Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - New Destiny Mining Corp (TSXV: NED), (the "Company" or "NED") is pleased to provide an update on assay results from 2024 prospecting samples from the Treasure Mountain project, near Princeton, BC.

"We are excited to share assay results from samples collected last season from the northeastern part of our Treasure Mountain North property that indicates excellent discovery potential. We are committed to unlock the potential of our assets and drive shareholder growth to position NED as a growing contributor to the sector at such a pivotal juncture in the Company's progress," said Surj Uppal, President of New Destiny Mining.

In 2024, highly mineralized vein material was identified in float (release dated August 7, 2024) and follow-up prospecting upslope located the Spokane quartz vein, mineralized with up to 20% coarse chalcopyrite and pyrite (release dated September 3, 2024). The vein was sampled in two outcrops 35 meters apart and ranges from 0.35 to 1.0 meter in thickness. Assay results include 7.72 grams per tonne gold for the float sample, and 8.99 and 7.51 grams per tonne gold for the outcrop grab samples. Silver values range from 24.6 to 36.1 grams per tonne. Copper is 1.22% in the float sample, and 1.39% and 0.80% Cu in the grab samples.

Sample Gold g/t Copper % Description V119625 8.99 1.39 Grab sample. Spokane vein: Quartz vein with 5-10% pyrite and chalcopyrite. V119626 7.51 0.80 Grab sample. Spokane vein: Quartz vein with 10-15% pyrite and chalcopyrite. V119628 7.72 1.22 Grab sample. Float: Quartz vein with 5-10% coarse grained pyrite and chalcopyrite V119622 32.70 0.08 Grab sample. Jim Kelly mine portal: quartz vein with 10-15% coarse pyrite

Table 1: Assay Results

Also sampled was the vein material located at the portal of the Jim Kelly mine. This is the vein that was drill targeted in 2024 but assay results from the drilling are pending.

The orientation of the Spokane vein remains undefined, but the grab samples align with an east-west lineament identified from high-resolution LiDAR data acquired in 2022. Based on this interpretation, the vein has a potential strike length of 500 meters (see map below). This indicates excellent discovery potential in this area.

The BC Minfile records indicate the Spokane was exposed in two open-cuts and consists of an east-trending fracture zone, infilled by irregular quartz veinlets carrying pyrite over a width of approximately 0.9 metre. In 1909, copper-gold ore was reportedly removed by James Kelly but the exact location of this is unknown. In 1913, a sample across 0.9 metre is reported to have assayed 4.11 grams per tonne gold (Minister of Mines Annual Report, page 233). Reports in 1937, reports describe a 12.5 to 65 centimetre wide quartz vein, exposed by a 6-metre open-cut and a short adit, hosting pyrite, minor chalcopyrite and trace galena in a sheared greenstone. The vein strikes north 80 degrees west and dips 60 degrees north. A sample across 66 centimetres yielded 10.9 grams per tonne gold and 68.4 grams per tonne silver (Minister of Mines Annual Report, 1937). In 1988, a sample of quartz vein exposed by former trenches assayed 4.70 grams per tonne gold and 27.0 grams per tonne silver (BC Property File 825480).





Spokane vein discovery samples. Left shows abundant chalcopyrite mineralization in float sample.

The middle sample yielded 8.99 g/t Au and 32.3 g/t Ag with 1.39 % Cu, and the sample on the right

yielded 7.51 g/t Au and 36.1 g/t Ag with 0.8 % Cu.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5001/271510_c2b0ac80840aa8ac_002full.jpg





Map showing Spokane vein outcrop samples (yellow dots)

and interpreted extension of vein (dashed red lines) based on LiDAR data



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5001/271510_c2b0ac80840aa8ac_003full.jpg

On review of the historic work, the Company acquired additional ground to cover an area of disseminated copper mineralization 900 meters to the northwest that was drilled in 1966. Historic results are in the table below (from BC Property File 812822).

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Copper % 1 157.0 175.3 18.3 0.12 2 51.8 57.9 6.1 0.56 3 89.3 98.5 9.1 0.25

Table 2: Historic Results

A geological concept proposed for the area is that of cordilleran type base-metal quartz veins extending laterally from and/or above a porphyry copper deposit, similar to that at Butte, Montana. The Spokane vein potentially contains economic gold mineralization but also carries significant copper, which suggests it may be related to a copper porphyry system. The nearby disseminated copper mineralization drilled in 1966 might be part of a larger porphyry copper deposit.

The company is now in the process of applying for a new Mines Act permit for trenching and drilling at Spokane and the Northwest zone.





Map showing Treasure Mountain property and targets for 2024



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5001/271510_c2b0ac80840aa8ac_004full.jpg

The analyses quoted above were performed by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, BC., which is an independent ISO certified and accredited commercial laboratory. Analyses for gold in rocks and drill core were done by fire assay with AA finish (Atomic Absorption Spectrometry) on 30 gram subsamples (ALS code Au-AA25). Analyses for silver and 47 other elements were done by four acid digestion with ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma - Mass Spectrometry) finish (typically a 0.25 gram sub-sample) following ALS code MEMS-61. Quality control was monitored from the results for certified reference standards, blank material and field duplicate samples inserted alternately at a frequency of every 10 samples.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

About New Destiny Mining Corp.

New Destiny Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral resources. The Company's flagship project, the Treasure Mountain Silver Property, is located in southern British Columbia. New Destiny Mining Corp. is committed to creating value for its shareholders through the exploration and development of high-quality mineral assets.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

