Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916686 | ISIN: US7838591011 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.10.25 | 21:59
35,670 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
S&T BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&T BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.10.2025 13:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $35.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $31.9 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 and net income of $32.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter of 2025 Highlights:

  • Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.42%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.48% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 12.81% compared to ROA of 1.32%, ROE of 8.91% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 12.12% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) increased 16 basis points to 1.89% compared to 1.73% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest income growth of $2.6 million, or 3.00%, and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expansion of 5 basis points to 3.93% compared to 3.88% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Total portfolio loans increased $46.6 million, or 2.33% annualized, compared to June 30, 2025.
  • Net charge-offs were $2.4 million, or 0.12% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.2 million, or 0.06% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2025.

"We delivered another solid quarter with strong return metrics thanks to the efforts of our team and their commitment to our people-forward banking purpose," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Our results reflect improving revenue gains supported by net interest margin expansion. We continue to build robust capital levels which provide us financial flexibility for future growth."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 3.00%, to $89.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $86.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Average interest-earning assets increased $88.2 million to $9.1 billion in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $9.0 billion in the second quarter of 2025. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 5 basis points to 3.93% compared to 3.88% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total interest-earning assets increased 1 basis point to 5.77% compared to 5.76% in the second quarter of 2025. Total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 3 basis points to 2.81% compared to 2.84% in the second quarter of 2025 mainly due to the repricing of certificates of deposits.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was $98.2 million, or 1.23% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2025 compared to $98.6 million, or 1.24%, at June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs were $2.4 million, or 0.12% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.2 million, or 0.06% of average loans in the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) increased $28.3 million to $49.6 million, or 0.62% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $21.3 million, or 0.27%, at June 30, 2025. Total NPAs remain at a manageable level.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income was relatively unchanged at $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. Total noninterest expense decreased $1.7 million to $56.4 million compared to $58.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $0.7 million primarily related to lower incentive and medical costs compared to the second quarter of 2025. Professional services and legal decreased $0.5 million due to lower consulting fees compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.8 billion at both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025. Total portfolio loans increased $46.6 million, or 2.33% annualized, compared to June 30, 2025. The commercial loan portfolio increased $9.9 million with growth in commercial real estate of $133.5 million offset by decreases in commercial construction of $77.6 million and a decrease in commercial and industrial of $46.0 million compared to June 30, 2025. The consumer loan portfolio increased $36.6 million compared to June 30, 2025 primarily as a result of growth in residential mortgage of $21.6 million and in home equity of $17.7 million. Total deposits increased $1.0 million, or 0.05% annualized, compared to June 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing demand increased $6.4 million, interest-bearing demand $7.7 million and CDs $39.8 million, offset by decreases in money market of $41.6 million and savings of $11.2 million compared to June 30, 2025.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2025 earnings conference call live via webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 23, 2025. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.8 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cybersecurity concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and other employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; ESG practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses and geopolitical tensions and conflicts between nations.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio on an FTE basis, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2025

2025

2024

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





Loans, including fees

$120,321


$117,696


$120,907


Investment Securities:







Taxable

10,994


10,846


10,221


Tax-exempt

34


35


165


Dividends

274


329


181


Total Interest and Dividend Income

131,623

128,906

131,474







INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits

39,864


39,056


42,493


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other

2,518


3,278


4,504


Total Interest Expense

42,382

42,334

46,997







NET INTEREST INCOME

89,241

86,572

84,477

Provision for credit losses

2,792


1,974


(454)


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

86,449

84,598

84,931







NONINTEREST INCOME





Loss on sale of securities

-


-


(2,199)


Debit and credit card

4,722


4,588


4,688


Service charges on deposit accounts

4,175


4,090


4,181


Wealth management

3,118


3,042


3,071


Other

1,748


1,780


2,136


Total Noninterest Income

13,763

13,500

11,877







NONINTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries and employee benefits

