Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D8YY | ISIN: US4871691048 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
KEARNY FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEARNY FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2025 14:36 Uhr
6 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kearny Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $9.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on November 19, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 5, 2025.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report a strong quarter that underscores our continued momentum in profitability growth. Net interest margin expansion of 10 basis points, in conjunction with solid credit quality and well-controlled expenses, led to a 36% quarter-over-quarter increase in earnings per share. Our proactive balance sheet management, combined with the expected tailwinds from anticipated reductions in the federal funds rate, positions us well for sustained performance in the quarters ahead."

Mr. Montanaro continued, "Strategically, we advanced several key initiatives designed to enhance operational efficiency and drive shareholder value. The launch of our partnership with The Lab Consulting-a leading provider of end-to-end robotic process automation-represents a key milestone in our efforts to elevate the client experience and scale revenue efficiently. Additionally, the execution of our previously announced branch consolidations enables us to reallocate capital toward higher-return opportunities, reinforcing our commitment to long-term growth and value creation."

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net interest margin expanded by 10 basis points to 2.10%, while net interest income increased 5.2% to $37.7 million.
  • Net income per share increased 36.4% to $0.15 per diluted share, and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share increased 18.8% to $0.19 per diluted share.
  • The Company continued its loan portfolio diversification efforts, growing construction and commercial business loans by 26.8% and 10.2%, respectively, on an annualized basis.
  • The Company is consolidating three branches as part of an optimization of its real estate footprint, streamlining to 40 locations by October 2025.
  • In September 2025, the Company entered into a strategic partnership with The Lab Consulting to deploy advanced automation and analytics, designed to enhance operational efficiency, elevate client service, and deliver shareholder value.

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $7.65 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $92.4 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2025.
  • Investment securities totaled $1.13 billion at September 30, 2025, consistent with the balance reported at June 30, 2025.
  • Loans receivable totaled $5.77 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $45.5 million, or 0.8%, from June 30, 2025, primarily reflecting a decrease in multifamily mortgage loans, partially offset by increases in construction and commercial and industrial loans.
  • Deposits were $5.63 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $43.3 million, or 0.8%, from June 30, 2025. This decrease was primarily driven by declines in interest bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposits ("CDs").
  • Borrowings were $1.21 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $50.0 million, or 4.0%, from June 30, 2025, reflecting reductions in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances.
  • At September 30, 2025, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.54 billion, representing 33.2% of total assets.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin expanded by 10 basis points to 2.10% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase for the quarter was primarily driven by improved asset yields and reductions in borrowings, partially offset by lower average balances on interest-earning assets and higher costs on interest-bearing liabilities.
  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net interest income increased $1.9 million to $37.7 million from $35.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $601,000 and $511,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $490,000 and $217,000.

Non-Interest Income

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income increased $856,000, or 17.2%, to $5.8 million from $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $749,000 on the sale of property held for sale in the current period. Excluding this item, non-interest income increased $107,000, or 2.1%, to $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Fees and service charges increased $237,000, or 36.2%, to $892,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $655,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase primarily reflected higher deposit and branch related fee income.
  • Income from BOLI decreased $180,000, or 6.3%, to $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by the absence of $223,000 in non-recurring payments recorded in the prior period. No such non-recurring items were recorded in the current period.

Non-Interest Expense

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $773,000, or 2.5%, to $31.7 million from $30.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits and net occupancy, partially offset by declines in federal deposit insurance premiums and other expense.
  • Salary and benefits expense increased $652,000 to $18.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $18.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by annual merit increases and higher non-recurring payroll taxes of $185,000 associated with annual incentive compensation.
  • Net occupancy expense of premises increased $487,000 to $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by a non-recurring pre-tax expense of $250,000 associated with our previously announced branch consolidations and non-recurring branch maintenance expenses of $102,000. Excluding these items, net occupancy expense of premises increased $135,000 to $3.0 million, primarily driven by higher repairs and other maintenance expenses.
  • Federal deposit insurance premium expense decreased $94,000 to $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by higher capital ratios.
  • Other expense decreased $163,000 to $3.5 million for the quarter September 30, 2025 from $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven the absence of non-recurring professional fees incurred in the prior period, partially offset by elevated fraud losses in the current period. The remaining changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.6% and 17.0%, respectively. The increase in income tax expense was due to higher pre-tax income in the current quarter coupled with the tax cost associated with the vesting of certain stock-based compensation awards.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing assets increased to $64.6 million, or 0.84% of total assets, at September 30, 2025 from $45.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. The increase was driven by a single construction loan that became 90 days past due but remains on accrual status. The loan is secured by collateral under contract for sale, with all covenants satisfied and a loan-to-sale price ratio of 72%. No provision for credit losses related to this loan was recorded as of September 30, 2025, as full repayment is expected upon completion of the sale.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $1.0 million, or 0.07% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $49,000, or less than 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The net charge-offs recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were primarily driven by a wholesale commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan, representing the final wholesale C&I loan in the portfolio. This charge-off had previously been individually reserved for within the allowance for credit losses ("ACL").
  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $82,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The reversal for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was largely driven by decreases in the balance of loans receivable, partially offset by qualitative risk factor adjustments.
  • The ACL was $45.1 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.1 million from $46.2 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. The decrease in the ACL from June 30, 2025 was largely attributable to a reduction in reserves for individually evaluated loans, resulting from the charge-offs noted above.

