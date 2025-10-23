Intelligent Bio Solutions, Inc.: Intelligent Bio Solutions Secures Major UK Contract with Multinational Industrial Service Provider

Multinational company employs approximately 3,000 staff within the UK and Ireland and more than 30,000 staff worldwide

Large new customer account highlights accelerating adoption of the Company's rapid, non-invasive drug testing technology across high-volume, safety-critical sectors

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced it has secured a major new contract with one of the United Kingdom's largest industrial service providers.

The multinational company, a global leader operating across the energy, defence, nuclear, and industrial sectors, employs more than 30,000 people worldwide and services complex, safety-critical projects across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Within the UK and Ireland, the company employs approximately 3,000 staff across multiple sites.

The new customer account represents one of INBS's most significant UK commercial deployments to date. The adoption of INBS's drug testing technology forms part of the customer's group-wide change initiative to modernize workforce safety and compliance. The customer's existing testing process, based on urine collection and third-party testing, was identified as slow and operationally disruptive. By transitioning to INBS's Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, the customer expects to achieve faster, cleaner, and more efficient testing that reduces downtime, increases productivity, and delivers rapid results at point of testing.

Strong internal support reinforced the transition decision, with stakeholders highlighting the benefits of a less invasive method, improved employee experience, and shorter detection windows. Feedback from customer representatives indicated the move to INBS's technology was viewed not as a question of if, but when and how, it could be implemented across the organization's workforce.

"Securing this account highlights the expanding market confidence in our technology and its growing role in transforming drug testing across some of the world's largest industrial operators," said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at Intelligent Bio Solutions. "Each new enterprise adoption validates our value proposition, strengthens our commercial trajectory, and expands recurring consumables revenue potential."

The addition of another global enterprise customer reflects INBS's continued momentum following multiple deployments across the transportation, construction, and mining sectors. These successes are driving increased adoption of the Company's razor-razor-blade business model, underpinning long-term recurring cartridge sales and sustained revenue growth.

INBS's drug testing technology is used by over 480 accounts in 24 countries, with 18 distribution partners expanding its global reach. The Company continues to expand its international footprint while progressing on the regulatory pathway in seeking FDA 510(k) clearance to enter the U.S. workplace testing market beyond the Forensic Use Only category.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.??

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company's current customer segments outside the U.S. include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.??

For more information, visit? https://ibs.inc/