32,180


32,907


31,274


Data processing and information technology

4,901


4,847


5,003


Occupancy

4,014


4,024


3,828


Furniture, equipment and software

3,225


3,352


3,410


Other taxes

2,088


2,088


1,874


Marketing

1,255


1,490


1,382


Professional services and legal

1,199


1,739


1,229


FDIC insurance

1,071


1,062


1,054


Other noninterest expense

6,443


6,605


6,311


Total Noninterest Expense

56,376

58,114

55,365

Income Before Taxes

43,836

39,984

41,443

Income tax expense

8,874


8,084


8,853


Net Income

$34,962

$31,900

$32,590







Per Share Data







Shares outstanding at end of period

38,350,500


38,345,448


38,259,730


Average shares outstanding - diluted

38,595,118


38,637,400


38,560,409


Diluted earnings per share

$0.91


$0.83


$0.85


Dividends declared per share

$0.34


$0.34


$0.33


Dividend yield (annualized)

3.62 %


3.60 %


3.15 %


Dividends paid to net income

37.35 %


41.30 %


38.77 %


Book value

$38.47


$37.70


$35.96


Tangible book value (non-GAAP) (1)

$28.69


$27.90


$26.13


Market value

$37.59


$37.82


$41.97









Profitability Ratios (Annualized)







Return on average assets

1.42 %


1.32 %


1.35 %


Return on average shareholders' equity

9.48 %


8.91 %


9.58 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2)

12.81 %


12.12 %


13.35 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(3)

1.89 %


1.73 %


1.78 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(4)

54.41 %


57.73 %


55.88 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited








Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





Loans, including fees



$352,357


$359,048


Investment Securities:







Taxable



31,913


27,577


Tax-exempt



226


526


Dividends



881


842


Total Interest and Dividend Income

385,377

387,993







INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits



117,274


118,784


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



8,967


17,661


Total Interest Expense

126,241

136,445







NET INTEREST INCOME

259,136

251,548

Provision for credit losses



1,726


2,595


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

257,410

248,953







NONINTEREST INCOME





Loss on sale of securities



(2,295)


(5,346)


Debit and credit card



13,498


13,636


Service charges on deposit accounts



12,227


12,098


Wealth management



9,244


9,108


Other



5,018


8,516


Total Noninterest Income

37,692

38,012







NONINTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries and employee benefits



94,940


91,174


Data processing and information technology



14,678


14,172


Occupancy



12,340


11,347


Furniture, equipment and software



10,060


10,264


Other Taxes



5,670


5,178


Marketing



4,360


4,729


Professional services and legal



4,224


4,352


FDIC insurance



3,173


3,156


Other noninterest expense



20,136


19,121


Total Noninterest Expense

169,581

163,493

Income Before Taxes

125,521

123,472

Income tax expense



25,258


25,272









Net Income

$100,263

$98,200







Per Share Data







Average shares outstanding - diluted



38,611,041


38,566,858


Diluted earnings per share



$2.60


$2.55


Dividends declared per share



$1.02


$0.99


Dividends paid to net income



39.15 %


38.66 %









Profitability Ratios (annualized)







Return on average assets



1.38 %


1.37 %


Return on average shareholders' equity



9.35 %


9.97 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(5)



12.73 %


14.06 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(6)



1.78 %


1.79 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(7)



56.35 %


55.68 %























S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2025

2025

2024

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks

$196,228


$203,118


$228,090


Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,001,149


1,021,183


1,011,312


Loans held for sale

-


-


307


Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

3,653,790


3,520,294


3,327,895


Commercial and industrial

1,466,075


1,512,027


1,548,172


Commercial construction

320,190


397,785


386,509


Total Commercial Loans

5,440,055

5,430,106

5,262,576

Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

1,700,636


1,678,992


1,612,629


Home equity

698,886


681,143


645,966


Installment and other consumer

102,600


100,177


105,235


Consumer construction

38,830


44,016


62,648


Total Consumer Loans

2,540,952

2,504,328

2,426,478

Total Portfolio Loans

7,981,007

7,934,434

7,689,054

Allowance for credit losses

(98,155)


(98,580)


(104,321)


Total Portfolio Loans, Net

7,882,852

7,835,854

7,584,733

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

15,042


15,817


11,484


Goodwill

373,424


373,424


373,424


Other Intangible assets, net

2,450


2,656


3,173


Other assets

346,338


358,017


371,424


Total Assets

$9,817,483

$9,810,069

$9,583,947







LIABILITIES





Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,188,699


$2,182,346


$2,157,537


Interest-bearing demand

745,904


738,251


773,224


Money market

2,194,702


2,236,298


2,074,095


Savings

868,019


879,254


879,653


Certificates of deposit

1,924,619


1,884,771


1,770,332


Total Deposits

7,921,943

7,920,920

7,654,841







Borrowings:







