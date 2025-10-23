Gentherm Inc: Gentherm Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

Achieved Record Quarterly Revenue of $387 Million; Strong Year to Date Operating Cash Flow of $88 Million

Secured $745 Million of Automotive New Business Awards in the Quarter

Revenue Mid-point Raised in 2025 Full Year Guidance Update

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our third quarter financial and operational performance demonstrated our ability to deliver results, while executing our long-term strategic initiatives. Our commercial momentum continued as we secured $745 million of Automotive New Business Awards, keeping us on pace to deliver over $2 billion for the year. Growth over market in the quarter improved sequentially as we launched several new programs and take rates increased in the China market. Our operational excellence initiatives are gaining traction, which contributed to strong cash generation in the quarter," said Bill Presley, the Company's President and CEO.

Third Quarter Highlights

Secured Automotive New Business Awards totaling $745 million, highlighted by a conquest lumbar and massage comfort solutions award with Mercedez-Benz, including our innovative pulsating massage solution, Puls.A.

Selected by leading global furniture brand to supply comfort solutions with start of production expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Product revenues of $386.9 million increased 4.1% from $371.5 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 2.4%, with Automotive increasing 2.5% and Medical decreasing 1.6%.

Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions revenue increased 8.6% year over year, or 7.0% excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, outperforming S&P Global's mid-October light vehicle production report in our relevant markets by 160 basis points.

Gross margin was 24.6%, a decrease from 25.5% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by higher material costs, the impact of a one-time prior year favorable adjustment related to the exit of our non-automotive electronics business, as well as expenses related to our footprint realignment, partially offset by operating leverage and foreign exchange.

Net income was $14.9 million, a decrease from $16.0 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $49.0 million, or 12.7% of revenue, compared to $48.1 million, or 12.9% of revenue, in the prior year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.49, compared to $0.51 in the prior year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.73, compared to $0.75 in the prior year.

Delivered year-to-date cash flow from operations of $87.8 million, compared to $73.1 million in the prior year.

Reduced net leverage to ~0.2x; increased liquidity to $462.2 million.



Presley concluded, "We made great strides on the execution of our strategic priorities in the quarter. Our entrance into another adjacent market with a furniture brand reinforces our confidence in the ability to scale our core technologies across multiple end markets to drive profitable growth. We remain focused on finishing the year strong and positioning Gentherm for long-term value creation."

Guidance

The Company's guidance for full year 2025 as of October 23, 2025 is provided below¹:

Previous

July 24, 2025 Revised

October 23, 2025 Product Revenues $1.43B - $1.5B $1.47B - $1.49B Adjusted EBITDA Margin Rate 11.7% - 12.5% 11.9% - 12.3% Full-year Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26% - 29% No change Capital Expenditures $55M - $65M $45M - $55M

¹Guidance based on tariffs currently in effect as of today, our current forecast of customer orders and expectations of near-term conditions, flat to slightly increasing light vehicle production in our relevant markets for full year 2025 versus 2024, and a EUR to USD exchange rate of $1.13/Euro.

The Company provides various non-GAAP financial measures in this release. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information, including definitions, usefulness for investors and limitations, as well as reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Gentherm will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 am Eastern Time to review these results. The dial-in number for the call is 1-877-407-4018 (callers in the U.S.) or +1-201-689-8471 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the live call is 13756525.

A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call, as well as a copy of the supplemental materials that will be used during the conference call, can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on November 6, 2025. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (callers in the U.S.), or +1-412-317-6671 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the replay is 13756525.

Investor Contact

Gregory Blanchette

investors@gentherm.com ?

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com ?

