Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907337 | ISIN: US3029411093 | Ticker-Symbol: FCQ
Frankfurt
23.10.25 | 08:01
132,00 Euro
-1,49 % -2,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FTI CONSULTING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FTI CONSULTING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,00139,0016:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 13:36 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FTI Consulting, Inc.: FTI Consulting Reports Record Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Third Quarter 2025 Record Revenues of $956.2 Million, Up 3% Compared to $926.0 Million in Prior Year Quarter
  • Third Quarter 2025 Record EPS of $2.60, Up 41% Compared to EPS of $1.85 in Prior Year Quarter
  • Company Updates Full Year 2025 Guidance

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third quarter 2025 revenues of $956.2 million increased $30.1 million, or 3.3%, compared to revenues of $926.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of foreign currency ("FX") translation, revenues increased $19.8 million, or 2.1%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was driven by record quarterly revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring and Forensic and Litigation Consulting segments, which was partially offset by lower revenues in the Economic Consulting and Technology segments. Net income of $82.8 million compared to $66.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher revenues, lower selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses and an FX remeasurement gain compared to a loss in the prior year quarter. This was partially offset by an increase in direct costs, which includes higher variable compensation and forgivable loan amortization, as well as an increase in income tax provision and interest expense compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $130.6 million, or 13.7% of revenues, compared to $102.9 million, or 11.1% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Third quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $2.60 compared to $1.85 in the prior year quarter.

Steven H. Gunby, CEO and Chairman of FTI Consulting, commented, "Notwithstanding major headwinds in a couple of our businesses, we delivered, yet again, record revenues and earnings this quarter. These tremendous results, to me, confirm once again the power of our team and the strength of our continued commitment to invest behind great professionals who help clients navigate their most significant opportunities and challenges."

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $201.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $219.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The year-over-year decrease in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to lower cash collections and an increase in income tax payments, which was partially offset by lower operating expenses.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,425,644 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $164.18 for a total cost of $234.1 million. As of September 30, 2025, approximately $75.3 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company's stock repurchase program.

Cash and cash equivalents of $146.0 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $386.3 million at September 30, 2024 and $152.8 million at June 30, 2025. Total debt, net of cash, of $364.0 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $(386.3) million at September 30, 2024 and $317.2 million at June 30, 2025. The sequential increase in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to share repurchases.

On October 21, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized an additional $500.0 million to repurchase shares of FTI Consulting's outstanding common stock pursuant to its stock repurchase program, for an aggregate authorization of $2.2 billion since the program was approved on June 2, 2016. As of October 21, 2025, FTI Consulting had repurchased 16,784,428 shares of its outstanding common stock under the program at an average price per share of $101.26 for an aggregate cost of approximately $1.7 billion. After giving effect to share repurchases through such date and the increased authorization, FTI Consulting has approximately $500.0 million remaining available for common stock repurchases under the program. No time limit was established for the completion of the program, and the program may be suspended, discontinued or replaced by the Board at any time without prior notice.

Third Quarter 2025 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $63.4 million, or 18.6%, to $404.9 million in the quarter compared to $341.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increased demand for restructuring and transactions services and higher realized bill rates for transformation & strategy services. Segment operating income of $93.0 million compared to $54.5 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $96.4 million, or 23.8% of segment revenues, compared to $57.9 million, or 17.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in variable compensation and SG&A expenses.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $25.9 million, or 15.4%, to $194.7 million in the quarter compared to $168.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher realized bill rates for risk and investigations, data & analytics and construction solutions services and higher demand for risk and investigations services. Segment operating income of $40.5 million compared to $18.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $42.6 million, or 21.9% of segment revenues, compared to $20.0 million, or 11.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues and lower SG&A expenses, which was partially offset by an increase in variable compensation.

Economic Consulting
Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment decreased $48.9 million, or 22.0%, to $173.1 million in the quarter compared to $222.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues decreased $52.2 million, or 23.5%. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for non-merger and acquisition ("M&A")-related antitrust and M&A-related antitrust services, which was partially offset by higher realized bill rates for non-M&A-related antitrust services and higher demand for financial economics services. Segment operating loss of $5.8 million compared to segment operating income of $33.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of a loss of $4.6 million compared to $35.2 million, or 15.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to lower revenues and an increase in forgivable loan amortization, which was partially offset by lower compensation, which includes the impact of an 8.2% decline in billable headcount.

Technology
Revenues in the Technology segment decreased $16.3 million, or 14.8%, to $94.1 million in the quarter compared to $110.4 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues decreased $17.4 million, or 15.8%. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for M&A-related "second request" and information governance, privacy & security services. Segment operating income of $9.3 million compared to $12.5 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $13.6 million, or 14.5% of segment revenues, compared to $16.5 million, or 14.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues, which was partially offset by a decrease in compensation, which includes lower as-needed consultant costs, as well as lower SG&A expenses.

Strategic Communications
Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $6.1 million, or 7.4%, to $89.4 million in the quarter compared to $83.3 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues increased $4.4 million, or 5.3%. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for corporate reputation services. Segment operating income of $15.9 million compared to $11.2 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $16.9 million, or 18.9% of segment revenues, compared to $12.1 million, or 14.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues and lower SG&A expenses, which was partially offset by an increase in variable compensation.

