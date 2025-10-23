Valley National Bank: Valley National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the third quarter 2025 of $163.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, as compared to the second quarter 2025 net income of $133.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, and net income of $97.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2024. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $164.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2025, $134.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2025, and $96.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2024. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, "This quarter's results reflect Valley's strong momentum as our profitability improvement is catching up to the balance sheet strengthening that has occurred since the beginning of 2024. New additions to our leadership team have already begun to positively impact our business generation, talent base, and strategic operating model."

Mr. Robbins continued, "Valley remains a strong regional bank player in an ever-shrinking pool. Our unique ability to combine the robust suite of financial products and services of a large bank with the high-touch service, responsiveness, and market knowledge of a community bank position us extremely well to capitalize on the significant opportunities that we believe lay ahead in the rest of 2025 and into 2026 and beyond."

Key financial highlights for the third quarter 2025:

Net Interest Income and Margin: Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 4 basis points to 3.05 percent for the third quarter 2025 as compared to 3.01 percent for the second quarter 2025. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $447.5 million for the third quarter 2025 increased $13.8 million and $35.7 million compared to the second quarter 2025 and the third quarter 2024, respectively. The increase in net interest income from the second quarter 2025 was mainly driven by (i) higher yields on most new loan originations, (ii) increases in average loans and taxable investments, and (iii) one additional day during the third quarter 2025. Our net interest margin increased due to these same factors, although higher average interest-bearing cash balances were a slight headwind to its growth during the third quarter 2025. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below.

Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 4 basis points to 3.05 percent for the third quarter 2025 as compared to 3.01 percent for the second quarter 2025. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $447.5 million for the third quarter 2025 increased $13.8 million and $35.7 million compared to the second quarter 2025 and the third quarter 2024, respectively. The increase in net interest income from the second quarter 2025 was mainly driven by (i) higher yields on most new loan originations, (ii) increases in average loans and taxable investments, and (iii) one additional day during the third quarter 2025. Our net interest margin increased due to these same factors, although higher average interest-bearing cash balances were a slight headwind to its growth during the third quarter 2025. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below. Deposits: Total deposit balances increased $450.5 million to $51.2 billion at September 30, 2025 as compared to $50.7 billion at June 30, 2025 mainly due to deposit inflows from commercial customer and government deposits in the savings, NOW and money market deposit category during the third quarter 2025, partially offset by a $629.9 million decline in indirect customer deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits were $11.7 billion at both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.

Total deposit balances increased $450.5 million to $51.2 billion at September 30, 2025 as compared to $50.7 billion at June 30, 2025 mainly due to deposit inflows from commercial customer and government deposits in the savings, NOW and money market deposit category during the third quarter 2025, partially offset by a $629.9 million decline in indirect customer deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits were $11.7 billion at both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025. See the "Deposits" section below for more details. Loan Portfolio: Total loans decreased $118.6 million, or 1.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.3 billion at September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025 mostly due to decreases of $142.5 million and $112.2 million in total commercial real estate (CRE) loans and commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, respectively, partially offset by increases in residential mortgage and total consumer loans. The decline in commercial loan activity in the third quarter 2025 was primarily due to targeted runoff of transactional CRE loans and a small commodities portfolio within C&I loans. As a result, our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total commercial real estate loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 337 percent at September 30, 2025 from 349 percent at June 30, 2025. See the "Loans" section below for more details.

Total loans decreased $118.6 million, or 1.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.3 billion at September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025 mostly due to decreases of $142.5 million and $112.2 million in total commercial real estate (CRE) loans and commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, respectively, partially offset by increases in residential mortgage and total consumer loans. The decline in commercial loan activity in the third quarter 2025 was primarily due to targeted runoff of transactional CRE loans and a small commodities portfolio within C&I loans. As a result, our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total commercial real estate loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 337 percent at September 30, 2025 from 349 percent at June 30, 2025. See the "Loans" section below for more details. Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans : The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $598.6 million and $594.0 million at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, representing 1.21 percent and 1.20 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the third quarter 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $19.2 million as compared to $37.8 million and $75.0 million for the second quarter 2025 and third quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.

