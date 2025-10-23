Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $489,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $521,000 for the second quarter of 2025.
"Our team has done a good job attracting new deposit customers in 2025," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "While loan growth has been slow, we are beginning to see signs of increased economic activity, which we expect will spur loan growth opportunities in the coming quarters."
Loans
Loans totaled $164.8 million at September 30, 2025, down $2.8 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2025. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
Change
|
Real estate loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One- to four-family residential
|
|
$
|
78,373
|
|
$
|
80,195
|
|
$
|
(1,822)
|
|
(2)
|
%
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
33,679
|
|
|
33,976
|
|
|
(297)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Construction and land
|
|
|
18,850
|
|
|
20,650
|
|
|
(1,800)
|
|
(9)
|
|
Multi-family residential
|
|
|
5,367
|
|
|
5,432
|
|
|
(65)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Total real estate loans
|
|
|
136,269
|
|
|
140,253
|
|
|
(3,984)
|
|
(3)
|
|
Other loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
25,665
|
|
|
25,035
|
|
|
630
|
|
3
|
%
|
Consumer
|
|
|
2,833
|
|
|
2,281
|
|
|
552
|
|
24
|
|
Total other loans
|
|
|
28,498
|
|
|
27,316
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
4
|
|
Total loans
|
|
$
|
164,767
|
|
$
|
167,569
|
|
$
|
(2,802)
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In the third quarter of 2025, a $4.6 million construction loan paid-off and we received $1.0 million of total pay-downs on a commercial and industrial relationship that was downgraded to substandard during the first quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the classified commercial and industrial relationship totaled $2.1 million and all loans within the relationship were current and performing. Pay-offs and pay-downs during the third quarter of 2025 were partially offset by growth within the health and oilfield services segments of our loan portfolio.
The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
Change
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
$
|
9,725
|
|
$
|
9,739
|
|
$
|
(14)
|
|
(0)
|
%
|
Hospitality
|
|
|
5,742
|
|
|
5,849
|
|
|
(107)
|
|
(2)
|
|
Health service facilities
|
|
|
3,325
|
|
|
3,345
|
|
|
(20)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Restaurants
|
|
|
1,095
|
|
|
1,049
|
|
|
46
|
|
4
|
|
Oilfield services
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
384
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
(3)
|
|
Other non-owner occupied
|
|
|
2,380
|
|
|
2,648
|
|
|
(268)
|
|
(10)
|
|
Other owner occupied
|
|
|
11,038
|
|
|
10,962
|
|
|
76
|
|
1
|
|
Total commercial real estate
|
|
$
|
33,679
|
|
$
|
33,976
|
|
$
|
(297)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Construction and land
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Multi-family residential
|
|
$
|
4,692
|
|
$
|
8,997
|
|
$
|
(4,305)
|
|
(48)
|
%
|
Health service facilities
|
|
|
9,695
|
|
|
7,649
|
|
|
2,046
|
|
27
|
|
Other commercial construction and land
|
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
1,782
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Consumer residential construction and land
|
|
|
2,691
|
|
|
2,222
|
|
|
469
|
|
21
|
|
Total construction and land
|
|
$
|
18,850
|
|
$
|
20,650
|
|
$
|
(1,800)
|
|
(9)
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oilfield services
|
|
$
|
9,532
|
|
$
|
8,081
|
|
$
|
1,451
|
|
18
|
%
|
Industrial equipment
|
|
|
7,865
|
|
|
8,453
|
|
|
(588)
|
|
(7)
|
|
Professional services
|
|
|
3,187
|
|
|
3,146
|
|
|
41
|
|
1
|
|
Other commercial and industrial
|
|
|
5,081
|
|
|
5,355
|
|
|
(274)
|
|
(5)
|
|
Total commercial and industrial loans
|
|
$
|
25,665
|
|
$
|
25,035
|
|
$
|
630
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
At September 30, 2025, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.9 million, compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2025. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.67% and 0.64% at September 30 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 1.11% and 1.00% of total loans at September 30 and June 30, 2025, respectively. At September 30 and June 30, 2025, 99% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.
