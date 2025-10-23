S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $35.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $31.9 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 and net income of $32.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter of 2025 Highlights:

Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.42%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.48% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 12.81% compared to ROA of 1.32%, ROE of 8.91% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 12.12% for the second quarter of 2025.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) increased 16 basis points to 1.89% compared to 1.73% for the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest income growth of $2.6 million, or 3.00%, and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expansion of 5 basis points to 3.93% compared to 3.88% in the second quarter of 2025.

Total portfolio loans increased $46.6 million, or 2.33% annualized, compared to June 30, 2025.

Net charge-offs were $2.4 million, or 0.12% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.2 million, or 0.06% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2025.

"We delivered another solid quarter with strong return metrics thanks to the efforts of our team and their commitment to our people-forward banking purpose," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Our results reflect improving revenue gains supported by net interest margin expansion. We continue to build robust capital levels which provide us financial flexibility for future growth."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 3.00%, to $89.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $86.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Average interest-earning assets increased $88.2 million to $9.1 billion in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $9.0 billion in the second quarter of 2025. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 5 basis points to 3.93% compared to 3.88% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total interest-earning assets increased 1 basis point to 5.77% compared to 5.76% in the second quarter of 2025. Total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 3 basis points to 2.81% compared to 2.84% in the second quarter of 2025 mainly due to the repricing of certificates of deposits.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was $98.2 million, or 1.23% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2025 compared to $98.6 million, or 1.24%, at June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs were $2.4 million, or 0.12% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.2 million, or 0.06% of average loans in the second quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) increased $28.3 million to $49.6 million, or 0.62% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $21.3 million, or 0.27%, at June 30, 2025. Total NPAs remain at a manageable level.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income was relatively unchanged at $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. Total noninterest expense decreased $1.7 million to $56.4 million compared to $58.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $0.7 million primarily related to lower incentive and medical costs compared to the second quarter of 2025. Professional services and legal decreased $0.5 million due to lower consulting fees compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.8 billion at both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025. Total portfolio loans increased $46.6 million, or 2.33% annualized, compared to June 30, 2025. The commercial loan portfolio increased $9.9 million with growth in commercial real estate of $133.5 million offset by decreases in commercial construction of $77.6 million and a decrease in commercial and industrial of $46.0 million compared to June 30, 2025. The consumer loan portfolio increased $36.6 million compared to June 30, 2025 primarily as a result of growth in residential mortgage of $21.6 million and in home equity of $17.7 million. Total deposits increased $1.0 million, or 0.05% annualized, compared to June 30, 2025. Noninterest-bearing demand increased $6.4 million, interest-bearing demand $7.7 million and CDs $39.8 million, offset by decreases in money market of $41.6 million and savings of $11.2 million compared to June 30, 2025.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2025 earnings conference call live via webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 23, 2025. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.8 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cybersecurity concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and other employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; ESG practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force and racial and social justice issues; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses and geopolitical tensions and conflicts between nations.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio on an FTE basis, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2025

2025

2024



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $120,321

$117,696

$120,907

Investment Securities:











Taxable 10,994

10,846

10,221

Tax-exempt 34

35

165

Dividends 274

329

181

Total Interest and Dividend Income 131,623

128,906

131,474















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 39,864

39,056

42,493

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other 2,518

3,278

4,504

Total Interest Expense 42,382

42,334

46,997















NET INTEREST INCOME 89,241

86,572

84,477

Provision for credit losses 2,792

1,974

(454)

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 86,449

84,598

84,931















NONINTEREST INCOME











Loss on sale of securities -

-

(2,199)