: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $598.6 million and $594.0 million at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, representing 1.21 percent and 1.20 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the third quarter 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $19.2 million as compared to $37.8 million and $75.0 million for the second quarter 2025 and third quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details. Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $14.6 million for the third quarter 2025 as compared to $37.8 million and $42.9 million for the second quarter 2025 and third quarter 2024, respectively. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $114.4 million to $84.8 million, or 0.17 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2025 as compared to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025. Non-accrual loans totaled $421.5 million, or 0.86 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2025 as compared to $354.4 million, or 0.72 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025. The increase in non-accrual loans was mainly due to three new non-performing CRE and construction loans totaling $67.0 million. These loans are largely well-collateralized and have total allocated reserves of $8.8 million within the allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2025. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $14.6 million for the third quarter 2025 as compared to $37.8 million and $42.9 million for the second quarter 2025 and third quarter 2024, respectively. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $114.4 million to $84.8 million, or 0.17 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2025 as compared to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025. Non-accrual loans totaled $421.5 million, or 0.86 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2025 as compared to $354.4 million, or 0.72 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025. The increase in non-accrual loans was mainly due to three new non-performing CRE and construction loans totaling $67.0 million. These loans are largely well-collateralized and have total allocated reserves of $8.8 million within the allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2025. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $2.3 million to $64.9 million for the third quarter 2025 as compared to the second quarter 2025 mainly driven by an increase of $2.1 million in both service charges on deposit accounts and wealth management and trust fees. The increases were mostly due to growth in treasury service fees for commercial deposit customers, brokerage fees and tax credit advisory service fees. These increases were partially offset by lower bank owned life insurance income and net gains on sales of loans during the third quarter 2025.

Non-interest income increased $2.3 million to $64.9 million for the third quarter 2025 as compared to the second quarter 2025 mainly driven by an increase of $2.1 million in both service charges on deposit accounts and wealth management and trust fees. The increases were mostly due to growth in treasury service fees for commercial deposit customers, brokerage fees and tax credit advisory service fees. These increases were partially offset by lower bank owned life insurance income and net gains on sales of loans during the third quarter 2025. Non-Interest Exp ense: Non-interest expense decreased $2.1 million to $282.0 million for the third quarter 2025 as compared to the second quarter 2025 largely due to a decrease of $3.8 million in the FDIC insurance assessment expense reflecting a decline in our total expected special assessment charges. In addition, other non-interest expense and loss on extinguishment of debt decreased $1.6 million and $922 thousand, respectively, for the third quarter 2025 as compared to the second quarter 2025. These decreases were largely offset by an increase of $4.3 million in professional and legal fees driven by higher consulting and legal expenses. Salary and employee benefits expense also increased $1.4 million largely due to a $3.1 million increase in restructuring related severance charges, partially offset by a decrease in payroll taxes. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-core items, including the FDIC special assessment expense and severance charges.

Non-interest expense decreased $2.1 million to $282.0 million for the third quarter 2025 as compared to the second quarter 2025 largely due to a decrease of $3.8 million in the FDIC insurance assessment expense reflecting a decline in our total expected special assessment charges. In addition, other non-interest expense and loss on extinguishment of debt decreased $1.6 million and $922 thousand, respectively, for the third quarter 2025 as compared to the second quarter 2025. These decreases were largely offset by an increase of $4.3 million in professional and legal fees driven by higher consulting and legal expenses. Salary and employee benefits expense also increased $1.4 million largely due to a $3.1 million increase in restructuring related severance charges, partially offset by a decrease in payroll taxes. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-core items, including the FDIC special assessment expense and severance charges. Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 53.37 percent for the third quarter 2025 as compared to 55.20 percent and 56.13 percent for the second quarter 2025 and third quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Our efficiency ratio was 53.37 percent for the third quarter 2025 as compared to 55.20 percent and 56.13 percent for the second quarter 2025 and third quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures. Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders' equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 1.04 percent, 8.58 percent and 11.59 percent for the third quarter 2025, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core income and charges, were 1.04 percent, 8.62 percent and 11.64 percent for the third quarter 2025, respectively. Our profitability ratios continue to improve steadily and our adjusted annualized ROA for the third quarter 2025 recovered to the highest level since the fourth quarter 2022. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $447.5 million for the third quarter 2025 increased $13.8 million and $35.7 million compared to the second quarter 2025 and the third quarter 2024, respectively. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $21.9 million to $828.2 million for the third quarter 2025 as compared to the second quarter 2025. The increase was mostly driven by (i) higher yields on most new loan originations, (ii) increases in average loans and taxable investments and (iii) one additional day in the third quarter 2025. Total interest expense increased $8.1 million to $380.7 million for the third quarter 2025 as compared to the second quarter 2025. The increase was largely due to a $1.1 billion increase in average interest bearing deposit balances, partially offset by the positive impact of the early redemption of $115 million of subordinated notes on June 15, 2025, lower utilization of short-term FHLB borrowings and the repayment of higher-cost indirect customer deposits throughout the quarter. See the "Deposits" and "Other Borrowings" sections below for more details.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.05 percent for the third quarter 2025 increased by 4 basis points from 3.01 percent for the second quarter 2025 and increased 19 basis points from 2.86 percent for the third quarter 2024. The increase as compared to the second quarter 2025 was mostly due to the 5 basis point increase in the yield on average interest earning assets largely caused by higher interest rates on most new loan originations in the third quarter 2025 and higher yielding investment purchases during the last six months, which were both partially offset by our elevated cash position. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased 1 basis points to 3.57 percent for the third quarter 2025 as compared to the second quarter 2025 mostly due to a 4 basis point increase in the cost of non-maturity interest bearing deposits, partially offset by a lower overall cost of time deposits mostly driven by the repayment of maturing indirect customer CDs. Our cost of total average deposits was 2.69 percent for the third quarter 2025 as compared to 2.67 percent and 3.25 percent for the second quarter 2025 and the third quarter 2024, respectively.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Total loans decreased $118.6 million, or 1.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.3 billion at September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025. Total CRE (including construction) loans decreased $142.5 million to $28.7 billion at September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025. Construction loans decreased $337.6 million, or 47.3 percent on an annualized basis, to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025. The decrease in construction loans was mainly due to the completion of existing projects that were repaid or moved to permanent financing within both the non-owner and owner occupied loan categories of the CRE loan portfolio during the third quarter 2025. As a result of this migration and new originations, owner occupied CRE loans increased $307.9 million, or 21.3 percent on an annualized basis at September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025. Non-owner occupied and multifamily CRE loans decreased $73.4 million and $39.5 million, respectively, at September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025 due to the targeted runoff of transactional CRE loans. C&I loans declined by $112.2 million, or 4.1 percent on an annualized basis, to $10.8 billion at September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025 mostly due to repayment activity in a small sub-segment of loans made to the commodities industry during the third quarter 2025. Residential mortgage loans increased $85.4 million to $5.8 billion at September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025 as new loan originations continued to outpace repayment activity. Total consumer loans increased $50.7 million to $4.0 billion at September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025 mainly driven by home equity line usage and new originations and moderate upticks in the other customer loan categories. Loans held for sale decreased $10.0 million to $18.1 million at September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025 primarily due to the sale of a $10.2 million non-performing construction loan to an unrelated party. The non-performing loan sale resulted in a $1.3 million loss recognized within net gains on sales of loans for the third quarter 2025.