2025 Guidance
The Company now estimates that revenues for full year 2025 will range between $3.685 billion and $3.735 billion, EPS will range between $7.62 and $8.12 and Adjusted EPS will range between $8.20 and $8.70. This compares to the previous estimates that revenues for full year 2025 would range between $3.660 billion and $3.760 billion, EPS would range between $7.24 and $7.84 and Adjusted EPS would range between $7.80 and $8.40. The variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance is related to a $0.55 special charge reported in the first quarter 2025 to align staffing with demand.

Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call
FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss third quarter 2025 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company's investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Adjusted Segment EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin
  • Adjusted Net Income
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

We have included the definition of Segment Operating Income (Loss), which is a GAAP financial measure, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures in the accompanying analysis of financial information. We define Segment Operating Income (Loss) as a segment's share of consolidated operating income. We use Segment Operating Income (Loss) for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as Segment Operating Income (Loss) before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment's ability to generate cash.

We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with useful supplemental information on our business operating results, including underlying trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company's ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30, December 31,
2025
 2024
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $145,967 $660,493
Accounts receivable, net 1,140,665 1,020,174
Current portion of notes receivable 88,655 44,894
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 123,289 93,953
Total current assets 1,498,576 1,819,514
Property and equipment, net 170,552 150,295
Operating lease assets 201,414 198,318
Goodwill 1,241,422 1,226,556
Intangible assets, net 14,158 16,770
Notes receivable, net 269,065 109,119
Other assets 94,598 76,258
Total assets $3,489,785 $3,596,830
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $186,657 $224,394
Accrued compensation 561,902 639,745
Billings in excess of services provided 60,476 67,620
Total current liabilities 809,035 931,759
Long-term debt 510,000 -
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 225,988 208,036
Deferred income taxes 106,780 111,825
Other liabilities 88,327 86,920
Total liabilities 1,740,130 1,338,540
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized - 5,000; none
outstanding		 - -
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized - 75,000; shares
issued and outstanding - 31,346 (2025) and 35,913 (2024)		 313 359
Additional paid-in capital - 39,650
Retained earnings 1,882,483 2,394,853
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (133,141) (176,572)
Total stockholders' equity 1,749,655 2,258,290
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,489,785 $3,596,830
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2025 2024
(Unaudited)
Revenues$956,167 $926,019
Operating expenses
Direct cost of revenues 638,233 628,079
Selling, general and administrative expenses 199,484 205,995
Amortization of intangible assets 780 1,053
838,497 835,127
Operating income 117,670 90,892
Other income (expense)
Interest income and other 1,692 (909)
Interest expense (7,634) (1,197)
(5,942) (2,106)
Income before income tax provision 111,728 88,786
Income tax provision 28,910 22,320
Net income$82,818 $66,466
Earnings per common share ? basic$2.63 $1.88
Weighted average common shares outstanding ? basic 31,523 35,315
Earnings per common share ? diluted$2.60 $1.85
Weighted average common shares outstanding ? diluted 31,823 35,892
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0$(4,916) $28,752
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (4,916) 28,752
Comprehensive income$77,902 $95,218
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2025 2024
(Unaudited)
Revenues$2,798,111 $2,803,728
Operating expenses
Direct cost of revenues 1,888,302 1,891,862
Selling, general and administrative expenses 586,023 614,100
Special charges 25,295 -
Amortization of intangible assets 2,850 3,149
2,502,470 2,509,111
Operating income 295,641 294,617
Other income (expense)
Interest income and other 2,466 2,581
Interest expense (13,859) (6,235)
(11,393) (3,654)
Income before income tax provision 284,248 290,963
Income tax provision 67,908 60,585
Net income$216,340 $230,378
Earnings per common share ? basic$6.50 $6.55
Weighted average common shares outstanding ? basic 33,266 35,172
Earnings per common share ? diluted$6.43 $6.43
Weighted average common shares outstanding ? diluted 33,625 35,842
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0$43,431 $15,601
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 43,431 15,601
Comprehensive income$259,771 $245,979
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE
Year Ended December 31, 2025
Low High
Guidance on estimated earnings per common share-diluted (GAAP)(1) $7.62 $8.12
Special charges 0.75 0.75
Tax impact of special charges (0.17) (0.17)
Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $8.20 $8.70

