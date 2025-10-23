Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2025) - Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jean-David Moore has joined the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director and a member of the audit committee, effective immediately.

Mr. Moore has been a consultant and an advisor to several mineral exploration and development companies for over twenty years. He is a prominent investor in the junior mining space, and holds significant stakes in over 50 resource companies throughout Canada.

At present, Mr. Moore is a director of Opus One Gold Corp., Bullion Gold Resources Corp., Dios Exploration Inc., Fokus Mining Corp., Green Canada Corp. and PTX Metals Inc. Previously, he also served as a director of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc., which was acquired by Iamgold Corp. in February 2024.

On his appointment as a director to Caprock's Board, Mr. Moore stated, "It's a pleasure to join Caprock's dynamic team. After challenging times in the mineral exploration sector, the tide has now turned with the spectacular rise in precious metals prices. I believe that the Destiny gold project has the potential to become a significant deposit in the years to come. Based on past drilling, Caprock's technical team has already identified several priority zones and drill targets that could significantly enhance Destiny's current resource inventory."

Concurrent with Mr. Moore's appointment, Mr. Daniel Cohen has been appointed as the Executive Chairman by the Company's board of directors, and states, "On behalf of Caprock's board and management, I'd like to extend a warm welcome to JD as the Company's newest director. JD is one of the most respected and well-known investors in the junior mining space. His wealth of knowledge and extensive network in the Quebec mining community will be extremely valuable in Caprock's quest to further develop its sizeable Destiny project near Val d'Or, Quebec."

About Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring precious metals in Quebec and Ontario.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Destiny gold property that comprises 127 mineral claims and encompasses an area of 5,013 hectares located less than two hours' drive from Val d'Or, Quebec. Destiny lies along a major deformation corridor in the Abitibi greenstone belt that includes the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake, Destor-Porcupine and Casa Berardi fault zones which host numerous producing and development-stage gold deposits. The Project overlies a 6.0 km long segment of the poorly explored Despinassy shear zone which is a splay off the regional Chicobi Fault. Destiny hosts a significant, open pit-constrained, NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate published in March 2025.

Additionally, the Company holds a 100% interest in three gold exploration properties in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt of Ontario - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically (Reference: Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Camp - Tashota Resources), and contains the sizeable Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which is being brought to production by Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX) (Reference: Greenstone Gold Mines - Mining & Processing).

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vishal Gupta, the Company's President & CEO. Mr. Gupta is a P.Geo. registered with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (PGO) and considered a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's plans and expectations for the Destiny gold property. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Although Caprock believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Caprock can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Caprock's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Caprock's expectations include risks associated with the business of Caprock; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by Caprock; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Caprock's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Caprock does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