Deposits. Actual ending balances for deposits increased $450.5 million to $51.2 billion at September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025 mainly due to a $1.2 billion increase in savings, NOW and money market deposit balances, partially offset by a $616.8 million decrease in time deposits. The increase in savings, NOW and money market deposit balances from June 30, 2025 was largely due to deposit inflows from commercial customer and government deposit accounts. The decrease in time deposit balances was mainly driven by the repayment of maturing indirect customer CDs during the third quarter 2025. Total indirect customer deposits (consisting of brokered time and money market deposits) totaled $5.8 billion and $6.5 billion at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Non-interest bearing deposits were approximately $11.7 billion at both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 and remained relatively stable across our customer base during the third quarter 2025. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 53 percent and 24 percent of total deposits as of September 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to 23 percent, 52 percent and 25 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2025, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings decreased $111.2 million to $51.1 million at September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025 largely due to the repayment of $100 million of maturing short-term FHLB advances. Long-term borrowings totaled $2.9 billion at September 30, 2025 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to June 30, 2025.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, increased $66.6 million to $427.3 million at September 30, 2025 as compared to June 30, 2025. Non-accrual loans increased $67.1 million to $421.5 million, or 0.86 percent of total loans at September 30, 2025 as compared to $354.4 million, or 0.72 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025. The increase was mainly driven by one $35.0 million construction loan that migrated from the 30 to 59 days past due delinquency category at June 30, 2025 and two smaller non-performing CRE loans, partially offset by the sale of a $10.2 million non-performing construction loan classified as held for sale during the third quarter 2025.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $114.4 million to $84.8 million, or 0.17 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2025 as compared to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025.

Loans 30 to 59 days past due decreased $59.4 million to $63.6 million at September 30, 2025 as compared to June 30, 2025 largely due to a $39.2 million CRE loan included in this early stage delinquency category at June 30, 2025 that was subsequently paid in full during July 2025 and the aforementioned $35.0 million construction loan that migrated from this past due category to non-accrual loans during the third quarter 2025.

Loans 60 to 89 days past due decreased $57.2 million to $16.2 million at September 30, 2025 as compared to June 30, 2025 mainly due to a $60.6 million CRE past due loan included in this delinquency category at June 30, 2025 that was subsequently modified and was brought current to its restructured terms during the third quarter 2025. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest increased $2.1 million to $5.0 million at September 30, 2025 as compared to June 30, 2025. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024:

