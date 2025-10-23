Cirrus Data Solutions: Cirrus Data Unveils Agentic AI Integration for Fully Autonomous Enterprise Data Mobility

Enterprises Can Now Integrate Their AI Agents with Cirrus Data Cloud to Autonomously Plan and Orchestrate Migrations Across Any Environment - Safely and at Scale

SYOSSET, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Cirrus Data Solutions Inc. (CDS), a global leader in enterprise-scale automated data mobility, today announced full support for Agentic AI with the release of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, enabling enterprises to integrate their AI agents directly with Cirrus Data Cloud.

This integration extends Cirrus Data's automation-first foundation into the era of AI-enabled data mobility. With Cirrus Data Cloud MCP Server, enterprises can now connect the same AI agents they already use directly to Cirrus Data Cloud to assess, design, plan, and execute both block storage and compute-level migrations.

Enterprises can now autonomously modernize their environments with advanced automation while maintaining control, security, and governance. Cirrus Data Cloud delivers a single platform for both block storage refresh and compute workload migration. It supports leading private and public clouds and hypervisor environments, including Nutanix, AWS, Azure, VMware, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, and Oracle Linux Virtualization.

"Today's announcement is another milestone for Cirrus Data and for our customers," said Wayne Lam, Chief Executive Officer at Cirrus Data Solutions. "Our solutions are built on the principles of simplicity, security, and automation, and we've taken that to the next level. By allowing enterprises to connect their own AI agents directly to Cirrus Data Cloud, we are turning autonomous data mobility into a practical reality that customers can start using today."

Lam added, "We also recognize that AI adoption happens at different speeds. For organizations not yet ready to use AI for data mobility, we continue to enhance our MigrateOps platform for human-directed automations."

Market Challenge

Organizations continue to face pressure to modernize faster, yet storage and workload migrations remain time-consuming and risk-prone. Cirrus Data addresses these challenges with a software-based solution capable of migrating any block workload, physical or virtual, to any destination: on-premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments. For human operators, it automates every stage of the migration from discovery through cutover with policy-driven control.

Now there is an answer for AI-ready enterprises. These enterprises can delegate assessment, design, planning, and execution to their AI agents that integrate with our new MCP Server. Both the AI and human approaches leverage the same secure, auditable automation foundation.

Cirrus Data Cloud serves as both an information provider and an execution platform, exposing real-time telemetry and enabling engineers or AI agents to operate through MigrateOps Recipes. This architecture simplifies workflows, eliminates tool sprawl, and ensures secure, auditable, and repeatable operations at scale.

Available in both software-only and Private Edition deployment models, Cirrus Data Cloud also supports full air-gap operation for secure or regulated environments.

"Our customers are looking for speed and safety in modernization," said Ron Croce, Chief Revenue Officer at Cirrus Data Solutions. "The MCP Server gives them both, extending Cirrus Data Cloud's automation into AI-driven autonomy while maintaining the trust, governance, and compliance they rely on today."

Availability

The MCP Server is included with all new Cirrus Data Cloud licenses and is available immediately. Customers and partners can request demonstrations and documentation at www.cirrusdata.com.

Join the Webinar

Learn more about how Cirrus Data can support Agentic AI for data mobility, register for the upcoming webinar on November 6th at 11:00 AM ET.

Hosted by: Sammy Tam, Cirrus Data, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Reserve your spot here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LjPIUwXuTFiOmTT9NQl3QA

Additional Information

Visit Cirrus Data AI: https://cirrusdata.com/ai

Watch the latest demo here: Cirrus Data x AI Agents

About Cirrus Data

Cirrus Data Solutions Inc. (CDS) is a global leader in automated data mobility technology and services. The company's innovations include the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, which enables enterprises to integrate their AI agents with Cirrus Data Cloud. The company distributes its solutions through systems integrators, managed service providers, channel resellers, and partners, including Dell Technologies, Microsoft, AWS, Oracle Cloud, Hitachi, IBM, NetApp, Pure Storage, Infinidat, AHEAD, CDW, ConvergeOne, Logicalis, SHI, Park Place, Presidio, ePlus, Insight, Computacenter, Sirius, WWT, and many others. Cirrus Data works closely with Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), including Accenture, HCL, Kyndryl, TCS, Capgemini, and others. The company's flagship data mobility-as-a-service offering, Cirrus Migrate Cloud, is also available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, and Oracle Cloud Marketplace. CDS is headquartered in Syosset, New York, with support centers in Dublin, Ireland, and Nanjing, China. It also has sales and support offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Dallas, Denver, London, Melbourne, Munich, and Tampa. For more information, visit CDS online at?www.cirrusdata.com.

Media Contact:

Julie McKenna

Cirrus Data Solutions

julie.mckenna@cirrusdata.com

