MCO (MyComplianceOffice) Rises to #42 in the Chartis RiskTech100 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCO (MyComplianceOffice) has advanced to #42 in the 2026 Chartis RiskTech100, marking its third straight year of upward movement and another appearance among the world's top 50 risk-technology providers.

The recognition reflects MCO's continued momentum and innovation in delivering a unified platform that helps financial institutions manage compliance more effectively and with greater transparency.

"MCO is delighted to be recognized once again among the world's foremost risk and compliance technology providers and to have moved still higher in the rankings," said CEO Brian?Fahey. "Our consistent trajectory demonstrates our ability to innovate, scale and deliver a unified, global compliance platform for our clients. We remain firmly focused on helping firms stay ahead of evolving regulatory demands with integrated, effective solutions."

"Regulators and boards alike expect proof of effective oversight," Fahey added. "We're empowering compliance teams with technology that gives them both confidence and control - for today's rules and tomorrow's challenges."

MCO's ranking in the RiskTech100 underscores its growing global footprint and commitment to helping clients meet complex compliance demands.

"MyComplianceOffice's inclusion in the RiskTech100 reflects its continued advances in third-party risk and compliance technology," said Phil Mackenzie, Senior Research Principal at Chartis. "The firm has demonstrated a consistent ability to address evolving regulatory and operational requirements with integrated, data-led solutions, and its broad focus on holistic risk across the enterprise aligns well with an industry that is increasingly seeking a unified customer view."

The Chartis RiskTech100® is a comprehensive independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology. Rankings are based on functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence and innovation, and focus on solutions, industry segments and success factors.

MCO was also recently recognized by Chartis as a category leader in the 2025 Communications Monitoring and Enterprise GRC Solutions Quadrant reports and was included on the Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50 ranking.

About MCO

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30 products on a single system, the powerful MyComplianceOffice platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, the company and third parties.

1500+ client companies across 125+ countries use MyComplianceOffice to reduce the risk of misconduct and effectively oversee compliance obligations.