September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Allocation Allocation Allocation as a % of as a % of as a % of Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allocation Category Allocation Category Allocation Category ($ in thousands) Loan Category: Commercial and industrial loans $ 161,848 1.50 % $ 173,415 1.60 % $ 166,365 1.70 % Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate 297,685 1.14 270,937 1.04 249,608 0.93 Construction 51,908 2.06 64,042 2.24 59,420 1.70 Total commercial real estate loans 349,593 1.22 334,979 1.16 309,028 1.02 Residential mortgage loans 51,094 0.88 48,830 0.86 51,545 0.91 Consumer loans: Home equity 3,735 0.57 3,689 0.58 3,303 0.57 Auto and other consumer 18,730 0.55 18,587 0.55 18,086 0.63 Total consumer loans 22,465 0.56 22,276 0.56 21,389 0.62 Allowance for loan losses 585,000 1.19 579,500 1.17 548,327 1.11 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 13,604 14,520 16,344 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 598,604 $ 594,020 $ 564,671 Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans 1.21 % 1.20 % 1.14 %

Our loan portfolio, totaling $49.3 billion at September 30, 2025, had net loan charge-offs totaling $14.6 million for the third quarter 2025 as compared to $37.8 million and $42.9 million for the second quarter 2025 and the third quarter 2024, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs totaled $16.6 million for the third quarter 2025 and were largely driven by partial charge-offs within the CRE loan category related to four non-performing loan relationships.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.21 percent at September 30, 2025, 1.20 percent at June 30, 2025, and 1.14 percent at September 30, 2024. For the third quarter 2025, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $19.2 million as compared to $37.8 million and $75.0 million for the second quarter 2025 and third quarter 2024, respectively. The third quarter 2025 provision reflects, among other factors, moderate increases in both the economic forecast and non-economic qualitative reserve components of the allowance for credit losses and higher specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans, partially offset by a decline in quantitative reserves in certain loan categories, including C&I and construction loans, at September 30, 2025.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.83 percent, 11.72 percent, 11.00 percent and 9.52 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2025 as compared to 13.67 percent, 11.57 percent, 10.85 percent and 9.49 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2025. During the third quarter 2025, we repurchased 1.3 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $9.38 under our current stock repurchase plan. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, we repurchased a total of 1.8 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $9.18 under this plan.

Investor Conference Call

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income - FTE (1) $ 447,473 $ 433,675 $ 411,812 $ 1,302,525 $ 1,209,643 Net interest income $ 446,224 $ 432,408 $ 410,498 $ 1,298,737 $ 1,205,731 Non-interest income 64,887 62,604 60,671 185,785 173,299 Total revenue 511,111 495,012 471,169 1,484,522 1,379,030 Non-interest expense 281,985 284,122 269,471 842,725 827,278 Pre-provision net revenue 229,126 210,890 201,698 641,797 551,752 Provision for credit losses 19,171 37,799 75,024 119,631 202,294 Income tax expense 46,600 39,924 28,818 119,586 84,898 Net income 163,355 133,167 97,856 402,580 264,560 Dividends on preferred stock 7,644 6,948 6,117 21,547 14,344 Net income available to common shareholders $ 155,711 $ 126,219 $ 91,739 $ 381,033 $ 250,216 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 560,504,275 560,336,610 509,227,538 560,154,649 508,904,353 Diluted 563,636,933 562,312,330 511,342,932 563,905,535 510,713,205 Per common share data: Basic earnings $ 0.28 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.68 $ 0.49 Diluted earnings 0.28 0.22 0.18 0.68 0.49 Cash dividends declared 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.33 0.33 Closing stock price - high 11.10 9.20 9.34 11.10 10.80 Closing stock price - low 9.18 7.87 6.58 7.87 6.52 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Net interest margin 3.04 % 3.01 % 2.85 % 3.00 % 2.82 % Net interest margin - FTE (1) 3.05 3.01 2.86 3.01 2.83 Annualized return on average assets 1.04 0.86 0.63 0.86 0.57 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity 8.58 7.08 5.70 7.13 5.20 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (2) Basic earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.28 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.68 $ 0.50 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.28 0.23 0.18 0.68 0.50 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 1.04 % 0.87 % 0.62 % 0.87 % 0.58 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 8.62 7.15 5.64 7.16 5.27 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.59 9.62 8.06 9.68 7.40 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 11.64 9.71 7.97 9.73 7.50 Efficiency ratio 53.37 55.20 56.13 54.79 58.26 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 63,046,215 $ 62,106,945 $ 62,242,022 $ 62,224,382 $ 61,674,588 Interest earning assets 58,623,153 57,553,624 57,651,650 57,695,831 57,016,790 Loans 49,270,853 49,032,637 50,126,963 48,988,393 50,131,468 Interest bearing liabilities 42,677,630 41,913,735 42,656,956 41,947,670 41,932,616 Deposits 51,167,324 49,907,124 50,409,234 50,080,358 49,459,617 Shareholders' equity 7,616,810 7,524,231 6,862,555 7,533,660 6,781,022

