Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) ("FingerMotion" or the "Company"), a mobile services, data, and technology company, announced that its AI and Big Data division, Sapientus, is strengthening its collaboration and business development activities in Southeast Asia. This follows its participation in InsurInnovator Connect Asia 2025 held in September 2025 in Singapore.

At the event, Sapientus showcased its suite of AI-powered data analytics platforms designed to transform large, complex data sets into actionable intelligence. These solutions address key use cases such as customer acquisition, risk scoring, product personalization, and cross-industry collaboration between telecommunications and insurance.

"Our participation at InsurInnovator Connect Asia validated the relevance of our solutions to the market and provided a platform to engage with potential partners and industry stakeholders," said Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion. "We continue to look for opportunities to expand our footprint outside of China and are now focused on building regional arrangements to support future market entry."

Strategic Focus Areas

Sapientus' near-term efforts will center on expanding collaboration arrangements and validating solution use cases across the Southeast Asia region, with a focus on:

Accelerating collaboration initiatives with telcos, insurers, and distributors.

Exploring pilot opportunities with ecosystem parties in Indonesia and Thailand.

Strengthening Sapientus' role as a data-driven enabler for insurance and telco collaborations.

The September event provided meaningful validation of market interest, and the Company intends to build on these connections to develop a regional collaboration network and align with local regulatory and market requirements ahead of any formal expansion.

About Sapientus

Sapientus, the AI and big data arm of FingerMotion, delivers data-driven solutions for the telecommunications and insurance sectors. Its platform enables product development, distribution, and customer engagement through advanced analytics and digital technologies.

For more information, visit https://sapientus.com.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

For more information on FingerMotion, visit: https://fingermotion.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the Company to manage its VIE contracts; the ability of the Company to maintain its relationships and licenses in China; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the Chinese telecommunications market; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271467

SOURCE: FingerMotion, Inc.