GPD Optoelectronics Corp. (GPD), a U.S. manufacturer specializing in high-performance InGaAs and Germanium photodiodes, today announced it has been awarded a $14,455,986 contract to develop next-generation Software-defined Tactical Optical Modem for Performance and Ruggedization STOMPeR formerly known as Rugged Adaptive Detection and Signaling (RADS) technology.

This award recognizes GPD's leadership in delivering mission-critical optical components and strengthens the company's role in advancing secure communications for the U.S. defense community. At the core of the project, GPD will enhance manufacturing processes for rugged optical receivers, a key to the reliable performance of Free Space Optical (FSO) communication systems used in contested and complex environments.

GPD Advancing Innovation for U.S Defense

Optical receivers are essential to enabling secure, high-speed communications across land, sea, air, and space. By bringing advanced design and U.S.-based manufacturing together, GPD Corp is addressing long-standing challenges of availability, resilience, and integration. The RADS award will allow GPD to:

Strengthen national security supply chains with domestically manufactured photodiodes.

Accelerate innovation in defense communications by delivering rugged, high-performance receivers built for the most demanding missions.

Support open architecture standards to ensure rapid deployment and interoperability across platforms.

Enable additional system configurations, ensuring that next-generation FSO technology can be adapted to diverse mission needs.

Address current shortages of optical receivers, which have limited the ability to meet demand and slowed deployment within planned DoD communication architectures.

Our Commitment

"For fifty years, GPD has turned light into insight," said Bob Davis, Vice President Government Programs. "This award represents more than investment in technology, it's an investment in America's ability to lead in secure, resilient communications. Our mission is to deliver innovation that ensures warfighters and defense systems can operate without compromise."

About GPD Optoelectronics Corp.

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, GPD Optoelectronics Corp. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of InGaAs and Germanium photodiodes, position sensing devices, and custom optical detectors. GPD's products serve aerospace, defense, telecommunications, industrial, and research applications worldwide. With a proven track record in both custom and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solutions, GPD is dedicated to delivering precision, reliability, and innovation under its brand promise: Sensing Further. Additional information can be found at gpd-ir.com and on Facebook, and LinkedIn

