunt, and I'm not like that. I'm a good listener; I'm very respectful of them and their situation. I treat everyone with the utmost kindness."

EXPERIENCED, PROFESSIONAL REPRESENTATION

"My clients are human beings with a legal problem, and I'm here to help resolve that problem," Childress says. "When they come to me, they're having one of the worst days of their lives. They're being sued, they're going through a divorce, or they've been charged with a crime. They're lost, confused, and looking for help."

While Childress makes every effort to resolve matters outside of the courtroom, he has a long record of success in jury trials, bench trials, and administrative proceedings. He describes himself as a highly professional and prepared litigator, capable of cross examining witnesses and presenting evidence to the jury without being needlessly disrespectful or antagonistic.

By working closely with clients to thoroughly prepare their case, Childress is able to create the strongest possible position for a favorable outcome.

"I'm a believer in the adage that 'this too shall pass,' and I try to help my clients see things from that perspective," he concludes. "Many of them are terrified that their legal situation will ruin their lives forever. Yes, the situation is rough, but it will pass, and I'll be here to guide them through the process and pick them up when they're down."

