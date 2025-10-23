EnvisionWare Expands Partnership With ScannX to Launch Multifunction Printing for Libraries

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / EnvisionWare, a leader in self-service and efficiency solutions for libraries, today announced an expanded partnership with ScannX, a pioneer in book-scanning technology. Through this collaboration, EnvisionWare will distribute ScannX's ScanPerfect® MFP, the first multifunction printer designed specifically for public libraries. The solution will be distributed through EnvisionWare's Jamex product line.

The ScanPerfect MFP integrates seamlessly with EnvisionWare's print management and mobile print solutions, offering patrons a single device to print, scan, save, and share documents.

"ScannX and EnvisionWare share a commitment to advancing public library services," said Murray L. Dennis, President of ScannX. "This integration empowers libraries to elevate patron experience while reducing operational costs."

"After more than a decade of collaboration, expanding from book scanners to multifunction printers is a natural next step," added John Dexter, General Manager of EnvisionWare. "Libraries can now unify their document imaging workflows under one intuitive interface, improving service and efficiency."

The ScanPerfect MFP will be available through EnvisionWare's Jamex line of self-service solutions.

About EnvisionWare

EnvisionWare is a leading provider of self-service and library-efficiency solutions. Today, over ten thousand libraries use EnvisionWare products to enrich the service offerings of their libraries and to empower their customers to do more for themselves. EnvisionWare's broad and integrated product line includes Reservation Service, LPT:One print management, mobile printing, OneStop for self-service circulation, RFID/AMH, LibCabinet, Holds Locker, the 24-Hour Library and the EasyPay station. For more information about EnvisionWare, visit www.envisionware.com.

About ScannX

ScannX is a leading provider of award-winning book scanning solutions, leveraging innovative loT technology and cloud-based support. Focusing on seamless integration and enhanced accessibility, ScannX empowers libraries to digitize and store content effortlessly, transforming how information is scanned, stored, and accessed. ScannX has been recognized by LibraryWorks' MLA Awards in innovation and customer support for the last 11 consecutive years. For more information, visit www.scannx.com

SOURCE: EnvisionWare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/envisionware-expands-partnership-with-scannx-to-launch-multifunct-1090815