The Measure Report 2025 Reveals How AI and Social Commerce Are Reshaping Consumer Behavior

Measure Protocol, the consumer intelligence company, today announced the release of its Measure Report 2025 revealing how generative AI and social commerce platforms are fundamentally reshaping consumer research and purchase behaviors. The report reveals that over one in five (21.6%) of ChatGPT interactions now demonstrate some degree of commercial intent, with 7.1% showing high intent and providing strong purchase signals. Business finance (34%) and product comparison (28%) dominate these high-intent conversations.

Based on comprehensive analysis of ChatGPT conversations from 3,458 users over five months, over 800,000 TikTok sessions, and six months of cross-platform behavioral data, Measure Report 2025 provides the first definitive look at how consumers are integrating AI tools into their searching and shopping journeys.

Other key findings from The Measure Report 2025

The Great Platform Split: Consumers are divided into four distinct patterns: Complementary Users (26.4%) expanding their toolkit, Competitive Replacement Users (24.4%) substituting AI for search, General Decline Users (25.8%) reducing both search and ChatGPT activity, and Reverse Cannibalization Users (17.2%) with a decline in ChatGPT usage and an increase in Search.

Social Commerce Sophistication: Analysis of around 1,200 purchase sessions on TikTok show that 70% have some measurable content influence and 2x increased in-platform search activity, 25% higher overall session activity.

Cross-Platform Research: Over 32% of post-AI session searches connect directly to prior conversations, revealing sophisticated workflows that bypass traditional attribution models.

"Consumers are no longer following simple, linear paths to purchase. They are using ChatGPT as a research assistant, then validating that information across social platforms and traditional search, indicating the search landscape is in active transition rather than settled disruption," said Paul Neto, Co-Founder and Chief Data Officer at Measure Protocol. "As a result, purchase journeys are becoming even more sophisticated and legacy attribution models simply can't capture them."

Critical Implications for Brands

The research reveals three fundamental shifts demanding immediate strategic attention:

End of Last-Click Attribution: With consumers researching across multiple platforms before purchasing, single-platform attribution models overstate the importance of final touchpoints while missing the complex research journey that drives decisions.

From Interruption to Facilitation: Brands must shift from interruption-based marketing tactics to supporting sophisticated research journeys that now routinely include AI tools as reasoning engines and verification hubs.

Platform Specialization Strategy: Rather than choosing between platforms, sophisticated users are developing specialized workflows where AI serves complex problem-solving, search provides verification, and social platforms drive discovery and commerce

About the Data

Measure Protocol analyzed 142,965 ChatGPT sessions from 3,458 users, over 800,000 TikTok sessions including ~1,200 purchase sessions, and 86,990 search queries across multiple platforms between January and June 2025. All data is actively collected, fully permissioned, and 100% deterministic.