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's reasonable expectations and beliefs. In making these statements we rely on assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, third party information and projections from sources that management believes to be reputable, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to:

macroeconomic, geopolitical and similar global factors in the cyclical Automotive industry;

the impact of, and our ability to mitigate the effects of, global economic and trade policies, including increases in duties, tariffs and taxation on the import or export of our products related to U.S. trade disputes;

increasing U.S. and global competition, including with non-traditional entrants;

our ability to effectively manage new product launches and research and development, and the market acceptance of such products and technologies;

the evolution and challenges of the automotive industry towards electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles and mobility on demand services, and related consumer behaviors and preferences;

our ability to convert automotive new business awards into product revenues;

the constraints in the supply chain environment, and inflationary and other cost pressures;

the production levels of our major customers and OEMs in our relevant markets and sudden fluctuations in such production levels;

our business in China, which is subject to unique operational, competitive, geopolitical, regulatory and economic risks;

the impact of our global operations, including our global supply chain, operations within Ukraine, and foreign currency and exchange risk;

our product quality and safety and impact of product safety recalls and alleged defects in products;

our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and wage inflation;

a tightening labor market, labor shortages or work stoppages impacting us, our customers or our suppliers, such as recent labor strikes among certain OEMs and suppliers;

our achievement of product cost reductions to offset customer-imposed price reductions or other pricing pressures;

our ability to execute efforts to optimize our global supply chain and manufacturing footprint, including opening new facilities and transferring production;

our ability to source, consummate, integrate and achieve planned benefits of strategic acquisitions, investments and, as applicable, exits;

any security breaches and other disruptions to our information technology networks and systems, as well as privacy, data security and data protection risks, including risks associated with use of artificial intelligence capabilities in our business operations;

any loss or insolvency of our key customers and OEMs, or key suppliers;

our ability to project future sales volume based on third-party information, based on which we manage our business;

the protection of our intellectual property in certain jurisdictions;

our compliance with global anti-corruption laws and regulations;

legal and regulatory proceedings and claims involving us or one of our major customers;

the extensive regulation of our patient temperature management business;

risks associated with our manufacturing processes;

the effects of climate change and catastrophic events, as well as regulatory and stakeholder-imposed requirements to address climate change and other sustainability issues;

our product quality and safety;

our borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility, as well as the ability to access the capital markets, to support our planned growth; and

our indebtedness and compliance with our debt covenants.

The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Risk Factors," in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, with reasonable frequency, we have entered into business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions. Such forward-looking statements do not include the potential impact of any such transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company's future business and financial results. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time.

Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its strategies or expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP throughout this release, the Company has provided here or elsewhere information regarding: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"); Adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted earnings per share" or "Adjusted EPS"); free cash flow; net capital expenditures ("net CAPEX"); Net Debt; liquidity; net leverage ratio ("net leverage"); revenue, segment revenue and product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses; and adjusted operating expenses, each a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, deferred financing cost amortization, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by product revenues. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as earnings adjusted by restructuring expenses, net, unrealized currency gain or loss and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations and related tax effects. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net cash from operating activities less Purchases of property and equipment. The Company defines net CAPEX as Purchases of property and equipment less Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. The Company defines Net Debt as the principal amount of all Consolidated Funded Indebtedness (as defined in the Credit Agreement) less cash and cash equivalents. The Company defines liquidity as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and availability under the Company's revolving line of credit. The Company defines net leverage as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four fiscal quarters. The Company defines revenue, segment revenue or product revenue excluding foreign currency translation and other specified gains and losses as such revenue, excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange on revenue by translating actual revenue using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excluding the other items specified. The Company defines adjusted operating expenses as operating expenses excluding related non-cash stock based compensation, restructuring expenses, net, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations.

The Company's reconciliations are included in this release or can be found in the supplemental materials on the Company's website.

