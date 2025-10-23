Anzeige
WKN: A3C5A5 | ISIN: US14888L1017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.10.25 | 19:46
13,300 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATALYST BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATALYST BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.10.2025 13:00 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $489,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $521,000 for the second quarter of 2025.

"Our team has done a good job attracting new deposit customers in 2025," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "While loan growth has been slow, we are beginning to see signs of increased economic activity, which we expect will spur loan growth opportunities in the coming quarters."

Loans

Loans totaled $164.8 million at September 30, 2025, down $2.8 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2025. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

Change

Real estate loans











One- to four-family residential


$

78,373


$

80,195


$

(1,822)


(2)

%

Commercial real estate



33,679



33,976



(297)


(1)


Construction and land



18,850



20,650



(1,800)


(9)


Multi-family residential



5,367



5,432



(65)


(1)


Total real estate loans



136,269



140,253



(3,984)


(3)


Other loans











Commercial and industrial



25,665



25,035



630


3

%

Consumer



2,833



2,281



552


24


Total other loans



28,498



27,316



1,182


4


Total loans


$

164,767


$

167,569


$

(2,802)


(2)















In the third quarter of 2025, a $4.6 million construction loan paid-off and we received $1.0 million of total pay-downs on a commercial and industrial relationship that was downgraded to substandard during the first quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the classified commercial and industrial relationship totaled $2.1 million and all loans within the relationship were current and performing. Pay-offs and pay-downs during the third quarter of 2025 were partially offset by growth within the health and oilfield services segments of our loan portfolio.

The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

Change

Commercial real estate











Retail


$

9,725


$

9,739


$

(14)


(0)

%

Hospitality



5,742



5,849



(107)


(2)


Health service facilities



3,325



3,345



(20)


(1)


Restaurants



1,095



1,049



46


4


Oilfield services



374



384



(10)


(3)


Other non-owner occupied



2,380



2,648



(268)


(10)


Other owner occupied



11,038



10,962



76


1


Total commercial real estate


$

33,679


$

33,976


$

(297)


(1)


Construction and land











Multi-family residential


$

4,692


$

8,997


$

(4,305)


(48)

%

Health service facilities



9,695



7,649



2,046


27


Other commercial construction and land



1,772



1,782



(10)


(1)


Consumer residential construction and land



2,691



2,222



469


21


Total construction and land


$

18,850


$

20,650


$

(1,800)


(9)


Commercial and industrial











Oilfield services


$

9,532


$

8,081


$

1,451


18

%

Industrial equipment



7,865



8,453



(588)


(7)


Professional services



3,187



3,146



41


1


Other commercial and industrial



5,081



5,355



(274)


(5)


Total commercial and industrial loans


$

25,665


$

25,035


$

630


3















Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30, 2025, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2025. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.67% and 0.64% at September 30 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 1.11% and 1.00% of total loans at September 30 and June 30, 2025, respectively. At September 30 and June 30, 2025, 99% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At September 30 and June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $2.4 million, or 1.45% of total loans. For the third quarter of 2025, we recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses of $36,000 largely due to a reduction in expected credit losses on individually evaluated loans and a decline in total loans. Net loan charge-offs totaled $2,000 during the third quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $42,000 during the second quarter of 2025. Net loan charge-offs during 2025 have been primarily related to residential mortgage loans and overdrawn deposit accounts.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $59.8 million, or 21% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, up $15.6 million, or 35%, compared to June 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, we purchased $15.1 million of variable-rate and $1.1 million of fixed-rate government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities. The weighted average yield of the securities purchased during the third quarter was 5.17% at September 30, 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits were $186.4 million at September 30, 2025, up $4.2 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2025. Total deposits averaged $179.8 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $179.4 million during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in deposits was primarily attributable to our high-yield account specials. The competitive offerings have been successful at attracting new deposits and deepening relationships with existing customers. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

Change

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits


$

27,617


$

31,155


$

(3,538)


(11)

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits



35,748



35,307



441


1


Money market



11,783



9,437



2,346


25


Savings



52,152



51,001



1,151


2


Certificates of deposit



59,072



55,311



3,761


7


Total deposits


$

186,372


$

182,211


$

4,161


2















The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 88% and 92% at September 30 and June 30 2025, respectively.