At September 30 and June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $2.4 million, or 1.45% of total loans. For the third quarter of 2025, we recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses of $36,000 largely due to a reduction in expected credit losses on individually evaluated loans and a decline in total loans. Net loan charge-offs totaled $2,000 during the third quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $42,000 during the second quarter of 2025. Net loan charge-offs during 2025 have been primarily related to residential mortgage loans and overdrawn deposit accounts.
Investment Securities
Total investment securities were $59.8 million, or 21% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, up $15.6 million, or 35%, compared to June 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, we purchased $15.1 million of variable-rate and $1.1 million of fixed-rate government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities. The weighted average yield of the securities purchased during the third quarter was 5.17% at September 30, 2025.
Deposits
Total deposits were $186.4 million at September 30, 2025, up $4.2 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2025. Total deposits averaged $179.8 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $179.4 million during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in deposits was primarily attributable to our high-yield account specials. The competitive offerings have been successful at attracting new deposits and deepening relationships with existing customers. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
Change
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
$
|
27,617
|
|
$
|
31,155
|
|
$
|
(3,538)
|
|
(11)
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
|
35,748
|
|
|
35,307
|
|
|
441
|
|
1
|
|
Money market
|
|
|
11,783
|
|
|
9,437
|
|
|
2,346
|
|
25
|
|
Savings
|
|
|
52,152
|
|
|
51,001
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
2
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
59,072
|
|
|
55,311
|
|
|
3,761
|
|
7
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
$
|
186,372
|
|
$
|
182,211
|
|
$
|
4,161
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 88% and 92% at September 30 and June 30 2025, respectively.
Total public fund deposits amounted to $30.5 million, or 16% of total deposits, at September 30, 2025, compared to $29.0 million at June 30, 2025. At September 30 and June 30, 2025, approximately 64% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.
Capital and Share Repurchases
At September 30 and June 30, 2025, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $81.6 million, or 28.7% of total assets, and $80.8 million, or 29.5% of total assets, respectively.
The Company repurchased 13,212 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $12.93 during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 62,385 shares at an average cost per share of $11.91 during the second quarter of 2025. Under the Company's November 2024 Repurchase Plan, 38,604 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at September 30, 2025. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through September 30, 2025, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,160,396 shares of its common stock, or approximately 22% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.94. At September 30, 2025, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,129,604.
Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.88%, down ten basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the third quarter of 2025, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.56%, down two basis points from the prior quarter, and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.62%, up 11 basis points from the second quarter of 2025.
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.5 million, down $18,000, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. Total interest income was up $52,000, or 2%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter largely due to an increase in income on investment securities and loans. Total interest expense increased $70,000, or 7%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the prior quarter. The increase in interest expense was mainly due to the full quarter impact of growth in our high-yield savings account balances during the second quarter of 2025.
The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2025
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Average
|
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans receivable(1)
|
|
$
|
167,032
|
|
$
|
2,816
|
|
6.69
|
%
|
|
$
|
167,627
|
|
$
|
2,792
|
|
6.68
|
%
|
Investment securities(2)
|
|
|
51,731
|
|
|
345
|
|
2.71
|
|
|
|
48,285
|
|
|
294
|
|
2.49
|
|
Other interest earning assets
|
|
|
32,241
|
|
|
352
|
|
4.33
|
|
|
|
33,225
|
|
|
375
|
|
4.53
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
$
|
251,004
|
|
$
|
3,513
|
|
5.56
|
|
|
$
|
249,137
|
|
$
|
3,461
|
|
5.58
|
|
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits, money market, and
|
|
$
|
94,308
|
|
$
|
529
|
|
2.22
|
%
|
|
$
|
92,088
|
|
$
|
466
|
|
2.03
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
56,113
|
|
|
454
|
|
3.21
|
|
|
|
57,018
|
|
|
459
|
|
3.23
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
150,421
|
|
|
983
|
|
2.59
|
|
|
|
149,106
|
|
|
925
|
|
2.49
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
10,699
|
|
|
80
|
|
2.97
|
|
|
|
9,619
|
|
|
68
|
|
2.84
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
$
|
161,120
|
|
$
|
1,063
|
|
2.62
|
|
|
$
|
158,725
|
|
$
|
993
|
|
2.51
|
|
Net interest-earning assets
|
|
$
|
89,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
90,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income; average interest rate
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,450
|
|
2.94
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,468
|
|
3.07
|
%
|
Net interest margin (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.98
|
|
|
(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.