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As Of BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Assets $ 63,018,614 $ 62,705,358 $ 61,865,655 $ 62,491,691 $ 62,092,332 Total loans 49,272,823 49,391,420 48,657,128 48,799,711 49,355,319 Deposits 51,175,758 50,725,284 49,965,844 50,075,857 50,395,966 Shareholders' equity 7,695,374 7,575,421 7,499,897 7,435,127 6,972,380 LOANS: (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 10,757,857 $ 10,870,036 $ 10,150,205 $ 9,931,400 $ 9,799,287 Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 11,674,103 11,747,491 11,945,222 12,344,355 12,647,649 Multifamily 8,394,694 8,434,173 8,420,385 8,299,250 8,612,936 Owner occupied 6,097,319 5,789,397 5,722,014 5,886,620 5,654,147 Construction 2,517,258 2,854,859 3,026,935 3,114,733 3,487,464 Total commercial real estate 28,683,374 28,825,920 29,114,556 29,644,958 30,402,196 Residential mortgage 5,795,395 5,709,971 5,636,407 5,632,516 5,684,079 Consumer: Home equity 655,872 634,553 602,161 604,433 581,181 Automobile 2,191,976 2,178,841 2,041,227 1,901,065 1,823,738 Other consumer 1,188,349 1,172,099 1,112,572 1,085,339 1,064,838 Total consumer loans 4,036,197 3,985,493 3,755,960 3,590,837 3,469,757 Total loans $ 49,272,823 $ 49,391,420 $ 48,657,128 $ 48,799,711 $ 49,355,319 CAPITAL RATIOS: Book value per common share $ 13.09 $ 12.89 $ 12.76 $ 12.67 $ 13.00 Tangible book value per common share (2) 9.57 9.35 9.21 9.10 9.06 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.79 % 8.63 % 8.61 % 8.40 % 7.68 % Tier 1 leverage capital 9.52 9.49 9.41 9.16 8.40 Common equity tier 1 capital 11.00 10.85 10.80 10.82 9.57 Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.72 11.57 11.53 11.55 10.29 Total risk-based capital 13.83 13.67 13.91 13.87 12.56

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Allowance for credit losses for loans Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 594,020 $ 594,054 $ 532,541 $ 573,328 $ 465,550 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (2,745 ) (25,189 ) (7,501 ) (56,390 ) (36,515 ) Commercial real estate (11,776 ) (14,623 ) (33,292 ) (38,659 ) (56,640 ) Construction (541 ) - (4,831 ) (1,704 ) (12,637 ) Residential mortgage (26 ) (46 ) - (72 ) - Total consumer (1,478 ) (2,213 ) (2,597 ) (5,831 ) (5,668 ) Total loans charged-off (16,566 ) (42,071 ) (48,221 ) (102,656 ) (111,460 ) Charged-off loans recovered: Commercial and industrial 1,169 2,789 3,162 4,768 4,586 Commercial real estate 206 188 66 643 457 Construction - 455 1,535 455 1,535 Residential mortgage 56 37 29 261 59 Total consumer 548 773 521 2,164 1,521 Total loans recovered 1,979 4,242 5,313 8,291 8,158 Total net charge-offs (14,587 ) (37,829 ) (42,908 ) (94,365 ) (103,302 ) Provision for credit losses for loans 19,171 37,795 75,038 119,641 202,423 Ending balance $ 598,604 $ 594,020 $ 564,671 $ 598,604 $ 564,671 Components of allowance for credit losses for loans: Allowance for loan losses $ 585,000 $ 579,500 $ 548,327 $ 585,000 $ 548,327 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 13,604 14,520 16,344 13,604 16,344 Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 598,604 $ 594,020 $ 564,671 $ 598,604 $ 564,671 Components of provision for credit losses for loans: Provision for credit losses for loans $ 20,087 $ 39,129 $ 71,925 $ 120,515 $ 205,549 (Credit) provision for unfunded credit commitments (916 ) (1,334 ) 3,113 (874 ) (3,126 ) Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 19,171 $ 37,795 $ 75,038 $ 119,641 $ 202,423 Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans 0.12 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.26 % 0.27 % Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans 1.21 % 1.20 % 1.14 % 1.21 % 1.14 %

