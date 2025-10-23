PayQuicker Announces Flex, a Business-Ready Stablecoin Alternative for Global Payouts

Flex is a core component of PayQuicker's Global Payouts Orchestration, the industry's most advanced solution for unifying fragmented cross-border payout methods

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / PayQuicker , a leader in global payouts orchestration, today announced PayQuicker Flex, a first-of-its-kind global payouts solution that redefines how businesses move money across borders. Flex empowers organizations to instantly distribute funds and automatically settle in more than 60 local currencies across 210 countries and territories, without the complexity, risk, or regulatory uncertainty associated with stablecoins.

While stablecoins have generated buzz for their speed, cost-efficiency, and currency interoperability, they introduce operational friction and compliance concerns that most businesses aren't prepared to manage. Blockchain integrations, tokenization, payee wallet creation, on/off ramp requirements, and evolving global regulations make stablecoins difficult to implement at scale.

PayQuicker Flex eliminates those tradeoffs. It provides a fully compliant, instantly deployable solution that delivers the same benefits stablecoins promise, including instant settlement, global reach, and simplified currency conversion, without requiring businesses to take on new infrastructure, risk, or regulatory exposure.

"Stablecoins have generated headlines, but headlines don't move money," said Kevin Zeman, VP of Banking Operations at PayQuicker. "We built PayQuicker Flex to deliver what businesses actually need - speed, scale, and compliance - without the added burden of managing blockchain infrastructure or speculative assets. It's a future-proof solution that evolves with our clients as they grow."

Designed for today's global economy, PayQuicker Flex meets the demands of cross-border workforces, gig platforms, affiliate networks, and creator marketplaces that rely on instant, seamless payouts to operate and scale. With Flex, payees can receive funds directly into their PayQuicker Flex account and instantly spend, withdraw, or transfer them, with no delays, no intermediaries, no token conversion required.

PayQuicker Flex is built on the company's award-winning Global Payouts Orchestration platform, which streamlines fragmented payout methods and partners into a unified experience. By orchestrating bank transfers, prepaid and virtual cards, e-wallets, and local payment methods through a single partner, PayQuicker helps businesses reduce operational complexity, accelerate time to market, and deliver a superior payee experience at global scale.

"PayQuicker Flex offers everything stablecoins promise-instant settlement, global reach, and efficiency-without the risk," added Zeman. "We're not chasing the hype. We're setting the standard for what global payouts should be: simple, compliant, and built for business."