|
(2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.
|
(3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $315,000, down $29,000, or 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, we corrected an immaterial technical error related to fees charged for the use of foreign ATMs and refunded customers all fees that were applied in error. The refunded fees were the primary reason for the decrease in income from service charges on deposit accounts when comparing the third quarter to the second quarter of 2025.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $2.2 million, up $24,000, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2025.
Salaries and employee benefits expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $1.3 million, up $50,000, or 4%, from the prior quarter. New grants of share-based compensation in June 2025 and additional payroll tax expense for vesting of existing stock awards accounted for approximately half of the increase.
Professional fees for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $91,000, down $23,000, or 20%, from the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2025 the Company incurred additional professional fees for our annual shareholders meeting and related materials.
Other non-interest expense totaled $211,000 for the third quarter of 2025, down $23,000, or 10%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a decline in loan collection related expenses.
About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $283.8 million in assets at September 30, 2025. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana since 1922. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
|
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
9/30/2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing cash
|
|
$
|
4,515
|
|
$
|
4,024
|
|
$
|
4,076
|
|
$
|
3,625
|
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks
|
|
|
32,756
|
|
|
36,032
|
|
|
40,219
|
|
|
42,128
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
37,271
|
|
|
40,056
|
|
|
44,295
|
|
|
45,753
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
|
|
44,853
|
|
|
29,294
|
|
|
28,712
|
|
|
32,196
|
Securities held-to-maturity
|
|
|
14,945
|
|
|
14,948
|
|
|
13,447
|
|
|
13,450
|
Loans receivable, net of unearned income
|
|
|
164,767
|
|
|
167,569
|
|
|
167,076
|
|
|
165,882
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(2,397)
|
|
|
(2,431)
|
|
|
(2,522)
|
|
|
(2,414)
|
Loans receivable, net
|
|
|
162,370
|
|
|
165,138
|
|
|
164,554
|
|
|
163,468
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
861
|
|
|
883
|
|
|
851
|
|
|
815
|
Foreclosed assets
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
173
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
5,954
|
|
|
5,977
|
|
|
6,085
|
|
|
6,135
|
Stock in correspondent banks, at cost
|
|
|
939
|
|
|
825
|
|
|
1,961
|
|
|
1,939
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
14,849
|
|
|
14,726
|
|
|
14,489
|
|
|
14,370
|
Other assets
|
|
|
1,716
|
|
|
1,858
|
|
|
2,109
|
|
|
2,318
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
283,834
|
|
$
|
273,785
|
|
$
|
276,697
|
|
$
|
280,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing
|
|
$
|
27,617
|
|
$
|
31,155
|
|
$
|
28,281
|
|
$
|
27,904
|
Interest-bearing
|
|
|
158,755
|
|
|
151,056
|
|
|
157,393
|
|
|
139,532
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
186,372
|
|
|
182,211
|
|
|
185,674
|
|
|
167,436
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
14,693
|
|
|
9,647
|
|
|
9,558
|
|
|
29,513
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
1,184
|
|
|
1,128
|
|
|
1,261
|
|
|
2,001
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
202,249
|
|
|
192,986
|
|
|
196,493
|
|
|
198,950
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
44
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
37,997
|
|
|
38,259
|
|
|
39,561
|
|
|
40,847
|
Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans
|
|
|
(5,260)
|
|
|
(5,596)
|
|
|
(5,702)
|
|
|
(5,777)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
51,456
|
|
|
50,967
|
|
|
49,860
|
|
|
49,234
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(2,649)
|
|
|
(2,872)
|
|
|
(3,558)
|
|
|
(2,681)
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
81,585
|
|
|
80,799
|
|
|
80,204
|
|
|
81,667
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
