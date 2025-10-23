Anzeige
Københavns Lufthavne A/S: Course of Copenhagen Airports A/S' Extraordinary General Meeting

On Thursday, 23 October 2025 at 11:00 am (CEST), the extraordinary general meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S was held with the following agenda:

1. Election of members of the board of directors, including the deputy chairmen.

2. Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting.

Re item 1

Niels Konstantin Jensen, David Mark Stanton and Janis Carol Kong have resigned from the board of directors with effect from today's date.

Anne Louise Eberhard and Lars Sandahl Sørensen were elected as deputy chairmen of the board of directors.

Birgit Otto, Anne Skovbro, Henrik Dam Kristensen and Michael Holm were elected as members of the board of directors.

The board of directors also consists of the chairman of the board of directors, Lars Nørby Johansen, and the employee representatives Betina Hvolbøl Thomsen, Brian Bjørnø, and Michael Eriksen. The employee representatives had been elected for the period until 2027.

Re item 2

The general meeting authorised the chairman of the general meeting to register the resolutions with the Danish Business Authority.

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup

Telephone: +45 32312800

E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk

www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04