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As Of ASSET QUALITY: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial and industrial $ 912 $ 10,451 $ 3,609 $ 2,389 $ 4,537 Commercial real estate 26,371 42,884 170 20,902 76,370 Construction - 35,000 - - - Residential mortgage 23,556 21,744 16,747 21,295 19,549 Total consumer 12,728 12,878 12,887 12,552 14,672 Total 30 to 59 days past due 63,567 122,957 33,413 57,138 115,128 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial and industrial 1,061 1,095 420 1,007 1,238 Commercial real estate 6,033 60,601 - 24,903 43,926 Residential mortgage 5,040 7,627 7,700 5,773 6,892 Total consumer 4,023 4,001 2,408 4,484 2,732 Total 60 to 89 days past due 16,157 73,324 10,528 36,167 54,788 90 or more days past due: Commercial and industrial - - - 1,307 1,786 Residential mortgage 3,911 2,062 6,892 3,533 1,931 Total consumer 1,125 859 864 1,049 1,063 Total 90 or more days past due 5,036 2,921 7,756 5,889 4,780 Total accruing past due loans $ 84,760 $ 199,202 $ 51,697 $ 99,194 $ 174,696 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 92,214 $ 90,973 $ 110,146 $ 136,675 $ 120,575 Commercial real estate 235,754 193,604 172,011 157,231 113,752 Construction 48,248 24,068 24,275 24,591 24,657 Residential mortgage 38,949 41,099 35,393 36,786 33,075 Total consumer 6,324 4,615 4,626 4,215 4,260 Total non-accrual loans 421,489 354,359 346,451 359,498 296,319 Other real estate owned (OREO) 4,783 4,783 7,714 12,150 7,172 Other repossessed assets 1,065 1,642 2,054 1,681 1,611 Total non-performing assets $ 427,337 $ 360,784 $ 356,219 $ 373,329 $ 305,102 Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.86 % 0.72 % 0.71 % 0.74 % 0.60 % Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 1.03 % 1.12 % 0.82 % 0.94 % 0.95 % Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 138.79 % 163.53 % 166.89 % 155.45 % 185.05 %

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (1) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules. (2) Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley's underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP): Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 163,355 $ 133,167 $ 97,856 $ 402,580 $ 264,560 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt - 922 - 922 - Add: FDIC special assessment (a) (3,817 ) - - (3,817 ) 8,757 Add: Restructuring charge (b) 3,854 800 - 4,654 954 Add: Net losses on the sale of commercial real estate loans (c) - - 5,794 - 5,794 Add: Litigation reserve (d) 1,012 - - 1,012 - Less: (Gains) losses on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net (e) (28 ) - 1 (17 ) 12 Less: Litigation settlements (f) - - (7,334 ) - (7,334 ) Less: Gain on sale of commercial premium finance lending division (g) - - - - (3,629 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income 1,021 1,722 (1,539 ) 2,754 4,554 Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments (h) (288 ) (474 ) 437 (765 ) (1,269 ) Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 164,088 $ 134,415 $ 96,754 $ 404,569 $ 267,845 Dividends on preferred stock 7,644 6,948 6,117 21,547 14,344 Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 156,444 $ 127,467 $ 90,637 $ 383,022 $ 253,501 (a) Represents the change in estimated special assessment losses included in the FDIC insurance assessment expense. (b) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense. (c) Represents actual and mark to market losses on bulk performing commercial real estate loan sales included in gains (losses) on sales of loans, net. (d) Represents legal reserves and settlement charges included in professional and legal fees. (e) Included in gains (losses) on securities transactions, net. (f) Represents recoveries from legal settlements included in other income. (g) Included in other income within non-interest income. (h) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period. Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 156,444 $ 127,467 $ 90,637 $ 383,022 $ 253,501 Average number of shares outstanding 560,504,275 560,336,610 509,227,538 560,154,649 508,904,353 Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.68 $ 0.50 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 563,636,933 562,312,330 511,342,932 563,905,535 510,713,205 Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.23 $ 0.18 $ 0.68 $ 0.50 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 164,088 $ 134,415 $ 96,754 $ 404,569 $ 267,845 Average shareholders' equity $ 7,616,810 $ 7,524,231 $ 6,862,555 $ 7,533,660 $ 6,781,022 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,980,434 1,987,381 2,008,692 1,987,242 2,016,790 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 5,636,376 $ 5,536,850 $ 4,853,863 $ 5,546,418 $ 4,764,232 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 11.64 % 9.71 % 7.97 % 9.73 % 7.50 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 164,088 $ 134,415 $ 96,754 $ 404,569 $ 267,845 Average assets $ 63,046,215 $ 62,106,945 $ 62,242,022 $ 62,224,382 $ 61,674,588 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 1.04 % 0.87 % 0.62 % 0.87 % 0.58 % Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 164,088 $ 134,415 $ 96,754 $ 404,569 $ 267,845 Average shareholders' equity $ 7,616,810 $ 7,524,231 $ 6,862,555 $ 7,533,660 $ 6,781,022 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 8.62 % 7.15 % 5.64 % 7.16 % 5.27 % Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 163,355 $ 133,167 $ 97,856 $ 402,580 $ 264,560 Average shareholders' equity $ 7,616,810 $ 7,524,231 $ 6,862,555 $ 7,533,660 $ 6,781,022 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,980,434 1,987,381 2,008,692 1,987,242 2,016,790 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 5,636,376 $ 5,536,850 $ 4,853,863 $ 5,546,418 $ 4,764,232 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 11.59 % 9.62 % 8.06 % 9.68 % 7.40 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP) $ 281,985 $ 284,122 $ 269,471 $ 842,725 $ 827,278 Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax) - 922 - 922 - Less: FDIC special assessment (pre-tax) (3,817 ) - - (3,817 ) 8,757 Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax) 3,854 800 - 4,654 954 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 8,147 9,134 5,853 26,601 17,206 Less: Litigation reserve (pre-tax) 1,012 - - 1,012 - Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 272,789 $ 273,266 $ 263,618 $ 813,353 $ 800,361 Net interest income, as reported (GAAP) 446,224 432,408 410,498 1,298,737 1,205,731 Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP) 64,887 62,604 60,671 185,785 173,299 Add: Net losses on the sale of commercial real estate loans (pre-tax) - - 5,794 - 5,794 Less: (Gains) losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax) (28 ) - 1 (17 ) 12 Less: Litigation settlements (pre-tax) - - (7,334 ) - (7,334 ) Less: Gain on sale of premium finance division (pre-tax) - - - - (3,629 ) Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 64,859 $ 62,604 $ 59,132 $ 185,768 $ 168,142 Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 511,083 $ 495,012 $ 469,630 $ 1,484,505 $ 1,373,873 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 53.37 % 55.20 % 56.13 % 54.79 % 58.26 % As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP): Common shares outstanding 560,784,352 560,281,821 560,028,101 558,786,093 509,252,936 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 7,695,374 $ 7,575,421 $ 7,499,897 $ 7,435,127 $ 6,972,380 Less: Preferred stock 354,345 354,345 354,345 354,345 354,345 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,976,594 1,983,515 1,990,276 1,997,597 2,004,414 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 5,364,435 $ 5,237,561 $ 5,155,276 $ 5,083,185 $ 4,613,621 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 9.57 $ 9.35 $ 9.21 $ 9.10 $ 9.06 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP): Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 5,364,435 $ 5,237,561 $ 5,155,276 $ 5,083,185 $ 4,613,621 Total assets (GAAP) $ 63,018,614 $ 62,705,358 $ 61,865,655 $ 62,491,691 $ 62,092,332 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,976,594 1,983,515 1,990,276 1,997,597 2,004,414 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 61,042,020 $ 60,721,843 $ 59,875,379 $ 60,494,094 $ 60,087,918 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.79 % 8.63 % 8.61 % 8.40 % 7.68 %

