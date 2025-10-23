New integration connects Enfusion by CWAN and Morgan Money to optimize yield, diversification, and liquidity control for hedge fund clients

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced an integration that transforms how hedge funds manage cash. The solution links Enfusion by CWAN directly with the Morgan Money trading platform, J.P. Morgan Asset Management's short-term investment management solution, giving clients a single, automated workflow for investing and monitoring idle cash.

Through this connection, hedge funds can now:

Maximize idle cash by automatically investing in a diversified range of money market funds.

Reduce concentration risk by spreading cash across multiple managers, custodians, and currencies.

Improve liquidity visibility through real-time data and automated withdrawal and deposit capabilities.

Eliminate manual treasury work, freeing teams to focus on trading and strategy.

"Every dollar sitting in a single account represents both a missed opportunity and unnecessary concentration risk," said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at CWAN. "Together with J.P. Morgan Asset Management, we've built a system that makes cash an active, automated asset-helping hedge funds capture more yield, strengthen governance, and simplify operations."

The integration combines Enfusion by CWAN portfolio and order management capabilities with the MORGAN MONEY global money market fund platform, allowing users to select from multiple fund providers, currencies, and settlement options in one connected experience.

"Our collaboration with CWAN reflects our shared commitment to delivering institutional-grade solutions that simplify complexity," said Paul Przybylski, Global Head of Product Strategy and Morgan Money at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This integration gives hedge funds a straightforward way to enhance yield, diversification, and liquidity oversight-without adding operational burden."

The launch underscores a broader industry shift toward data-driven, automated treasury management as investors seek better control of cash and risk. To learn more about the CWAN and Morgan Money integration, visit www.cwan.com.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.0 trillion (as of 9/30/2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.

About JPMorgan Chase Co.

JPMorgan Chase Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.6 trillion in assets and $360 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

About Morgan Money

Morgan Money is J.P. Morgan Asset Management's institutional investing platform. A multi-currency, open architecture trading and risk management system, the platform is designed to deliver a seamless customer experience, centered on operational efficiency, end-to-end system integration, and effective controls to allow customers to invest when, where and how they want securely. Its intuitive platform allows customers to view aggregated account information across their entire portfolio, conduct in-depth risk analysis, model potential trades and compare available investment options. This platform is designed for clients, by clients embedding their needs and priorities into its core capabilities. Additional information is available at Morgan Money.

About CWAN

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, CWAN's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, CWAN supports over $10 trillion in assets globally.Learn more at www.cwan.com.

