Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $489,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $521,000 for the second quarter of 2025.

"Our team has done a good job attracting new deposit customers in 2025," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "While loan growth has been slow, we are beginning to see signs of increased economic activity, which we expect will spur loan growth opportunities in the coming quarters."

Loans

Loans totaled $164.8 million at September 30, 2025, down $2.8 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2025. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

Change Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 78,373

$ 80,195

$ (1,822)

(2) % Commercial real estate



33,679



33,976



(297)

(1)

Construction and land



18,850



20,650



(1,800)

(9)

Multi-family residential



5,367



5,432



(65)

(1)

Total real estate loans



136,269



140,253



(3,984)

(3)

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



25,665



25,035



630

3 % Consumer



2,833



2,281



552

24

Total other loans



28,498



27,316



1,182

4

Total loans

$ 164,767

$ 167,569

$ (2,802)

(2)





























In the third quarter of 2025, a $4.6 million construction loan paid-off and we received $1.0 million of total pay-downs on a commercial and industrial relationship that was downgraded to substandard during the first quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the classified commercial and industrial relationship totaled $2.1 million and all loans within the relationship were current and performing. Pay-offs and pay-downs during the third quarter of 2025 were partially offset by growth within the health and oilfield services segments of our loan portfolio.

The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

Change Commercial real estate























Retail

$ 9,725

$ 9,739

$ (14)

(0) % Hospitality



5,742



5,849



(107)

(2)

Health service facilities



3,325



3,345



(20)

(1)

Restaurants



1,095



1,049



46

4

Oilfield services



374



384



(10)

(3)

Other non-owner occupied



2,380



2,648



(268)

(10)

Other owner occupied



11,038



10,962



76

1

Total commercial real estate

$ 33,679

$ 33,976

$ (297)

(1)

Construction and land























Multi-family residential

$ 4,692

$ 8,997

$ (4,305)

(48) % Health service facilities



9,695



7,649



2,046

27

Other commercial construction and land



1,772



1,782



(10)

(1)

Consumer residential construction and land



2,691



2,222



469

21

Total construction and land

$ 18,850

$ 20,650

$ (1,800)

(9)

Commercial and industrial























Oilfield services

$ 9,532

$ 8,081

$ 1,451

18 % Industrial equipment



7,865



8,453



(588)

(7)

Professional services



3,187



3,146



41

1

Other commercial and industrial



5,081



5,355



(274)

(5)

Total commercial and industrial loans

$ 25,665

$ 25,035

$ 630

3





























Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30, 2025, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2025. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.67% and 0.64% at September 30 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 1.11% and 1.00% of total loans at September 30 and June 30, 2025, respectively. At September 30 and June 30, 2025, 99% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At September 30 and June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $2.4 million, or 1.45% of total loans. For the third quarter of 2025, we recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses of $36,000 largely due to a reduction in expected credit losses on individually evaluated loans and a decline in total loans. Net loan charge-offs totaled $2,000 during the third quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $42,000 during the second quarter of 2025. Net loan charge-offs during 2025 have been primarily related to residential mortgage loans and overdrawn deposit accounts.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $59.8 million, or 21% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, up $15.6 million, or 35%, compared to June 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, we purchased $15.1 million of variable-rate and $1.1 million of fixed-rate government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities. The weighted average yield of the securities purchased during the third quarter was 5.17% at September 30, 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits were $186.4 million at September 30, 2025, up $4.2 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2025. Total deposits averaged $179.8 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $179.4 million during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in deposits was primarily attributable to our high-yield account specials. The competitive offerings have been successful at attracting new deposits and deepening relationships with existing customers. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

Change Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 27,617

$ 31,155

$ (3,538)

(11) % Interest-bearing demand deposits



35,748



35,307



441

1

Money market



11,783



9,437



2,346

25

Savings



52,152



51,001



1,151

2

Certificates of deposit



59,072



55,311



3,761

7

Total deposits

$ 186,372

$ 182,211

$ 4,161

2





























The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 88% and 92% at September 30 and June 30 2025, respectively.