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except for share data) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 376,216 $ 411,412 Interest bearing deposits with banks 994,224 1,478,713 Investment securities: Equity securities 78,296 71,513 Available for sale debt securities 4,117,121 3,369,724 Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $637 at September 30, 2025 and $647 at December 31, 2024) 3,540,819 3,531,573 Total investment securities 7,736,236 6,972,810 Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $5,405 at September 30, 2025 and $16,931 at December 31, 2024 for loans originated for sale) 18,092 25,681 Loans 49,272,823 48,799,711 Less: Allowance for loan losses (585,000 ) (558,850 ) Net loans 48,687,823 48,240,861 Premises and equipment, net 331,134 350,796 Lease right of use assets 318,373 328,475 Bank owned life insurance 739,684 731,574 Accrued interest receivable 242,861 239,941 Goodwill 1,868,936 1,868,936 Other intangible assets, net 107,658 128,661 Other assets 1,597,377 1,713,831 Total Assets $ 63,018,614 $ 62,491,691 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 11,659,725 $ 11,428,674 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW and money market 27,245,966 26,304,639 Time 12,270,067 12,342,544 Total deposits 51,175,758 50,075,857 Short-term borrowings 51,052 72,718 Long-term borrowings 2,905,898 3,174,155 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,716 57,455 Lease liabilities 377,854 388,303 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 754,962 1,288,076 Total Liabilities 55,323,240 55,056,564 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares: Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 111,590 111,590 Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 98,101 98,101 Series C (6,000,000 shares issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 144,654 144,654 Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 560,878,750 shares at September 30, 2025 and 558,786,093 shares at December 31, 2024) 196,731 195,998 Surplus 5,456,944 5,442,070 Retained earnings 1,787,141 1,598,048 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (98,802 ) (155,334 ) Treasury stock, at cost (94,398 common shares at September 30, 2025) (985 ) - Total Shareholders' Equity 7,695,374 7,435,127 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 63,018,614 $ 62,491,691