Short-term borrowings

135,000


150,000


225,000


Long-term borrowings

50,836


50,856


64,015


Junior subordinated debt securities

49,463


49,448


49,403


Total Borrowings

235,299

250,304

338,418

Other liabilities

184,775


193,352


214,934


Total Liabilities

8,342,017

8,364,576

8,208,193







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Total Shareholders' Equity

1,475,466

1,445,493

1,375,754

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,817,483

$9,810,069

$9,583,947







Capitalization Ratios







Shareholders' equity / assets

15.03 %


14.73 %


14.35 %


Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(9)

11.65 %


11.34 %


10.86 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.33 %


12.18 %


11.70 %


Common equity tier 1 capital

14.75 %


14.59 %


14.37 %


Risk-based capital - tier 1

15.06 %


14.91 %


14.70 %


Risk-based capital - total

16.63 %


16.48 %


16.28 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2025

2025

2024


Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (QTD Averages)








ASSETS






Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$128,236

4.43 %

$120,156

4.46 %

$200,301

5.44 %


Securities, at fair value

1,011,624

3.80 %

1,011,629

3.79 %

990,375

3.12 %


Loans held for sale

18

6.88 %

-

0.00 %

20

6.77 %


Commercial real estate

3,564,071

5.86 %

3,477,321

5.88 %

3,298,619

5.96 %


Commercial and industrial

1,485,816

6.78 %

1,519,133

6.71 %

1,566,145

7.39 %


Commercial construction

379,167

6.97 %

382,363

6.94 %

406,321

7.82 %


Total Commercial Loans

5,429,054

6.19 %

5,378,817

6.19 %

5,271,085

6.53 %

Residential mortgage

1,688,697

5.33 %

1,674,231

5.26 %

1,589,791

5.11 %


Home equity

687,639

6.35 %

670,066

6.37 %

642,384

7.01 %


Installment and other consumer

100,551

7.85 %

99,550

7.88 %

103,390

8.65 %


Consumer construction

40,612

6.73 %

41,025

6.82 %

62,998

6.42 %


Total Consumer Loans

2,517,499

5.73 %

2,484,872

5.69 %

2,398,563

5.81 %

Total Portfolio Loans

7,946,553

6.04 %

7,863,689

6.03 %

7,669,648

6.30 %


Total Loans

7,946,571

6.04 %

7,863,689

6.03 %

7,669,668

6.30 %

Total other earning assets

13,808

7.63 %

16,537

7.70 %

15,413

6.21 %


Total Interest-earning Assets

9,100,239

5.77 %

9,012,011

5.76 %

8,875,757

5.93 %

Noninterest-earning assets

699,840


712,891


744,609



Total Assets

$9,800,079

$9,724,902

$9,620,366









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Interest-bearing demand

$742,817

0.99 %

$763,687

1.01 %

$785,854

1.11 %


Money market

2,247,331

3.06 %

2,188,771

3.04 %

2,051,754

3.40 %


Savings

873,968

0.72 %

880,448

0.69 %

891,952

0.75 %


Certificates of deposit

1,915,006

3.96 %

1,872,329

4.07 %

1,825,530

4.60 %


Total Interest-bearing Deposits

5,779,122

2.74 %

5,705,235

2.75 %

5,555,090

3.04 %

Short-term borrowings

73,538

4.53 %

135,659

4.63 %

202,500

4.88 %


Long-term borrowings

50,846

3.80 %

50,866

3.80 %

40,383

4.47 %


Junior subordinated debt securities

49,454

7.08 %

49,439

7.12 %

49,394

8.11 %


Total Borrowings

173,838

5.04 %

235,964

4.97 %

292,277

5.37 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities

28,049

4.36 %

32,202

4.39 %

41,038

5.36 %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,981,009

2.81 %

5,973,401

2.84 %

5,888,405

3.17 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,355,972


2,315,213


2,377,914



Shareholders' equity

1,463,098


1,436,288


1,354,047



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,800,079

$9,724,902

$9,620,366









Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (10)


3.93 %

3.88 %

3.82 %








S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (YTD Averages)