Total public fund deposits amounted to $30.5 million, or 16% of total deposits, at September 30, 2025, compared to $29.0 million at June 30, 2025. At September 30 and June 30, 2025, approximately 64% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Capital and Share Repurchases

At September 30 and June 30, 2025, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $81.6 million, or 28.7% of total assets, and $80.8 million, or 29.5% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 13,212 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $12.93 during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 62,385 shares at an average cost per share of $11.91 during the second quarter of 2025. Under the Company's November 2024 Repurchase Plan, 38,604 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at September 30, 2025. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through September 30, 2025, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,160,396 shares of its common stock, or approximately 22% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.94. At September 30, 2025, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,129,604.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.88%, down ten basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the third quarter of 2025, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.56%, down two basis points from the prior quarter, and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.62%, up 11 basis points from the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.5 million, down $18,000, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. Total interest income was up $52,000, or 2%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter largely due to an increase in income on investment securities and loans. Total interest expense increased $70,000, or 7%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter. The increase in interest expense was mainly due to the full quarter impact of growth in our high-yield savings account balances during the second quarter of 2025.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.



















Three Months Ended



9/30/2025

6/30/2025

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/
Rate (TE)


Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/
Rate (TE)

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

















Loans receivable(1)


$

167,032


$

2,816


6.69

%


$

167,627


$

2,792


6.68

%

Investment securities(2)



51,731



345


2.71




48,285



294


2.49


Other interest earning assets



32,241



352


4.33




33,225



375


4.53


Total interest-earning assets


$

251,004


$

3,513


5.56



$

249,137


$

3,461


5.58


INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

















Demand deposits, money market, and
savings accounts


$

94,308


$

529


2.22

%


$

92,088


$

466


2.03

%

Certificates of deposit



56,113



454


3.21




57,018



459


3.23


Total interest-bearing deposits



150,421



983


2.59




149,106



925


2.49


Borrowings



10,699



80


2.97




9,619



68


2.84


Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

161,120


$

1,063


2.62



$

158,725


$

993


2.51


Net interest-earning assets

$

89,884








$

90,412







Net interest income; average interest rate
spread



$

2,450


2.94

%





$

2,468


3.07

%

Net interest margin (3)








3.88









3.98



(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $315,000, down $29,000, or 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, we corrected an immaterial technical error related to fees charged for the use of foreign ATMs and refunded customers all fees that were applied in error. The refunded fees were the primary reason for the decrease in income from service charges on deposit accounts when comparing the third quarter to the second quarter of 2025.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $2.2 million, up $24,000, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Salaries and employee benefits expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $1.3 million, up $50,000, or 4%, from the prior quarter. New grants of share-based compensation in June 2025 and additional payroll tax expense for vesting of existing stock awards accounted for approximately half of the increase.

Professional fees for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $91,000, down $23,000, or 20%, from the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2025 the Company incurred additional professional fees for our annual shareholders meeting and related materials.

Other non-interest expense totaled $211,000 for the third quarter of 2025, down $23,000, or 10%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a decline in loan collection related expenses.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $283.8 million in assets at September 30, 2025. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana since 1922. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION












(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

ASSETS











Non-interest-bearing cash


$

4,515


$

4,024


$

4,076


$

3,625

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



32,756



36,032



40,219



42,128

Total cash and cash equivalents



37,271



40,056



44,295



45,753

Investment securities:













Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



44,853



29,294



28,712



32,196

Securities held-to-maturity



14,945



14,948



13,447



13,450

Loans receivable, net of unearned income



164,767



167,569



167,076



165,882

Allowance for credit losses



(2,397)



(2,431)



(2,522)



(2,414)

Loans receivable, net



162,370



165,138



164,554



163,468

Accrued interest receivable



861



883



851



815

Foreclosed assets



76



80



194



173

Premises and equipment, net



5,954



5,977



6,085



6,135

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



939



825



1,961



1,939

Bank-owned life insurance



14,849



14,726



14,489



14,370

Other assets



1,716



1,858



2,109



2,318

TOTAL ASSETS

$

283,834


$

273,785


$

276,697


$

280,617














LIABILITIES











Deposits:













Non-interest-bearing


$

27,617


$

31,155


$

28,281


$

27,904

Interest-bearing



158,755



151,056



157,393



139,532

Total deposits



186,372



182,211



185,674



167,436

Borrowings



14,693



9,647



9,558



29,513

Other liabilities



1,184



1,128



1,261



2,001

TOTAL LIABILITIES

202,249



192,986



196,493



198,950














SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock



41



41



43



44

Additional paid-in capital



37,997



38,259



39,561



40,847

Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(5,260)



(5,596)



(5,702)



(5,777)

Retained earnings



51,456



50,967



49,860



49,234

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,649)



(2,872)



(3,558)



(2,681)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

81,585



80,799



80,204



81,667

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

283,834


$

273,785


$

276,697


$

280,617

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

INTEREST INCOME














Loans receivable, including fees


$

2,816


$

2,792


$

2,717


$

8,346


$

7,314

Investment securities



345



294



255



914



790

Cash and due from banks



345



353



678



1,039



2,184

Other



7



22



21



49



63

Total interest income



3,513



3,461



3,671



10,348



10,351

INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits



983



925



830



2,849



2,370

Borrowings



80



68



309



216



908

Total interest expense



1,063



993



1,139



3,065



3,278

Net interest income



2,450



2,468



2,532



7,283



7,073

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(36)