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 733,191 $ 720,282 $ 786,680 $ 2,157,082 $ 2,329,197 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 70,211 67,164 49,700 201,273 125,957 Tax-exempt 4,611 4,681 4,855 13,994 14,450 Dividends 4,891 5,528 5,929 16,083 19,098 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 14,019 7,357 13,385 28,255 33,969 Total interest income 826,923 805,012 860,549 2,416,687 2,522,671 Interest Expense Interest on deposits: Savings, NOW and money market 210,921 203,390 235,371 614,532 699,474 Time 133,108 129,324 174,741 387,501 486,248 Interest on short-term borrowings 555 1,736 451 5,237 21,754 Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 36,115 38,154 39,488 110,680 109,464 Total interest expense 380,699 372,604 450,051 1,117,950 1,316,940 Net Interest Income 446,224 432,408 410,498 1,298,737 1,205,731 Provision (credit) for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities - 4 (14 ) (10 ) (129 ) Provision for credit losses for loans 19,171 37,795 75,038 119,641 202,423 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 427,053 394,609 335,474 1,179,106 1,003,437 Non-Interest Income Wealth management and trust fees 16,134 14,056 15,125 45,221 46,191 Insurance commissions 2,914 3,430 2,880 9,746 9,089 Capital markets 9,814 9,767 6,347 26,521 19,796 Service charges on deposit accounts 16,764 14,705 12,826 44,195 35,287 Gains (losses) on securities transactions, net 28 (1 ) 47 73 99 Fees from loan servicing 3,405 3,671 3,443 10,291 9,322 Gains (losses) on sales of loans, net 740 2,025 (3,644 ) 4,962 (1,142 ) Bank owned life insurance 4,657 6,019 5,387 15,453 13,167 Other 10,431 8,932 18,260 29,323 41,490 Total non-interest income 64,887 62,604 60,671 185,785 173,299 Non-Interest Expense Salary and employee benefits expense 146,820 145,422 138,832 434,860 421,478 Net occupancy expense 24,865 25,483 26,973 76,236 75,548 Technology, furniture and equipment expense 30,708 30,667 28,962 91,271 99,627 FDIC insurance assessment 8,357 12,192 14,792 33,416 47,474 Amortization of other intangible assets 7,544 7,427 8,692 22,990 26,672 Professional and legal fees 24,261 19,970 14,118 59,901 48,521 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 922 - 922 - Amortization of tax credit investments 8,147 9,134 5,853 26,601 17,206 Other 31,283 32,905 31,249 96,528 90,752 Total non-interest expense 281,985 284,122 269,471 842,725 827,278 Income Before Income Taxes 209,955 173,091 126,674 522,166 349,458 Income tax expense 46,600 39,924 28,818 119,586 84,898 Net Income 163,355 133,167 97,856 402,580 264,560 Dividends on preferred stock 7,644 6,948 6,117 21,547 14,344 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 155,711 $ 126,219 $ 91,739 $ 381,033 $ 250,216

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and

Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Avg. Average Avg. Average Avg. ($ in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 49,270,853 $ 733,214 5.95 % $ 49,032,637 $ 720,305 5.88 % $ 50,126,963 $ 786,704 6.28 % Taxable investments (3) 7,522,290 75,102 3.99 7,350,792 72,692 3.96 5,977,211 55,629 3.72 Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 540,491 5,837 4.32 544,302 5,925 4.35 573,059 6,145 4.29 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,289,519 14,019 4.35 625,893 7,357 4.70 974,417 13,385 5.49 Total interest earning assets 58,623,153 828,172 5.65 57,553,624 806,279 5.60 57,651,650 861,863 5.98 Other assets 4,423,062 4,553,321 4,590,372 Total assets $ 63,046,215 $ 62,106,945 $ 62,242,022 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 27,005,791 $ 210,921 3.12 % $ 26,451,349 $ 203,390 3.08 % $ 25,017,504 $ 235,371 3.76 % Time deposits 12,621,182 133,108 4.22 12,119,461 129,324 4.27 14,233,209 174,741 4.91 Short-term borrowings 89,147 555 2.49 196,491 1,736 3.53 81,251 451 2.22 Long-term borrowings (4) 2,961,510 36,115 4.88 3,146,434 38,154 4.85 3,324,992 39,488 4.75 Total interest bearing liabilities 42,677,630 380,699 3.57 41,913,735 372,604 3.56 42,656,956 450,051 4.22 Non-interest bearing deposits 11,540,351 11,336,314 11,158,521 Other liabilities 1,211,424 1,332,665 1,563,990 Shareholders' equity 7,616,810 7,524,231 6,862,555 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 63,046,215 $ 62,106,945 $ 62,242,022 Net interest income/interest rate spread (5) $ 447,473 2.08 % $ 433,675 2.04 % $ 411,812 1.76 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1,249 ) (1,267 ) (1,314 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 446,224 $ 432,408 $ 410,498 Net interest margin (6) 3.04 % 3.01 % 2.85 % Tax equivalent effect 0.01 0.00 0.01 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6) 3.05 % 3.01 % 2.86 %

(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. (2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans. (3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost. (4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis. (6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