ASSETS






Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$125,708

4.45 %

$162,957

5.54 %


Securities, at fair value



1,004,633

3.73 %

972,941

2.96 %


Loans held for sale



7

6.23 %

74

7.14 %


Commercial real estate



3,479,614

5.85 %

3,336,689

5.95 %


Commercial and industrial



1,513,214

6.73 %

1,599,528

7.37 %


Commercial construction



378,819

6.95 %

382,177

7.78 %


Total Commercial Loans

5,371,647

6.18 %

5,318,394

6.51 %

Residential mortgage



1,674,472

5.27 %

1,532,410

5.02 %


Home equity



670,399

6.34 %

645,055

7.01 %


Installment and other consumer



99,839

7.90 %

106,523

8.64 %


Consumer construction



42,248

6.81 %

68,504

5.98 %


Total Consumer Loans

2,486,958

5.69 %

2,352,492

5.75 %

Total Portfolio Loans



7,858,605

6.02 %

7,670,886

6.28 %


Total Loans

7,858,612

6.02 %

7,670,960

6.28 %

Total other earning assets



15,694

7.34 %

20,260

6.87 %


Total Interest-earning Assets

9,004,647

5.75 %

8,827,118

5.90 %

Noninterest-earning assets



713,016


746,295



Total Assets

$9,717,663

$9,573,413









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Interest-bearing demand



$761,804

1.00 %

$812,443

1.12 %


Money market



2,175,399

3.02 %

1,970,539

3.27 %


Savings



879,645

0.69 %

915,643

0.69 %


Certificates of deposit



1,882,923

4.11 %

1,746,498

4.51 %


Total Interest-bearing deposits

5,699,771

2.75 %

5,445,123

2.91 %

Short-term borrowings



108,811

4.61 %

290,602

5.17 %


Long-term borrowings



50,866

3.80 %

39,571

4.51 %


Junior subordinated debt securities



49,439

7.12 %

49,379

8.17 %


Total Borrowings

209,116

5.01 %

379,552

5.49 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



34,667

4.39 %

50,303

5.40 %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

5,943,554

2.84 %

5,874,978

3.10 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,340,420


2,382,352



Shareholders' equity



1,433,689


1,316,083



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,717,663

$9,573,413









Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (8)




3.87 %

3.84 %

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2025

2025

2024


Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nonaccrual Loans








Commercial loans:


% Loans


% Loans


% Loans


Commercial real estate

$27,964

0.77 %

$3,967

0.11 %

$14,877

0.45 %


Commercial and industrial

9,826

0.67 %

5,459

0.36 %

5,789

0.37 %


Commercial construction

869

0.27 %

869

0.22 %

3,416

0.88 %


Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans

38,659

0.71 %

10,295

0.19 %

24,082

0.46 %


Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

7,005

0.41 %

7,239

0.43 %

4,478

0.28 %


Home equity

3,790

0.54 %

3,593

0.53 %

3,065

0.47 %


Installment and other consumer

164

0.16 %

185

0.18 %

264

0.25 %


Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans

10,959

0.43 %

11,017

0.44 %

7,807

0.32 %


Total Nonaccrual Loans

$49,618

0.62 %

$21,312

0.27 %

$31,889

0.41 %



2025

2025

2024

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs

$3,053


$1,656


$2,440


Recoveries

(639)


(498)


(303)


Net Loan Charge-offs

$2,414

$1,158

$2,137







Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

$106


($16)


$47


Commercial and industrial

2,142


331


1,255


Commercial construction

(9)


89


-


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs

2,239

404

1,302

Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

32


13


(5)


Home equity

9


160


580


Installment and other consumer

134


581


260


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

175

754

835

Total Net Loan Charge-offs

$2,414

$1,158

$2,137

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs



$5,593


$10,224


Recoveries



(2,048)


(1,885)


Net Loan Charge-offs

$3,545

$8,339







Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate



($56)


