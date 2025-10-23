Rescale Inc.: Rescale Expands Digital Engineering Platform with the Launch of Data Intelligence for the AI Era

New engineering data intelligence capabilities unlock R&D knowledge to boost efficiency and accelerate innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescale, a digital engineering platform built for the AI era, announces the expansion of its platform with the launch of Rescale Data Intelligence. This new offering harnesses modeling and simulation data to improve efficiency and accelerate innovation, transforming how engineers and scientists capture knowledge, uncover new insights, automate workflows, and deploy AI to bring new products and industry breakthroughs to market faster.

The platform expansion underscores Rescale's commitment to delivering a comprehensive digital engineering solution that transforms how organizations innovate. Rescale's integrated platform approach accelerates modeling and simulation workflows at the core of the product development process by combining the flexibility of cloud computing, the power of data, and the speed of AI.

Rescale Data Intelligence establishes an R&D data foundation by enabling the unified access to legacy siloed engineering data alongside the ongoing creation of new simulation data. The unified data fabric automatically captures metadata as simulations run and synchronizes with external systems of record, resulting in a traceable, up-to-date digital thread that can be queried across all systems and acted on with agents. This unified foundation prevents knowledge loss, reduces onboarding time, and reduces re-work.

Accelerating Innovation with Applied AI and Automation

The Rescale platform's expansion seamlessly integrates data intelligence with its advanced AI and automation tools, transforming engineering workflows by:

Building R&D data foundations through a unified data fabric with AI intelligence: By using data intelligence, organizations can eliminate costly time searching for data and manually tagging workflows, creating a traceable digital thread. Rescale Assistant provides engineers instant access to cross-disciplinary analysis and reporting through natural language queries, surfacing domain-specific insights. Rescale Data Intelligence accelerates decision-making by virtually eliminating the time engineers spend searching for and assembling evidence.

By using data intelligence, organizations can eliminate costly time searching for data and manually tagging workflows, creating a traceable digital thread. Rescale Assistant provides engineers instant access to cross-disciplinary analysis and reporting through natural language queries, surfacing domain-specific insights. Rescale Data Intelligence accelerates decision-making by virtually eliminating the time engineers spend searching for and assembling evidence. Harnessing agentic automation to transform legacy systems of record: Rescale's flexible platform builds workflows around engineers and scientists as they work, supporting the foundation for automated repeatability. Simulation agents can then proactively orchestrate and automate workflows, transforming data from legacy systems of record into business outcomes. This proactive orchestration reduces manual setup effort and compresses coordination, accelerating iteration cycles from days to hours.

Rescale's flexible platform builds workflows around engineers and scientists as they work, supporting the foundation for automated repeatability. Simulation agents can then proactively orchestrate and automate workflows, transforming data from legacy systems of record into business outcomes. This proactive orchestration reduces manual setup effort and compresses coordination, accelerating iteration cycles from days to hours. Accelerating R&D discovery with AI Physics methods built on simulation data: The Rescale platform provides the foundation for the AI Physics OS. Built on the new data foundations, the AI Physics OS provides an open ecosystem to rapidly train, tune, validate, and publish proprietary AI surrogate models. The use of AI Physics enables rapid acceleration of physics calculations for simulation users, designers, and other key stakeholders. This contributes a critical modality to the digital twin that can be utilized throughout the lifecycle.

"The future of engineering won't just be AI-driven, it will be agentic," said Joris Poort, founder and CEO of Rescale. "Innovation hinges on the R&D data foundations that enable a true digital thread to fuel AI-driven discovery. At Rescale, we're providing that foundation today through a unified data fabric, automating complex workflows through agentic automation, and helping our customers create a durable competitive advantage with digital twins and intelligent R&D assets powered by their own data."

"Our collaboration with Rescale has been pivotal in expanding access to and adoption of sophisticated modeling workflows across our organization," said Jose Tabora, Research Fellow at Bristol-Myers Squibb. "By accelerating insights and reducing experimental burden, this partnership has elevated our capabilities in process development. We are particularly excited about the potential of Rescale Data Intelligence, whose functionality we believe will be truly transformative."

Rescale Data Intelligence is available today to help organizations immediately build a collective intelligence solution. For more information, visit https://rescale.com/data.

Rescale advances innovation and scientific discovery by providing a comprehensive digital engineering platform that integrates cloud high performance computing resources, intelligent data management tools, and applied AI to accelerate modeling and simulation. Rescale's Platform delivers the world's largest network of engineering and R&D applications, automated workflows, and computing infrastructure to enterprises. The industries shaping the future are building on Rescale - including aerospace, automotive, energy, life sciences, semiconductor, manufacturing, and the public sector. Rescale is backed by leading investors such as NVIDIA, Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Microsoft, Samsung, Hitachi, University of Michigan, and others. Rescale has a global customer base that includes Applied Materials, General Motors Motorsports, Samsung, SLB, and the U.S. Department of Defense. For more information, visit https://rescale.com/.