________________________________

(1) The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2025 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, the gain or loss on sale of a business or losses on early extinguishment of debt, as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict.
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)		 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income $82,818
Interest income and other (1,692)
Interest expense 7,634
Income tax provision 28,910
Operating income (loss) $92,953 $40,460 $(5,823) $9,286 $15,865 $(35,071) $117,670
Depreciation of property and equipment 2,977 1,927 1,261 4,358 976 624 12,123
Amortization of intangible assets 483 229 - - 68 - 780
Adjusted EBITDA $96,413 $42,616 $(4,562) $13,644 $16,909 $(34,447) $130,573
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)		 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income $216,340
Interest income and other (2,466)
Interest expense 13,859
Income tax provision 67,908
Operating income $212,031 $99,637 $19,073 $17,440 $42,064 $(94,604) $295,641
Depreciation of property and equipment 8,327 5,529 3,996 11,152 2,755 1,832 33,591
Amortization of intangible assets 1,958 686 - - 206 - 2,850
Special charges 11,696 5,475 983 1,928 3,268 1,945 25,295
Adjusted EBITDA $234,012 $111,327 $24,052 $30,520 $48,293 $(90,827) $357,377
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
(Unaudited)		 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income $66,466
Interest income and other 909
Interest expense 1,197
Income tax provision 22,320
Operating income $54,503 $18,118 $33,880 $12,524 $11,188 $(39,321) $90,892
Depreciation of property and equipment 2,631 1,644 1,364 3,941 897 526 11,003
Amortization of intangible assets 785 229 - - 39 - 1,053
Adjusted EBITDA $57,919 $19,991 $35,244 $16,465 $12,124 $(38,795) $102,948
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
(Unaudited)		 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income $230,378
Interest income and other (2,581)
Interest expense 6,235
Income tax provision 60,585
Operating income $189,615 $63,185 $89,697 $40,600 $33,256 $(121,736) $294,617
Depreciation of property and equipment 7,664 4,900 3,993 11,376 2,697 1,546 32,176
Amortization of intangible assets 2,332 609 - - 208 - 3,149
Adjusted EBITDA $199,611 $68,694 $93,690 $51,976 $36,161 $(120,190) $329,942
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
Segment
Revenues		 Adjusted
EBITDA		 Adjusted
EBITDA
Margin		 Utilization Average
Billable
Rate		 Billable
Headcount
(in thousands) (at period end)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$404,896 $96,413 23.8% 63% $533 2,312
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 194,689 42,616 21.9% 58% $447 1,533
Economic Consulting 173,086 (4,562) (2.6%) 55% $597 1,028
Technology(1) 94,081 13,644 14.5% N/M N/M 680
Strategic Communications(1) 89,415 16,909 18.9% N/M N/M 904
$956,167 $165,020 17.3% 6,457
Unallocated Corporate (34,447)
Adjusted EBITDA $130,573 13.7%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$1,127,780 $234,012 20.7% 60% $520 2,312
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 571,808 111,327 19.5% 58% $438 1,533
Economic Consulting 544,604 24,052 4.4% 60% $575 1,028
Technology(1) 274,836 30,520 11.1% N/M N/M 680
Strategic Communications(1) 279,083 48,293 17.3% N/M N/M 904
$2,798,111 $448,204 16.0% 6,457
Unallocated Corporate (90,827)
Adjusted EBITDA $357,377 12.8%
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$341,512 $57,919 17.0% 57% $503 2,295
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 168,778 19,991 11.8% 55% $388 1,529
Economic Consulting 222,033 35,244 15.9% 65% $598 1,120
Technology(1) 110,404 16,465 14.9% N/M N/M 718
Strategic Communications(1) 83,292 12,124 14.6% N/M N/M 997
$926,019 $141,743 15.3% 6,659
Unallocated Corporate (38,795)
Adjusted EBITDA $102,948 11.1%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024(Unaudited)
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$1,055,493 $199,611 18.9% 60% $505 2,295
Forensic and Litigation Consulting 514,348 68,694 13.4% 57% $395 1,529
Economic Consulting 657,454 93,690 14.3% 68% $577 1,120
Technology(1) 326,992 51,976 15.9% N/M N/M 718
Strategic Communications(1) 249,441 36,161 14.5% N/M N/M 997
$2,803,728 $450,132 16.1% 6,659
Unallocated Corporate (120,190)
Adjusted EBITDA $329,942 11.8%

________________________________

N/M Not meaningful
(1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2025 2024
(Unaudited)
Operating activities
Net income$216,340 $230,378
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment 33,591 32,176
Amortization of intangible assets 2,850 3,149
Amortization of notes receivable 50,767 37,944
Provision for expected credit losses 25,810 28,376
Share-based compensation 28,694 27,975
Deferred income taxes 18,216 (3,768)
Other 432 (315)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (122,707) (100,004)
Notes receivable, net of repayments (251,576) (83,533)
Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,199) (8,604)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other (3,858) (2,590)
Income taxes (78,708) (20,202)
Accrued compensation (110,111) (57,691)
Billings in excess of services provided (8,165) (3,509)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (207,624) 79,782
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment and other (50,142) (21,729)
Maturity of short-term investment - 25,246
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (50,142) 3,517
Financing activities
Borrowings under revolving line of credit 1,040,000 600,000
Repayments under revolving line of credit (530,000) (600,000)
Purchase and retirement of common stock (770,889) -
Share-based compensation tax withholdings (18,295) (16,593)
Proceeds on stock option exercises 1,392 10,614
Deposits and other 509 1,106
Net cash used in financing activities (277,283) (4,873)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 20,523 4,696
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (514,526) 83,122
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 660,493 303,222
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$145,967 $386,344

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor & Media Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.