283,834
|
|
$
|
273,785
|
|
$
|
276,697
|
|
$
|
280,617
|
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
9/30/2024
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans receivable, including fees
|
|
$
|
2,816
|
|
$
|
2,792
|
|
$
|
2,717
|
|
$
|
8,346
|
|
$
|
7,314
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
914
|
|
|
790
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
678
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
|
2,184
|
Other
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
63
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
3,513
|
|
|
3,461
|
|
|
3,671
|
|
|
10,348
|
|
|
10,351
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
983
|
|
|
925
|
|
|
830
|
|
|
2,849
|
|
|
2,370
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
908
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
1,063
|
|
|
993
|
|
|
1,139
|
|
|
3,065
|
|
|
3,278
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
2,450
|
|
|
2,468
|
|
|
2,532
|
|
|
7,283
|
|
|
7,073
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
|
(36)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
(36)
|
|
|
531
|
Net interest income after provision for
|
|
|
2,486
|
|
|
2,468
|
|
|
2,195
|
|
|
7,319
|
|
|
6,542
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
571
|
|
|
597
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
344
|
Loss on sales of investment securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5,507)
|
Other income on foreclosed assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
-
|
(Loss) gain on sale of fixed assets
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
6
|
Federal community development grant
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
280
|
Other
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
103
|
Total non-interest income (loss)
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
344
|
|
|
620
|
|
|
1,212
|
|
|
(4,177)
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
1,312
|
|
|
1,262
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
3,819
|
|
|
3,603
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
208
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
627
|
|
|
572
|
Data processing and communication
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
537
|
|
|
1,170
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
375
|
Directors' fees
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
345
|
ATM and debit card
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
124
|
Foreclosed assets, net
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
67
|
Advertising and marketing
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
112
|
Other
|
|
|
211
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
652
|
|
|
751
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
|
2,202
|
|
|
2,178
|
|
|
2,260
|
|
|
6,578
|
|
|
7,119
|
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
599
|
|
|
634
|
|
|
555
|
|
|
1,953
|
|
|
(4,754)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
(1,039)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
$
|
489
|
|
$
|
521
|
|
$
|
447
|
|
$
|
1,596
|
|
$
|
(3,715)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
$
|
(0.93)
|
Diluted
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
(0.93)
|
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
9/30/2024
|
EARNINGS DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
$
|
3,513
|
|
|
$
|
3,461
|
|
|
$
|
3,671
|
|
|
$
|
10,348
|
|
|
$
|
10,351
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
1,063
|
|
|
|
993
|
|
|
|
1,139
|
|
|
|
3,065
|
|
|
|
3,278
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
2,450
|
|
|
|
2,468
|
|
|
|
2,532
|
|
|
|
7,283
|
|
|
|
7,073
|
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
|
(36)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
|
(36)
|
|
|
|
531
|
|
Total non-interest income (loss)
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
344
|
|
|
|
620
|
|
|
|
1,212
|
|
|
|
(4,177)
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
|
2,202
|
|
|
|
2,178
|
|
|
|
2,260
|
|
|
|
6,578
|
|
|
|
7,119
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
(1,039)
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
489
|
|
|
$
|
521
|
|
|
$
|
447
|
|
|
$
|
1,596
|
|
|
$
|
