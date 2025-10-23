New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Aiera, the world's leading investor events and intelligence platform, today announced "Human-Reviewed" Transcriptions in addition to a number of speed, coverage, and performance improvements to its overall events experience. Pushing its continually improving real-time transcription accuracy to 99% within one to three hours of event completion, Aiera's new offering combines advanced AI automation with expert human reviewers to ensure unmatched precision, superior diarization, and accurate speaker attribution.

"Aiera provides the fastest and most complete transcription offering anywhere, from original sourcing to transcription and review. The result is reliability and speed at scale, giving clients quality transcripts they can trust," said Ken Sena, CEO and Co-Founder of Aiera.

With coverage for over 45,000+ events annually, Aiera is the world's leading investor events platform delivering visibility into virtually every corporate, investor, and macroeconomic event impacting global markets. Approximately 25% of this content is uniquely available on Aiera, making it the most comprehensive and differentiated dataset in the industry.

Aiera's coverage includes:

31,000+ corporate earnings, investor days, shareholder & special situation meetings

12,000+ conference presentations

3,000+ macro and regulatory briefings

This represents more than 13,000+ global companies across most major indices, including S&P 500, DJIA, NASDAQ COMP, Russell 3000, FTSE 100, DAX, CAC 40, and S&P/ASX, as well as over 100+ macro and regulatory entities.

"With today's announcement, we continue to deliver on our promise to bring to market actionable intelligence, bridging the gap between human insight and AI scale," said Gavin Skinner, Chairman and COO of Aiera. "This milestone demonstrates how advanced automation and human expertise can work in harmony to set a new standard for trustworthy, next-generation market intelligence."

Aiera is the only platform with both real-time and human-edited transcripts available for licensing to downstream clients and/or API for quantitative analytics. This would include data providers, research platforms, and investment workflows, enabling firms to integrate verified event data directly into their models, dashboards, and decision systems.

Today's announcement follows recent news of the accelerated availability of Third Bridge content on the Aiera platform.

About Aiera:

Aiera is the leader in generative AI event solutions for financial services professionals. Now backed by a first-of-its-kind consortium of leading Wall Street banks and research providers, Aiera integrates broker research, expert network content, financial news, transcripts, filings, and other public data sources into its technology and platform solutions. Trusted by many of the world's top asset managers and financial institutions, Aiera delivers its capabilities through a secure dashboard, customizable components, and enterprise-grade APIs - empowering more informed, real-time decision-making across the investment workflow. Learn more at aiera.com.