In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, net leverage and liquidity as supplemental measures of its liquidity and the other non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management provides such non-GAAP financial measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors in properly assessing the Company's performance on a period-over-period basis by excluding matters not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating or liquidity results and therefore enhance the comparability of the Company's results and provide additional information for analyzing trends in the business. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur revenues, expenses, and cash and non-cash obligations that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There also can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material. Other companies in our industry may define and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do and those calculations may not be comparable to our metrics. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, revenue or other consolidated income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release and other public communications may include estimates of future Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS. The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to taxes and non-recurring items, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

GENTHERM INCORPORATED



CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Product revenues $ 386,870 $ 371,512 $ 1,115,814 $ 1,103,210 Cost of sales 291,722 276,639 844,439 822,883 Gross margin 95,148 94,873 271,375 280,327 Operating expenses: Net research and development expenses 24,429 23,013 71,203 67,619 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,875 36,861 122,440 116,992 Restructuring expenses, net 3,986 2,662 10,608 12,342 Loss on sale of land and building, net - - 2,196 - Total operating expenses 71,290 62,536 206,447 196,953 Operating income 23,858 32,337 64,928 83,374 Interest expense, net (3,313 ) (4,710 ) (10,911 ) (11,956 ) Foreign currency gain (loss) 339 (8,480 ) (27,391 ) (6,213 ) Other income (loss) - 263 (1,124 ) 952 Earnings before income tax 20,884 19,410 25,502 66,157 Income tax expense 5,935 3,445 10,204 16,531 Net income $ 14,949 $ 15,965 $ 15,298 $ 49,626 Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 1.58 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 1.57 Weighted average number of shares - basic 30,480 31,187 30,619 31,421 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 30,748 31,365 30,802 31,605

GENTHERM INCORPORATED



REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND RECONCILIATION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024(a) % Change 2025 2024(a) % Change Climate Control Seats $ 201,275 $ 189,898 6.0 % $ 592,448 $ 581,713 1.8 % Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions 55,799 48,970 13.9 % 153,642 133,090 15.4 % Climate Control Interiors 52,638 49,283 6.8 % 147,564 140,712 4.9 % Climate and Comfort Electronics 8,599 4,883 76.1 % 22,220 13,266 67.5 % Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions 318,311 293,034 8.6 % 915,874 868,781 5.4 % Valve Systems 24,487 26,082 (6.1 )% 72,803 81,974 (11.2 )% Other Automotive 31,413 39,688 (20.9 )% 91,260 116,689 (21.8 )% Subtotal Automotive segment 374,211 358,804 4.3 % 1,079,937 1,067,444 1.2 % Medical segment 12,659 12,708 (0.4 )% 35,877 35,766 0.3 % Total Company $ 386,870 $ 371,512 4.1 % $ 1,115,814 $ 1,103,210 1.1 % Foreign currency translation impact(b) 6,615 - 6,708 - Total Company, excluding foreign currency translation impact $ 380,255 $ 371,512 2.4 % $ 1,109,106 $ 1,103,210 0.5 % (a) Prior period product categories have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. See "Revenue by Product Category Historical Recast" table below for additional information.

(b) Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $6,462 and $153 respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions were $4,684 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $6,506 and $202 respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions were $4,329 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.



GENTHERM INCORPORATED



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 14,949 $ 15,965 $ 15,298 $ 49,626 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 13,274 12,351 39,120 38,742 Income tax expense 5,935 3,445 10,204 16,531 Interest expense, net 3,313 4,710 10,911 11,956 Adjustments: Non-cash stock based compensation 3,980 2,927 10,569 10,334 Restructuring expenses, net 3,986 2,662 10,608 12,342 Unrealized currency loss 1,865 8,604 30,349 6,251 Leadership transition expenses 777 - 2,935 - Loss on sale of land and building, net - - 2,196 - Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit - (2,679 ) - (4,451 ) Other(a) 928 118 2,055 187 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,007 $ 48,103 $ 134,245 $ 141,518 Product revenues $ 386,870 $ 371,512 $ 1,115,814 $ 1,103,210 Net income margin 3.9 % 4.3 % 1.4 % 4.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.7 % 12.9 % 12.0 % 12.8 % (a) Includes a $1,294 write-down of an equity investment for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.



