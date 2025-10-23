Greenwich, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Tuttle Capital Management, a pioneer in innovative thematic and options-based ETFs, today announced the launch of the industry's first 0 Days to Expiration (0DTE) Covered Call ETF on Strategy. The Tuttle Capital MSTR 0DTE Covered Call ETF (CBOE: MSTK) seeks to deliver income and capital appreciation while addressing the risks of overnight market moves.

A Different View to the Covered Call Landscape

Traditional covered call ETFs typically write options with weekly or monthly maturities. We believe this could leave funds exposed to overnight and weekend market swings, which could potentially erode returns or reduce income.

Tuttle's new 0DTE Covered Call ETFs attempt to change that dynamic by writing and resetting call options daily. This innovative structure seeks to :

Capture option premium every trading day.

Avoid exposure to large overnight gaps in the underlying stock or ETF.

"The early success of BITK validated our intraday, rules-based approach to covered calls," said Matthew Tuttle, CEO & CIO of Tuttle Capital Management. "By extending the suite to Strategy with MSTK, we're giving investors more ways to pursue daily option income while sidestepping the biggest pitfall of traditional structures. With today's additions, we're building on BITK's momentum and broadening the 0DTE covered-call suite to more of the market's most traded names."

Why This Underlying?

MicroStrategy (MSTR) is among the most volatile and actively traded single stocks in the market, making it an ideal candidate for daily option writing.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is known for breaking barriers in the ETF marketplace, launching products such as the first ETFs to short ARK Innovation, inverse Cramer ETFs, and a suite of innovative options-based income strategies. Tuttle Capital is committed to delivering cutting-edge tools that empower investors to navigate modern markets.

Disclosure: Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. The Funds' income and returns may vary significantly based on market conditions.

An investment in the Fund involves risk including the possible loss of principal.

Covered Call Risk . A covered call strategy involves writing (selling) covered call options in return for the receipt of premiums. The seller of the option gives up the opportunity to benefit from value increases in the Underlying Security above the strike price of the sold call options, but continues to bear the risk of Underlying Security price declines.



Additionally, the Fund is a "synthetic" covered call strategy, meaning that it derives its long exposure to the Underlying Security from options that utilize the Underlying Security as the reference asset. This synthetic exposure increases the likelihood that the Fund's returns may not always precisely align with the returns of the Underlying Security.



Options Risk. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, or in interest or currency exchange rates, including the anticipated volatility, which in turn are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political and economic events. Market conditions may cause the share price of the Underlying Security to be volatile. There is no assurance that the Fund will be able to effect closing transactions at any particular time or at an acceptable price. In addition, there may at times be an imperfect correlation between the movement in values of options and their underlying securities and there may at times not be a liquid secondary market for certain options. Investing in the Fund is not equivalent to investing in the issuer of the Underlying Security.



0DTE Options Risk. The Fund's use of zero days to expiration, known as "0DTE" options, presents additional risks. Due to the short time until their expiration, 0DTE options are more sensitive to sudden price movements and market volatility than options with more time until expiration. Because of this, the timing of trades utilizing 0DTE options becomes more critical. Although the Fund intends to enter into 0DTE options trades on market open, or shortly thereafter, even a slight delay in the execution of these trades can significantly impact the outcome of the trade. Such options may also suffer from low liquidity, making it more difficult for the Fund to enter into its positions each morning at desired prices. The bid-ask spreads on 0DTE options can be wider than with traditional options, increasing the Fund's transaction costs and negatively affecting its returns. Additionally, the proliferation of 0DTE options is relatively new and may therefore be subject to rule changes and operational frictions.



FLEX Options Risk. The FLEX Options held by the Fund will be exercisable at the strike price only on their expiration date. Prior to the expiration date, the value of the FLEX Options will be determined based upon market quotations or using other recognized pricing methods. The value of the FLEX Options prior to the expiration date may vary because of related factors other than the value of the reference asset. Factors that may influence the value of the FLEX Options, other than gains or losses in the reference asset, may include interest rate changes, changing supply and demand, decreased liquidity of the FLEX Options and changing volatility levels of the reference asset. FLEX Options are listed on an exchange; however, it is not guaranteed that a liquid secondary trading market will exist. In the event that trading in the FLEX Options is limited or absent, the value of the FLEX Options may decrease.

The Fund is new with no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer and therefore be more susceptible to a single adverse occurrence.



Investment Risks of the Underlying Security MSTR Investing Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment held by the Fund to be more volatile than the market generally. The value of an individual security or particular type of security may be more volatile and perform differently from the value of the market as a whole.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the fund, please call (833) 759-6110. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

