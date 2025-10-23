Alira Health: Global Drug Delivery Systems (DDS) Market Transforms Amid New Pharma Demands

New Alira Health Report Reveals Digital and Sustainable Innovations Driving Drug Delivery Market

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health today released its 2025 Global Drug Delivery System Trends Report, highlighting the rapid evolution of the global drug delivery systems (DDS) market. The report reveals how digital integration, sustainability commitments, patient-centric design, LVSC (Large-Volume Subcutaneous Delivery) demand, and off-the-shelf platform solutions are reshaping pharma strategies and the DDS value chain. These trends enable more efficient, scalable, and environmentally responsible drug delivery across key therapeutic areas such as diabetes and other chronic diseases, as well as for modalities like GLP-1 therapies and biologics.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

Digitalization, Sustainability, and Patient Centricity

DDS providers are embedding digital features and co-developing devices with patients to improve adherence tracking, generate real-world evidence, and enhance usability in diabetes, GLP-1 therapies, and rare chronic diseases. Sustainability is becoming a critical priority, with reusable injectors, eco-packaging, and greener manufacturing aligned with PPWR 2035 (Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation) and ESG commitments now essential in pharmaceutical partnerships and procurement decisions.

DDS providers are embedding digital features and co-developing devices with patients to improve adherence tracking, generate real-world evidence, and enhance usability in diabetes, GLP-1 therapies, and rare chronic diseases. Sustainability is becoming a critical priority, with reusable injectors, eco-packaging, and greener manufacturing aligned with PPWR 2035 (Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation) and ESG commitments now essential in pharmaceutical partnerships and procurement decisions. Large-Volume Subcutaneous Delivery Gains Momentum

Growing demand is driven by the biologics market, which grew 14% in 2024 to reach $474 billion, up from $417 billion in 2023, fueled by strong commercial momentum in oncology, immunology, and the expanding GLP-1 category for metabolic diseases. Approximately 15% of clinical-stage biologics fall into this large-volume subcutaneous category, with nearly half requiring 2-5 mL delivery volumes.

Growing demand is driven by the biologics market, which grew 14% in 2024 to reach $474 billion, up from $417 billion in 2023, fueled by strong commercial momentum in oncology, immunology, and the expanding GLP-1 category for metabolic diseases. Approximately 15% of clinical-stage biologics fall into this large-volume subcutaneous category, with nearly half requiring 2-5 mL delivery volumes. Platform Autoinjectors Replace Custom Development

Pharmaceutical companies increasingly favor pre-validated, off-the-shelf autoinjector platforms to reduce costs, accelerate time to market, and lower regulatory risk. These platforms dominate GLP-1 therapies, where approximately 80% of pipeline programs use injectable delivery, as well as biosimilars, while custom autoinjectors remain relevant for complex biologics.

Pharmaceutical companies increasingly favor pre-validated, off-the-shelf autoinjector platforms to reduce costs, accelerate time to market, and lower regulatory risk. These platforms dominate GLP-1 therapies, where approximately 80% of pipeline programs use injectable delivery, as well as biosimilars, while custom autoinjectors remain relevant for complex biologics. CDMO Integration Strengthens DDS Value Chain

Biopharma companies partner with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to receive end-to-end drug-device continuum support that enhances efficiency, scalability, and speed to market. CDMOs are investing heavily to expand capabilities upstream in design, automation, digital manufacturing, and downstream in drug product development and fill-finish.





"This report underscores that drug delivery innovation today is about more than devices - it's about integrating digital capabilities, patient-centered design, sustainability, and manufacturing to transform pharma partnerships and accelerate patient access," said Gabriele Brambilla, CEO of Alira Health and Chair of its DDS Center of Excellence. "By examining trends across the DDS value chain, it offers industry stakeholders a comprehensive guide to navigating a rapidly evolving ecosystem."

The 2025 Global Drug Delivery System Trends Report offers detailed market analysis and thought leadership insights on how to address strategic questions, arming pharmaceutical companies, device manufacturers, CDMOs, and investors with actionable intelligence to stay competitive in this dynamic and fast-growing sector. The report is released in partnership with PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery.

The 2025 Global Drug Delivery System Trends Report (https://alirahealth.com/education-hub/the-2025-global-drug-delivery-system-trends-report/?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=Referral+%7C&utm_campaign=dds_2025) is available to read here (https://alirahealth.com/education-hub/the-2025-global-drug-delivery-system-trends-report/?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=Referral+%7C&utm_campaign=dds_2025).

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global healthcare consultancy that partners with life sciences companies to deliver patient-centered solutions. We generate and apply evidence across the product lifecycle through four integrated capabilities: CRO services, consulting, patient engagement training, and technology. Our approach helps clients improve access, adoption, and impact, guided by the voice of the patient. To learn more about Alira Health, please visit alirahealth.com (https://alirahealth.com/).

PRESS CONTACT Alira Health: Susan Irving - susan.irving@alirahealth.com