Total public fund deposits amounted to $30.5 million, or 16% of total deposits, at September 30, 2025, compared to $29.0 million at June 30, 2025. At September 30 and June 30, 2025, approximately 64% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Capital and Share Repurchases

At September 30 and June 30, 2025, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $81.6 million, or 28.7% of total assets, and $80.8 million, or 29.5% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 13,212 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $12.93 during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 62,385 shares at an average cost per share of $11.91 during the second quarter of 2025. Under the Company's November 2024 Repurchase Plan, 38,604 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at September 30, 2025. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through September 30, 2025, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,160,396 shares of its common stock, or approximately 22% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.94. At September 30, 2025, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,129,604.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.88%, down ten basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the third quarter of 2025, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.56%, down two basis points from the prior quarter, and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.62%, up 11 basis points from the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.5 million, down $18,000, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. Total interest income was up $52,000, or 2%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter largely due to an increase in income on investment securities and loans. Total interest expense increased $70,000, or 7%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter. The increase in interest expense was mainly due to the full quarter impact of growth in our high-yield savings account balances during the second quarter of 2025.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.











































Three Months Ended



9/30/2025

6/30/2025 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate (TE)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate (TE) INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 167,032

$ 2,816

6.69 %

$ 167,627

$ 2,792

6.68 % Investment securities(2)



51,731



345

2.71





48,285



294

2.49

Other interest earning assets



32,241



352

4.33





33,225



375

4.53

Total interest-earning assets

$ 251,004

$ 3,513

5.56



$ 249,137

$ 3,461

5.58

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































Demand deposits, money market, and

savings accounts

$ 94,308

$ 529

2.22 %

$ 92,088

$ 466

2.03 % Certificates of deposit



56,113



454

3.21





57,018



459

3.23

Total interest-bearing deposits



150,421



983

2.59





149,106



925

2.49

Borrowings



10,699



80

2.97





9,619



68

2.84

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 161,120

$ 1,063

2.62



$ 158,725

$ 993

2.51

Net interest-earning assets

$ 89,884













$ 90,412











Net interest income; average interest rate

spread







$ 2,450

2.94 %







$ 2,468

3.07 % Net interest margin (3)













3.88















3.98





(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities. (3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $315,000, down $29,000, or 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, we corrected an immaterial technical error related to fees charged for the use of foreign ATMs and refunded customers all fees that were applied in error. The refunded fees were the primary reason for the decrease in income from service charges on deposit accounts when comparing the third quarter to the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $2.2 million, up $24,000, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Salaries and employee benefits expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $1.3 million, up $50,000, or 4%, from the prior quarter. New grants of share-based compensation in June 2025 and additional payroll tax expense for vesting of existing stock awards accounted for approximately half of the increase.

Professional fees for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $91,000, down $23,000, or 20%, from the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2025 the Company incurred additional professional fees for our annual shareholders meeting and related materials.

Other non-interest expense totaled $211,000 for the third quarter of 2025, down $23,000, or 10%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a decline in loan collection related expenses.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $283.8 million in assets at September 30, 2025. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana since 1922. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024 ASSETS























Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 4,515

$ 4,024

$ 4,076

$ 3,625 Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



32,756



36,032



40,219



42,128 Total cash and cash equivalents



37,271



40,056



44,295



45,753 Investment securities:























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



44,853



29,294



28,712



32,196 Securities held-to-maturity



14,945



14,948



13,447



13,450 Loans receivable, net of unearned income



164,767



167,569



167,076



165,882 Allowance for credit losses



(2,397)



(2,431)



(2,522)



(2,414) Loans receivable, net



162,370



165,138



164,554



163,468 Accrued interest receivable



861



883



851



815 Foreclosed assets



76



80



194



173 Premises and equipment, net



5,954



5,977



6,085



6,135 Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



939



825



1,961



1,939 Bank-owned life insurance



14,849



14,726



14,489



14,370 Other assets



1,716



1,858



2,109



2,318 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 283,834

$ 273,785

$ 276,697

$ 280,617

























LIABILITIES























Deposits:























Non-interest-bearing

$ 27,617

$ 31,155

$ 28,281

$ 27,904 Interest-bearing



158,755



151,056



157,393



139,532 Total deposits



186,372



182,211



185,674



167,436 Borrowings



14,693



9,647



9,558



29,513 Other liabilities



1,184



1,128



1,261



2,001 TOTAL LIABILITIES



202,249



192,986



196,493



198,950

























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Common stock



41



41



43



44 Additional paid-in capital



37,997



38,259



39,561



40,847 Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(5,260)



(5,596)



(5,702)



(5,777) Retained earnings



51,456



50,967



49,860



49,234 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,649)



(2,872)



(3,558)



(2,681) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



81,585



80,799



80,204



81,667 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 283,834

$ 273,785

$ 276,697

$ 280,617

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024 INTEREST INCOME





























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 2,816

$ 2,792

$ 2,717

$ 8,346

$ 7,314 Investment securities



345



294



255



914



790 Cash and due from banks



345



353



678



1,039



2,184 Other



7



22



21



49



63 Total interest income



3,513



3,461



3,671



10,348



10,351 INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits



983



925



830



2,849



2,370 Borrowings



80



68



309



216



908 Total interest expense



1,063



993



1,139



3,065



3,278 Net interest income



2,450



2,468



2,532



7,283



7,073 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(36)