GENTHERM INCORPORATED



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 14,949 $ 15,965 $ 15,298 $ 49,626 Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 1,676 1,608 4,873 4,797 Restructuring expenses, net 3,986 2,662 10,608 12,342 Unrealized currency loss 1,865 8,604 30,349 6,251 Leadership transition expenses 777 - 2,935 - Loss on sale of land and building, net - - 2,196 - Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit - (2,679 ) - (4,451 ) Other 928 118 2,055 187 Tax effect of above (1,582 ) (2,695 ) (13,422 ) (4,546 ) Adjusted net income $ 22,599 $ 23,583 $ 54,892 $ 64,206 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,480 31,187 30,619 31,421 Diluted 30,748 31,365 30,802 31,605 Earnings per share, as reported: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 1.58 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 1.57 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.76 $ 1.79 $ 2.04 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.75 $ 1.78 $ 2.03

GENTHERM INCORPORATED



CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,250 $ 134,134 Accounts receivable, net 291,293 258,112 Inventory: Raw materials 136,014 137,511 Work in process 35,040 19,059 Finished goods 82,199 70,786 Inventory, net 253,253 227,356 Other current assets 87,096 64,413 Total current assets 785,892 684,015 Property and equipment, net 256,948 252,970 Goodwill 108,730 99,603 Other intangible assets, net 54,291 57,251 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58,662 43,954 Deferred income tax assets 78,302 75,041 Other non-current assets 38,510 34,722 Total assets $ 1,381,335 $ 1,247,556 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 263,600 $ 226,815 Current lease liabilities 10,181 7,517 Current maturities of long-term debt 109 137 Other current liabilities 126,435 105,824 Total current liabilities 400,325 340,293 Long-term debt, less current maturities 189,000 220,064 Non-current lease liabilities 49,678 37,052 Pension benefit obligation 3,880 4,017 Other non-current liabilities 20,504 29,183 Total liabilities $ 663,387 $ 630,609 Shareholders' equity: Common Stock: No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized 30,525,148 and 30,788,639 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3,901 2,049 Paid-in capital 1,590 4,290 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,358 (85,193 ) Accumulated earnings 711,099 695,801 Total shareholders' equity 717,948 616,947 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,381,335 $ 1,247,556

GENTHERM INCORPORATED



CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Operating Activities: Net income $ 15,298 $ 49,626 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,478 40,085 Deferred income taxes (12,836 ) 1,568 Stock based compensation 10,573 10,291 Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment 2,671 (1,702 ) Provisions for inventory 5,234 502 Other non-cash items, including unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 30,957 (1,057 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (20,543 ) (16,179 ) Inventory (20,136 ) (27,826 ) Other assets (22,325 ) (35,959 ) Accounts payable 33,514 38,501 Other liabilities 25,935 15,239 Net cash provided by operating activities 87,820 73,089 Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (33,378 ) (50,354 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 3,770 7,537 Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 744 10,266 Cost of technology investments (915 ) (590 ) Net cash used in investing activities (29,779 ) (33,141 ) Financing Activities: Borrowings on debt 72,000 53,000 Repayments of debt (103,112 ) (53,520 ) Proceeds from the exercise of Common Stock options - 4,650 Taxes withheld and paid on employees' stock based compensation (1,306 ) (3,157 ) Cash paid for the repurchase of Common Stock (10,015 ) (41,578 ) Net cash used in financing activities (42,433 ) (40,605 ) Foreign currency effect 4,508 1,565 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 20,116 908 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 134,134 149,673 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 154,250 $ 150,581 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 22,171 $ 19,470 Cash paid for interest 9,835 10,022

GENTHERM INCORPORATED



OTHER NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total operating expenses $ 71,290 $ 62,536 $ 206,447 $ 196,953 Restructuring expense, net (3,986 ) (2,662 ) (10,608 ) (12,342 ) Non-cash stock based compensation (3,979 ) (2,708 ) (10,211 ) (9,717 ) Leadership transition expenses (777 ) - (2,935 ) - Loss on sale of land and building, net - - (2,196 ) - Other (927 ) - (927 ) (840 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 61,621 $ 57,166 $ 179,570 $ 174,054

September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,250 $ 150,581 Revolving line of credit availability 307,938 278,000 Total liquidity $ 462,188 $ 428,581