$4,906


Commercial and industrial



2,627


1,547


Commercial construction



110


-


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



2,681


6,453


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage



58


35


Home equity



188


959


Installment and other consumer



618


892


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



864


1,886


Total Net Loan Charge-offs

$3,545

$8,339








2025

2025

2024

Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data







Nonaccrual loans

$49,618


$21,312


$31,889


OREO

8


-


-


Total nonperforming assets

49,626


21,312


31,889


Nonaccrual loans / total loans

0.62 %


0.27 %


0.41 %


Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

0.62 %


0.27 %


0.41 %


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.23 %


1.24 %


1.36 %


Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans

198 %


463 %


327 %


Net loan charge-offs

$2,414


$1,158


$2,138


Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans

0.12 %


0.06 %


0.11 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

Asset Quality Data







Net loan charge-offs



$3,545


$8,339


Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans



0.06 %


0.15 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

2025

2025

2024


Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)






Total shareholders' equity

$1,475,466


$1,445,493


$1,375,754



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
liability

(375,359)


(375,522)


(375,931)



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$1,100,107


$1,069,971


$999,823



Common shares outstanding

38,350,500


38,345,448


38,259,730



Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$28.69


$27.90


$26.13



Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.








(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)






Net income (annualized)

$138,708


$127,951


$129,652



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

649


653


893



Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$139,357


$128,604


$130,545











Average total shareholders' equity

$1,463,098


$1,436,288


$1,354,047



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred
tax liability

(375,446)


(375,572)


(376,048)



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$1,087,652


$1,060,716


$977,999



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

12.81 %


12.12 %


13.35 %



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure financial performance.








(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)






Income before taxes

$43,836


$39,984


$41,443



Plus: net loss on sale of securities

-


-


2,199



Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange

-


-


(150)



Plus: Provision for credit losses

2,792


1,974


(454)



Total

$46,628


$41,958


$43,038



Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$184,992


$168,293


$171,216



Average assets

$9,800,079


$9,724,902


$9,620,366



Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.89 %


1.73 %


1.78 %



Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.








(4) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)






Noninterest expense

$56,376


$58,114


$55,365











Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$89,241


$86,572


$84,477



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

602


590


671



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

89,843


87,162


85,148



Noninterest income

13,763


13,500


11,877



Plus: net loss on sale of securities

-


-


2,199



Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange

-


-


(150)



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$103,606


$100,662


$99,074



Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)

54.41 %


57.73 %


55.88 %



The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.










S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited






Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)






Net income (annualized)



$134,051


$131,172



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



690


919



Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$134,741


$132,091











Average total shareholders' equity



$1,433,689


$1,316,083



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred
tax liability



(375,585)


(376,283)



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$1,058,104


$939,800



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



12.73 %


14.06 %



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure financial performance.








(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)






Income before taxes



$125,521


$123,472



Plus: net losses on sale of securities



2,295


5,346



Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange



-


(3,306)



Plus: Provision for credit losses



1,726


2,595



Total



$129,542


$128,107



Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$173,197


$171,121



Average assets



$9,717,663


$9,573,413



Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.78 %


1.79 %



Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement, to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.








(7) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)






Noninterest expense



$169,581


$163,493











Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$259,136


$251,548



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,810


2,045



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



260,946


253,593



Noninterest income



37,692


38,012



Plus: net losses on sale of securities



2,295


5,346



Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange



-


(3,306)



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$300,933


$293,645



Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)



56.35 %


55.68 %



The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.










(8) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)






Interest income and dividend income



$385,377


$387,993



Less: interest expense



(126,241)


(136,445)



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



259,136


251,548



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,810


2,045



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$260,946


$253,593



Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$348,884


$338,741



Average interest-earning assets



$9,004,647


$8,827,118



Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.87 %


3.84 %



The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:




2025

2025

2024


Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)






Total shareholders' equity

$1,475,466


$1,445,493


$1,375,754



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
liability

(375,359)


(375,522)


(375,931)



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$1,100,107


$1,069,971


$999,823











Total assets

$9,817,483


$9,810,069


$9,583,947



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
liability

(375,359)


(375,522)


(375,931)



Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$9,442,124


$9,434,547


$9,208,016



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

11.65 %


11.34 %


10.86 %



Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.








(10) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)






Interest income and dividend income

$131,623


$128,906


$131,474



Less: interest expense

(42,382)


(42,334)


(46,997)



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

89,241


86,572


84,477



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

602


590


671



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$89,843


$87,162


$85,148



Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$356,442


$349,606


$338,741



Average interest-earning assets

$9,100,239


$9,012,011


$8,875,757



Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

3.93 %


3.88 %


3.82 %



The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.








SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.