Debit and credit card 4,722

4,588

4,688

Service charges on deposit accounts 4,175

4,090

4,181

Wealth management 3,118

3,042

3,071

Other 1,748

1,780

2,136

Total Noninterest Income 13,763

13,500

11,877















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 32,180

32,907

31,274

Data processing and information technology 4,901

4,847

5,003

Occupancy 4,014

4,024

3,828

Furniture, equipment and software 3,225

3,352

3,410

Other taxes 2,088

2,088

1,874

Marketing 1,255

1,490

1,382

Professional services and legal 1,199

1,739

1,229

FDIC insurance 1,071

1,062

1,054

Other noninterest expense 6,443

6,605

6,311

Total Noninterest Expense 56,376

58,114

55,365

Income Before Taxes 43,836

39,984

41,443

Income tax expense 8,874

8,084

8,853

Net Income $34,962

$31,900

$32,590















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 38,350,500

38,345,448

38,259,730

Average shares outstanding - diluted 38,595,118

38,637,400

38,560,409

Diluted earnings per share $0.91

$0.83

$0.85

Dividends declared per share $0.34

$0.34

$0.33

Dividend yield (annualized) 3.62 %

3.60 %

3.15 %

Dividends paid to net income 37.35 %

41.30 %

38.77 %

Book value $38.47

$37.70

$35.96

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) (1) $28.69

$27.90

$26.13

Market value $37.59

$37.82

$41.97















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.42 %

1.32 %

1.35 %

Return on average shareholders' equity 9.48 %

8.91 %

9.58 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2) 12.81 %

12.12 %

13.35 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(3) 1.89 %

1.73 %

1.78 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(4) 54.41 %

57.73 %

55.88 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited

















Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2025

2024

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees



$352,357

$359,048

Investment Securities:











Taxable



31,913

27,577

Tax-exempt



226

526

Dividends



881

842

Total Interest and Dividend Income



385,377

387,993















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits



117,274

118,784

Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



8,967

17,661

Total Interest Expense



126,241

136,445















NET INTEREST INCOME



259,136

251,548

Provision for credit losses



1,726

2,595

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



257,410

248,953















NONINTEREST INCOME











Loss on sale of securities



(2,295)

(5,346)

Debit and credit card



13,498

13,636

Service charges on deposit accounts



12,227

12,098

Wealth management



9,244

9,108

Other



5,018

8,516

Total Noninterest Income



37,692

38,012















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



94,940

91,174

Data processing and information technology



14,678

14,172

Occupancy



12,340

11,347

Furniture, equipment and software



10,060

10,264

Other Taxes



5,670

5,178

Marketing



4,360

4,729

Professional services and legal



4,224

4,352

FDIC insurance



3,173

3,156

Other noninterest expense



20,136

19,121

Total Noninterest Expense



169,581

163,493

Income Before Taxes



125,521

123,472

Income tax expense



25,258

25,272















Net Income



$100,263

$98,200















Per Share Data











Average shares outstanding - diluted



38,611,041

38,566,858

Diluted earnings per share



$2.60

$2.55

Dividends declared per share



$1.02

$0.99

Dividends paid to net income



39.15 %

38.66 %















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets



1.38 %

1.37 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



9.35 %

9.97 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(5)



12.73 %

14.06 %

Pre-provision net revenue / average assets (non-GAAP)(6)



1.78 %

1.79 %

Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)(7)



56.35 %

55.68 %













































S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2025

2025

2024



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $196,228

$203,118

$228,090

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,001,149

1,021,183

1,011,312

Loans held for sale -

-

307

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,653,790

3,520,294

3,327,895

Commercial and industrial 1,466,075

1,512,027

1,548,172

Commercial construction 320,190

397,785

386,509

Total Commercial Loans 5,440,055

5,430,106

5,262,576

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 1,700,636

1,678,992

1,612,629

Home equity 698,886

681,143

645,966

Installment and other consumer 102,600

100,177

105,235

Consumer construction 38,830

44,016

62,648

Total Consumer Loans 2,540,952

2,504,328

2,426,478

Total Portfolio Loans 7,981,007

7,934,434

7,689,054

Allowance for credit losses (98,155)

(98,580)

(104,321)

Total Portfolio Loans, Net 7,882,852

7,835,854

7,584,733

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 15,042

15,817

11,484

Goodwill 373,424

373,424

373,424

Other Intangible assets, net 2,450

2,656

3,173

Other assets 346,338

358,017

371,424

Total Assets $9,817,483

$9,810,069

$9,583,947















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,188,699

$2,182,346

$2,157,537

Interest-bearing demand 745,904

738,251

773,224

Money market 2,194,702

2,236,298

2,074,095

Savings 868,019

879,254

879,653

Certificates of deposit 1,924,619

1,884,771

1,770,332

Total Deposits 7,921,943

7,920,920

7,654,841















Borrowings:











Short-term borrowings 135,000

150,000

225,000

Long-term borrowings 50,836

50,856

64,015

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,463

49,448

49,403

Total Borrowings 235,299

250,304

338,418

Other liabilities 184,775

193,352

214,934

Total Liabilities 8,342,017

8,364,576

8,208,193















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,475,466

1,445,493

1,375,754

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,817,483

$9,810,069

$9,583,947















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 15.03 %

14.73 %

14.35 %

Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(9) 11.65 %

11.34 %

10.86 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.33 %

12.18 %

11.70 %

Common equity tier 1 capital 14.75 %

14.59 %

14.37 %

Risk-based capital - tier 1 15.06 %

14.91 %

14.70 %

Risk-based capital - total 16.63 %

16.48 %

16.28 %

















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2025

2025

2024





Third

Second

Third



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (QTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks $128,236 4.43 % $120,156 4.46 % $200,301 5.44 %

Securities, at fair value 1,011,624 3.80 % 1,011,629 3.79 % 990,375 3.12 %

Loans held for sale 18 6.88 % - 0.00 % 20 6.77 %

Commercial real estate 3,564,071 5.86 % 3,477,321 5.88 % 3,298,619 5.96 %

Commercial and industrial 1,485,816 6.78 % 1,519,133 6.71 % 1,566,145 7.39 %

Commercial construction 379,167 6.97 % 382,363 6.94 % 406,321 7.82 %

Total Commercial Loans 5,429,054 6.19 % 5,378,817 6.19 % 5,271,085 6.53 %

Residential mortgage 1,688,697 5.33 % 1,674,231 5.26 % 1,589,791 5.11 %

Home equity 687,639 6.35 % 670,066 6.37 % 642,384 7.01 %

Installment and other consumer 100,551 7.85 % 99,550 7.88 % 103,390 8.65 %

Consumer construction 40,612 6.73 % 41,025 6.82 % 62,998 6.42 %

Total Consumer Loans 2,517,499 5.73 % 2,484,872 5.69 % 2,398,563 5.81 %

Total Portfolio Loans 7,946,553 6.04 % 7,863,689 6.03 % 7,669,648 6.30 %

Total Loans 7,946,571 6.04 % 7,863,689 6.03 % 7,669,668 6.30 %

Total other earning assets 13,808 7.63 % 16,537 7.70 % 15,413 6.21 %

Total Interest-earning Assets 9,100,239 5.77 % 9,012,011 5.76 % 8,875,757 5.93 %

Noninterest-earning assets 699,840

712,891

744,609



Total Assets $9,800,079

$9,724,902

$9,620,366



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand $742,817 0.99 % $763,687 1.01 % $785,854 1.11 %

Money market 2,247,331 3.06 % 2,188,771 3.04 % 2,051,754 3.40 %

Savings 873,968 0.72 % 880,448 0.69 % 891,952 0.75 %

Certificates of deposit 1,915,006 3.96 % 1,872,329 4.07 % 1,825,530 4.60 %

Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,779,122 2.74 % 5,705,235 2.75 % 5,555,090 3.04 %

Short-term borrowings 73,538 4.53 % 135,659 4.63 % 202,500 4.88 %

Long-term borrowings 50,846 3.80 % 50,866 3.80 % 40,383 4.47 %

Junior subordinated debt securities 49,454 7.08 % 49,439 7.12 % 49,394 8.11 %

Total Borrowings 173,838 5.04 % 235,964 4.97 % 292,277 5.37 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities 28,049 4.36 % 32,202 4.39 % 41,038 5.36 %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,981,009 2.81 % 5,973,401 2.84 % 5,888,405 3.17 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,355,972

2,315,213

2,377,914



Shareholders' equity 1,463,098

1,436,288

1,354,047



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,800,079

$9,724,902

$9,620,366



















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (10)

3.93 %

3.88 %

3.82 %



















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Nine Months Ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2025

2024



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (YTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$125,708 4.45 % $162,957 5.54 %