-



337



(36)



531

Net interest income after provision for
(reversal of) credit losses



2,486



2,468



2,195



7,319



6,542

NON-INTEREST INCOME (LOSS)














Service charges on deposit accounts



172



202



200



571



597

Bank-owned life insurance



123



119



118



360



344

Loss on sales of investment securities



-



-



-



-



(5,507)

Other income on foreclosed assets



-



-



-



216



-

(Loss) gain on sale of fixed assets



(1)



-



-



(1)



6

Federal community development grant



-



-



280



-



280

Other



21



23



22



66



103

Total non-interest income (loss)



315



344



620



1,212



(4,177)

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits



1,312



1,262



1,200



3,819



3,603

Occupancy and equipment



220



208



193



627



572

Data processing and communication



179



176



238



537



1,170

Professional fees



91



114



151



306



375

Directors' fees



123



117



116



354



345

ATM and debit card



24



29



24



75



124

Foreclosed assets, net



7



18



33



114



67

Advertising and marketing



35



20



31



94



112

Other



211



234



274



652



751

Total non-interest expense



2,202



2,178



2,260



6,578



7,119

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



599



634



555



1,953



(4,754)

Income tax expense (benefit)



110



113



108



357



(1,039)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

489


$

521


$

447


$

1,596


$

(3,715)

















Earnings (loss) per share:
















Basic


$

0.13


$

0.14


$

0.11


$

0.43


$

(0.93)

Diluted



0.13



0.14



0.11



0.43



(0.93)

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income


$

3,513



$

3,461



$

3,671



$

10,348



$

10,351


Total interest expense



1,063




993




1,139




3,065




3,278


Net interest income



2,450




2,468




2,532




7,283




7,073


Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(36)




-




337




(36)




531


Total non-interest income (loss)



315




344




620




1,212




(4,177)


Total non-interest expense



2,202




2,178




2,260




6,578




7,119


Income tax expense (benefit)



110




113




108




357




(1,039)


Net income (loss)


$

489



$

521



$

447



$

1,596



$

(3,715)























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total loans


$

167,032



$

167,627



$

161,410



$

166,938



$

152,066


Total interest-earning assets



251,004




249,137




261,069




248,959




265,212


Total assets



272,987




270,788




282,440




270,686




284,964


Total interest-bearing deposits



150,421




149,106




141,074




149,837




143,619


Total interest-bearing liabilities



161,120




158,725




170,576




159,805




172,608


Total deposits



179,825




179,426




169,437




178,795




172,461


Total shareholders' equity



81,136




80,611




81,307




80,727




81,645























SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets



0.71

%



0.77

%



0.63

%



0.79

%



(1.74)

%

Return on average equity



2.39




2.59




2.18




2.64




(6.08)


Efficiency ratio



79.67




77.46




71.72




77.44




245.83


Net interest margin(TE)



3.88




3.98




3.86




3.92




3.56


Average equity to average assets



29.72




29.77




28.79




29.82




28.65


Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)



43.95




43.72




45.74










Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)



27.58




27.56




27.43










Total risk-based capital ratio(1)



45.20




44.98




46.99































NON-FINANCIAL DATA



















Total employees (full-time equivalent)



49




49




48










Common shares issued and outstanding,
end of period



4,129,604




4,142,816




4,399,127











(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(continued)




















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES


















Loans:


















Beginning balance


$

2,431



$

2,500



$

2,215



$

2,522



$

2,124

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(32)




(27)




330




(42)




557

Charge-offs



(37)




(63)




(184)




(153)




(364)

Recoveries



35




21




53




70




97

Net charge-offs



(2)




(42)




(131)




(83)




(267)

Ending balance


$

2,397



$

2,431



$

2,414



$

2,397



$

2,414





















Unfunded commitments:


















Beginning balance


$

131



$

104



$

224




121




257

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
on unfunded commitments



(4)




27




7




6




(26)

Ending balance


$

127



$

131



$

231



$

127



$

231





















Total provision for (reversal of) credit
losses


$

(36)



$

-



$

337



$

(36)



$

531





















CREDIT QUALITY (1)




















Non-accruing loans


$

1,459



$

1,455



$

1,423









Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



364




215




15









Total non-performing loans



1,823




1,670




1,438









Foreclosed assets



76




80




173









Total non-performing assets


$

1,899



$

1,750



$

1,611





























Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.11

%



1.00

%



0.87

%








Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.67




0.64




0.57










(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