-



337



(36)



531 Net interest income after provision for

(reversal of) credit losses



2,486



2,468



2,195



7,319



6,542 NON-INTEREST INCOME (LOSS)





























Service charges on deposit accounts



172



202



200



571



597 Bank-owned life insurance



123



119



118



360



344 Loss on sales of investment securities



-



-



-



-



(5,507) Other income on foreclosed assets



-



-



-



216



- (Loss) gain on sale of fixed assets



(1)



-



-



(1)



6 Federal community development grant



-



-



280



-



280 Other



21



23



22



66



103 Total non-interest income (loss)



315



344



620



1,212



(4,177) NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,312



1,262



1,200



3,819



3,603 Occupancy and equipment



220



208



193



627



572 Data processing and communication



179



176



238



537



1,170 Professional fees



91



114



151



306



375 Directors' fees



123



117



116



354



345 ATM and debit card



24



29



24



75



124 Foreclosed assets, net



7



18



33



114



67 Advertising and marketing



35



20



31



94



112 Other



211



234



274



652



751 Total non-interest expense



2,202



2,178



2,260



6,578



7,119 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



599



634



555



1,953



(4,754) Income tax expense (benefit)



110



113



108



357



(1,039) NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 489

$ 521

$ 447

$ 1,596

$ (3,715)































Earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic

$ 0.13

$ 0.14

$ 0.11

$ 0.43

$ (0.93) Diluted



0.13



0.14



0.11



0.43



(0.93)

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024 EARNINGS DATA







































Total interest income

$ 3,513



$ 3,461



$ 3,671



$ 10,348



$ 10,351

Total interest expense



1,063





993





1,139





3,065





3,278

Net interest income



2,450





2,468





2,532





7,283





7,073

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(36)





-





337





(36)





531

Total non-interest income (loss)



315





344





620





1,212





(4,177)

Total non-interest expense



2,202





2,178





2,260





6,578





7,119

Income tax expense (benefit)



110





113





108





357





(1,039)

Net income (loss)

$ 489



$ 521



$ 447



$ 1,596



$ (3,715)











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Total loans

$ 167,032



$ 167,627



$ 161,410



$ 166,938



$ 152,066

Total interest-earning assets



251,004





249,137





261,069





248,959





265,212

Total assets



272,987





270,788





282,440





270,686





284,964

Total interest-bearing deposits



150,421





149,106





141,074





149,837





143,619

Total interest-bearing liabilities



161,120





158,725





170,576





159,805





172,608

Total deposits



179,825





179,426





169,437





178,795





172,461

Total shareholders' equity



81,136





80,611





81,307





80,727





81,645











































SELECTED RATIOS







































Return on average assets



0.71 %



0.77 %



0.63 %



0.79 %



(1.74) % Return on average equity



2.39





2.59





2.18





2.64





(6.08)

Efficiency ratio



79.67





77.46





71.72





77.44





245.83

Net interest margin(TE)



3.88





3.98





3.86





3.92





3.56

Average equity to average assets



29.72





29.77





28.79





29.82





28.65

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)



43.95





43.72





45.74

















Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)



27.58





27.56





27.43

















Total risk-based capital ratio(1)



45.20





44.98





46.99



























































NON-FINANCIAL DATA







































Total employees (full-time equivalent)



49





49





48

















Common shares issued and outstanding,

end of period



4,129,604





4,142,816





4,399,127





















(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (continued)











































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES





































Loans:





































Beginning balance

$ 2,431



$ 2,500



$ 2,215



$ 2,522



$ 2,124 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(32)





(27)





330





(42)





557 Charge-offs



(37)





(63)





(184)





(153)





(364) Recoveries



35





21





53





70





97 Net charge-offs



(2)





(42)





(131)





(83)





(267) Ending balance

$ 2,397



$ 2,431



$ 2,414



$ 2,397



$ 2,414







































Unfunded commitments:





































Beginning balance

$ 131



$ 104



$ 224





121





257 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

on unfunded commitments



(4)





27





7





6





(26) Ending balance

$ 127



$ 131



$ 231



$ 127



$ 231







































Total provision for (reversal of) credit

losses

$ (36)



$ -



$ 337



$ (36)



$ 531







































CREDIT QUALITY (1)





































Non-accruing loans

$ 1,459



$ 1,455



$ 1,423















Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



364





215





15















Total non-performing loans



1,823





1,670





1,438















Foreclosed assets



76





80





173















Total non-performing assets

$ 1,899



$ 1,750



$ 1,611























































Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.11 %



1.00 %



0.87 %













Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.67





0.64





0.57



















(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