Securities, at fair value



1,004,633 3.73 % 972,941 2.96 %

Loans held for sale



7 6.23 % 74 7.14 %

Commercial real estate



3,479,614 5.85 % 3,336,689 5.95 %

Commercial and industrial



1,513,214 6.73 % 1,599,528 7.37 %

Commercial construction



378,819 6.95 % 382,177 7.78 %

Total Commercial Loans



5,371,647 6.18 % 5,318,394 6.51 %

Residential mortgage



1,674,472 5.27 % 1,532,410 5.02 %

Home equity



670,399 6.34 % 645,055 7.01 %

Installment and other consumer



99,839 7.90 % 106,523 8.64 %

Consumer construction



42,248 6.81 % 68,504 5.98 %

Total Consumer Loans



2,486,958 5.69 % 2,352,492 5.75 %

Total Portfolio Loans



7,858,605 6.02 % 7,670,886 6.28 %

Total Loans



7,858,612 6.02 % 7,670,960 6.28 %

Total other earning assets



15,694 7.34 % 20,260 6.87 %

Total Interest-earning Assets



9,004,647 5.75 % 8,827,118 5.90 %

Noninterest-earning assets



713,016

746,295



Total Assets



$9,717,663

$9,573,413



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand



$761,804 1.00 % $812,443 1.12 %

Money market



2,175,399 3.02 % 1,970,539 3.27 %

Savings



879,645 0.69 % 915,643 0.69 %

Certificates of deposit



1,882,923 4.11 % 1,746,498 4.51 %

Total Interest-bearing deposits



5,699,771 2.75 % 5,445,123 2.91 %

Short-term borrowings



108,811 4.61 % 290,602 5.17 %

Long-term borrowings



50,866 3.80 % 39,571 4.51 %

Junior subordinated debt securities



49,439 7.12 % 49,379 8.17 %

Total Borrowings



209,116 5.01 % 379,552 5.49 %

Total Other Interest-bearing Liabilities



34,667 4.39 % 50,303 5.40 %

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,943,554 2.84 % 5,874,978 3.10 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,340,420

2,382,352



Shareholders' equity



1,433,689

1,316,083



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,717,663

$9,573,413



















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) (8)





3.87 %

3.84 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited







2025

2025

2024





Third

Second

Third



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans













Commercial loans:

% Loans

% Loans

% Loans

Commercial real estate $27,964 0.77 % $3,967 0.11 % $14,877 0.45 %

Commercial and industrial 9,826 0.67 % 5,459 0.36 % 5,789 0.37 %

Commercial construction 869 0.27 % 869 0.22 % 3,416 0.88 %

Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans 38,659 0.71 % 10,295 0.19 % 24,082 0.46 %

Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage 7,005 0.41 % 7,239 0.43 % 4,478 0.28 %

Home equity 3,790 0.54 % 3,593 0.53 % 3,065 0.47 %

Installment and other consumer 164 0.16 % 185 0.18 % 264 0.25 %

Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans 10,959 0.43 % 11,017 0.44 % 7,807 0.32 %

Total Nonaccrual Loans $49,618 0.62 % $21,312 0.27 % $31,889 0.41 %









2025

2025

2024



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs $3,053

$1,656

$2,440

Recoveries (639)

(498)

(303)

Net Loan Charge-offs $2,414

$1,158

$2,137















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate $106

($16)

$47

Commercial and industrial 2,142

331

1,255

Commercial construction (9)

89

-

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs 2,239

404

1,302

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 32

13

(5)

Home equity 9

160

580

Installment and other consumer 134

581

260

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 175

754

835

Total Net Loan Charge-offs $2,414

$1,158

$2,137



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited











Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2025

2024

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs



$5,593

$10,224

Recoveries



(2,048)

(1,885)

Net Loan Charge-offs



$3,545

$8,339















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate



($56)

$4,906

Commercial and industrial



2,627

1,547

Commercial construction



110

-

Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



2,681

6,453

Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage



58

35

Home equity



188

959

Installment and other consumer



618

892

Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



864

1,886

Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$3,545

$8,339



















2025

2025

2024



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonaccrual loans $49,618

$21,312

$31,889

OREO 8

-

-

Total nonperforming assets 49,626

21,312

31,889

Nonaccrual loans / total loans 0.62 %

0.27 %

0.41 %

Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 0.62 %

0.27 %

0.41 %

Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.23 %

1.24 %

1.36 %

Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans 198 %

463 %

327 %

Net loan charge-offs $2,414

$1,158

$2,138

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans 0.12 %

0.06 %

0.11 %









Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2025

2024

Asset Quality Data











Net loan charge-offs



$3,545

$8,339

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans



0.06 %

0.15 %



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2025

2025

2024





Third

Second

Third



(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)













Total shareholders' equity $1,475,466

$1,445,493

$1,375,754



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax

liability (375,359)

(375,522)

(375,931)



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,100,107

$1,069,971

$999,823



Common shares outstanding 38,350,500

38,345,448

38,259,730



Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $28.69

$27.90

$26.13



Tangible book value is a preferred industry metric used to measure our company's value and commonly used by investors and analysts.

















