WRS Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Avanos Medical's US Game Ready Orthopedic Rental Business

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WRS Group, LLC (WRS), a privately held company based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) to acquire substantially all assets and rights related to Avanos' US Game Ready® orthopedic rental business.

WRS Group, a national leader in orthopedic pain management and recovery solutions, specializes in cold and compression therapy for patients recovering from injury or surgery. The acquisition enhances WRS's ability to serve patients, surgeons, and rehabilitation specialists with innovative, outcome-driven recovery solutions while strengthening its position in the US orthopedic market.

"The addition of the Game Ready orthopedic business supports WRS's mission to expand access to clinically proven recovery therapies that can help reduce patient opioid consumption," said Kevin Odle, WRS's Co-Managing Partner. "Game Ready is an outstanding product with a trusted reputation among clinicians and athletes."

Scott Loewe, Co-Managing Partner at WRS said, "WRS has invested heavily in technology to build an infrastructure for excellent patient outcomes at scale. We're well-positioned to bring this solution to significantly more patients and providers across the country while maintaining the exceptional service standards both companies are known for."

For Avanos, the partnership underscores the company's strategy of focusing on its core strengths and leveraging trusted collaborators to extend the reach of its medical technologies.

"At Avanos, we believe in the power of strategic partnerships to strengthen focus, improve efficiency, and extend the reach of our leading medical solutions," said Dave Pacitti, Chief Executive Officer of Avanos Medical. "Partnering with WRS Group allows us to do just that - ensuring that Game Ready continues to reach patients who benefit from its proven recovery technology, while enabling Avanos to concentrate on advancing our core growth platforms. We're excited to collaborate with WRS to make this transition a success for customers and patients alike."

Under the terms of the agreement, WRS Group will assume ownership of all Game Ready US orthopedic rental assets effective Dec. 1, 2025. In addition, WRS and Avanos will enter into a long-term distribution and supply agreement covering the orthopedic and patient segments of the US business. As part of this partnership, Avanos will continue to manufacture and supply Game Ready systems and accessories while providing transition support through the end of 2025 to ensure uninterrupted service and support for customers, partners, and patients.

About WRS Group

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, WRS Group is a national leader in orthopedic recovery and pain management solutions. Powered by advanced technology and process excellence, WRS Group delivers consistent, evidence-based pain management and recovery products and services that improve outcomes for patients and providers across the United States.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures, and markets its recognized brands globally and holds leading market positions in multiple product categories. For more information, visit www.avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on X (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn, and Facebook.