(3,715)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans
|
|
$
|
167,032
|
|
|
$
|
167,627
|
|
|
$
|
161,410
|
|
|
$
|
166,938
|
|
|
$
|
152,066
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
251,004
|
|
|
|
249,137
|
|
|
|
261,069
|
|
|
|
248,959
|
|
|
|
265,212
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
272,987
|
|
|
|
270,788
|
|
|
|
282,440
|
|
|
|
270,686
|
|
|
|
284,964
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
150,421
|
|
|
|
149,106
|
|
|
|
141,074
|
|
|
|
149,837
|
|
|
|
143,619
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
161,120
|
|
|
|
158,725
|
|
|
|
170,576
|
|
|
|
159,805
|
|
|
|
172,608
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
179,825
|
|
|
|
179,426
|
|
|
|
169,437
|
|
|
|
178,795
|
|
|
|
172,461
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
81,136
|
|
|
|
80,611
|
|
|
|
81,307
|
|
|
|
80,727
|
|
|
|
81,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
|
0.71
|
%
|
|
|
0.77
|
%
|
|
|
0.63
|
%
|
|
|
0.79
|
%
|
|
|
(1.74)
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
|
2.39
|
|
|
|
2.59
|
|
|
|
2.18
|
|
|
|
2.64
|
|
|
|
(6.08)
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
|
79.67
|
|
|
|
77.46
|
|
|
|
71.72
|
|
|
|
77.44
|
|
|
|
245.83
|
|
Net interest margin(TE)
|
|
|
3.88
|
|
|
|
3.98
|
|
|
|
3.86
|
|
|
|
3.92
|
|
|
|
3.56
|
|
Average equity to average assets
|
|
|
29.72
|
|
|
|
29.77
|
|
|
|
28.79
|
|
|
|
29.82
|
|
|
|
28.65
|
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)
|
|
|
43.95
|
|
|
|
43.72
|
|
|
|
45.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)
|
|
|
27.58
|
|
|
|
27.56
|
|
|
|
27.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio(1)
|
|
|
45.20
|
|
|
|
44.98
|
|
|
|
46.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-FINANCIAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total employees (full-time equivalent)
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares issued and outstanding,
|
|
|
4,129,604
|
|
|
|
4,142,816
|
|
|
|
4,399,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
|
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|
(continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
6/30/2025
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
9/30/2025
|
|
9/30/2024
|
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning balance
|
|
$
|
2,431
|
|
|
$
|
2,500
|
|
|
$
|
2,215
|
|
|
$
|
2,522
|
|
|
$
|
2,124
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
|
(32)
|
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
|
|
557
|
Charge-offs
|
|
|
(37)
|
|
|
|
(63)
|
|
|
|
(184)
|
|
|
|
(153)
|
|
|
|
(364)
|
Recoveries
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
97
|
Net charge-offs
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
|
|
(131)
|
|
|
|
(83)
|
|
|
|
(267)
|
Ending balance
|
|
$
|
2,397
|
|
|
$
|
2,431
|
|
|
$
|
2,414
|
|
|
$
|
2,397
|
|
|
$
|
2,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unfunded commitments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning balance
|
|
$
|
131
|
|
|
$
|
104
|
|
|
$
|
224
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
257
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
(26)
|
Ending balance
|
|
$
|
127
|
|
|
$
|
131
|
|
|
$
|
231
|
|
|
$
|
127
|
|
|
$
|
231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total provision for (reversal of) credit
|
|
$
|
(36)
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
337
|
|
|
$
|
(36)
|
|
|
$
|
531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT QUALITY (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-accruing loans
|
|
$
|
1,459
|
|
|
$
|
1,455
|
|
|
$
|
1,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|
|
|
364
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
|
1,823
|
|
|
|
1,670
|
|
|
|
1,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreclosed assets
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing assets
|
|
$
|
1,899
|
|
|
$
|
1,750
|
|
|
$
|
1,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing loans to total loans
|
|
|
1.11
|
%
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
|
0.87
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
|
0.67
|
|
|
|
0.64
|
|
|
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.
For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033
SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.