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)













Net income (annualized) $138,708

$127,951

$129,652



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 649

653

893



Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $139,357

$128,604

$130,545



















Average total shareholders' equity $1,463,098

$1,436,288

$1,354,047



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred

tax liability (375,446)

(375,572)

(376,048)



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $1,087,652

$1,060,716

$977,999



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 12.81 %

12.12 %

13.35 %



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure financial performance.

















(3) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)













Income before taxes $43,836

$39,984

$41,443



Plus: net loss on sale of securities -

-

2,199



Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange -

-

(150)



Plus: Provision for credit losses 2,792

1,974

(454)



Total $46,628

$41,958

$43,038



Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $184,992

$168,293

$171,216



Average assets $9,800,079

$9,724,902

$9,620,366



Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.89 %

1.73 %

1.78 %



Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.

















(4) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)













Noninterest expense $56,376

$58,114

$55,365



















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $89,241

$86,572

$84,477



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 602

590

671



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 89,843

87,162

85,148



Noninterest income 13,763

13,500

11,877



Plus: net loss on sale of securities -

-

2,199



Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange -

-

(150)



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $103,606

$100,662

$99,074



Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 54.41 %

57.73 %

55.88 %



The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.



















S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited













Nine Months Ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2025

2024



(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)













Net income (annualized)



$134,051

$131,172



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



690

919



Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$134,741

$132,091



















Average total shareholders' equity



$1,433,689

$1,316,083



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred

tax liability



(375,585)

(376,283)



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$1,058,104

$939,800



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



12.73 %

14.06 %



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity is a preferred industry profitability metric used by management, as well as investors and analysts, to measure financial performance.

















(6) Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)













Income before taxes



$125,521

$123,472



Plus: net losses on sale of securities



2,295

5,346



Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange



-

(3,306)



Plus: Provision for credit losses



1,726

2,595



Total



$129,542

$128,107



Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$173,197

$171,121



Average assets



$9,717,663

$9,573,413



Pre-provision Net Revenue / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.78 %

1.79 %



Pre-provision net revenue to average assets is income before taxes adjusted to exclude provision for credit losses, losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe this to be a preferred industry measurement, to help management, as well as investors and analysts, evaluate our ability to fund credit losses or build capital.

















(7) Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)













Noninterest expense



$169,581

$163,493



















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$259,136

$251,548



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,810

2,045



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



260,946

253,593



Noninterest income



37,692

38,012



Plus: net losses on sale of securities



2,295

5,346



Less: gain on Visa Class B-1 exchange



-

(3,306)



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$300,933

$293,645



Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)



56.35 %

55.68 %



The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), adjusted to exclude losses (gains) on sale of securities and gain on Visa exchange. We believe the FTE basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

















(8) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)













Interest income and dividend income



$385,377

$387,993



Less: interest expense



(126,241)

(136,445)



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



259,136

251,548



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,810

2,045



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$260,946

$253,593



Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$348,884

$338,741



Average interest-earning assets



$9,004,647

$8,827,118



Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.87 %

3.84 %



The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.



S&T Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Selected Financial Data Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









2025

2025

2024





Third

Second

Third



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)













Total shareholders' equity $1,475,466

$1,445,493

$1,375,754



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax

liability (375,359)

(375,522)

(375,931)



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,100,107

$1,069,971

$999,823



















Total assets $9,817,483

$9,810,069

$9,583,947



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax

liability (375,359)

(375,522)

(375,931)



Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,442,124

$9,434,547

$9,208,016



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 11.65 %

11.34 %

10.86 %



Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a preferred industry measurement to evaluate capital adequacy.

















(10) Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)













Interest income and dividend income $131,623

$128,906

$131,474



Less: interest expense (42,382)

(42,334)

(46,997)



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 89,241

86,572

84,477



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 602

590

671



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $89,843

$87,162

$85,148



Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $356,442

$349,606

$338,741



Average interest-earning assets $9,100,239

$9,012,011

$8,875,757



Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.93 %

3.88 %

3.82 %



The interest income on interest-earning assets, net interest income and net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). The FTE basis (non-GAAP) adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and securities and the dividend-received deduction for equity securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for each period. We believe this to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income that provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable sources of interest income.



















SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.