Capital

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, book value per share increased $0.08, or 0.7%, to $11.63 while tangible book value per share increased $0.09, or 0.9%, to $9.86.
  • At September 30, 2025, total stockholders' equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $71.5 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $3.1 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $8.4 million were not reflected in total stockholders' equity.
  • At September 30, 2025, the Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.47% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as "well-capitalized" under regulatory guidelines.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.'s Q1 2026 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Category: Earnings

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		Variance
or Change		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents$130,139 $167,269 $(37,130)-22.2%
Securities available for sale 1,016,182 1,012,969 3,213 0.3%
Securities held to maturity 116,681 120,217 (3,536)-2.9%
Loans held-for-sale 6,650 5,931 719 12.1%
Loans receivable 5,767,419 5,812,937 (45,518)-0.8%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,060) (46,191) (1,131)-2.4%
Net loans receivable 5,722,359 5,766,746 (44,387)-0.8%
Premises and equipment 43,222 43,897 (675)-1.5%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62,011 64,261 (2,250)-3.5%
Accrued interest receivable 29,460 28,098 1,362 4.8%
Goodwill 113,525 113,525 - -%
Core deposit intangible 1,317 1,436 (119)-8.3%
Bank owned life insurance 307,248 304,717 2,531 0.8%
Deferred income taxes, net 51,587 55,203 (3,616)-6.6%
Other assets 47,629 56,181 (8,552)-15.2%
Total assets$7,648,010 $7,740,450 $(92,440)-1.2%
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing$578,481 $582,045 $(3,564)-0.6%
Interest-bearing 5,053,401 5,093,172 (39,771)-0.8%
Total deposits 5,631,882 5,675,217 (43,335)-0.8%
Borrowings 1,206,497 1,256,491 (49,994)-4.0%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,261 19,317 (56)-0.3%
Other liabilities 37,166 43,463 (6,297)-14.5%
Total liabilities 6,894,806 6,994,488 (99,682)-1.4%
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock 648 646 2 0.3%
Paid-in capital 494,490 494,546 (56)0.0%
Retained earnings 344,287 341,744 2,543 0.7%
Unearned ESOP shares (18,484) (18,970) 486 2.6%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,737) (72,004) 4,267 5.9%
Total stockholders' equity 753,204 745,962 7,242 1.0%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,648,010 $7,740,450 $(92,440)-1.2%
Consolidated capital ratios
Equity to assets 9.85% 9.64% 0.21%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.47% 8.27% 0.20%
Share data
Outstanding shares 64,739 64,577 162 0.3%
Book value per share$11.63 $11.55 $0.08 0.7%
Tangible book value per share(2)$9.86 $9.77 $0.09 0.9%
_________________________
(1)Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		Variance
or Change		Variance
or Change Pct.
Interest income
Loans$68,349 $66,485 $1,864 2.8%
Taxable investment securities 12,600 12,322 278 2.3%
Tax-exempt investment securities 41 49 (8)-16.3%
Other interest-earning assets 1,518 1,549 (31)-2.0%
Total interest income 82,508 80,405 2,103 2.6%
Interest expense
Deposits 33,931 33,607 324 1.0%
Borrowings 10,873 10,955 (82)-0.7%
Total interest expense 44,804 44,562 242 0.5%
Net interest income 37,704 35,843 1,861 5.2%
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (82) 1,785 (1,867)-104.6%
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 37,786 34,058 3,728 10.9%
Non-interest income
Fees and service charges 892 655 237 36.2%
Gain on sale of loans 199 190 9 4.7%
Income from bank owned life insurance 2,689 2,869 (180)-6.3%
Electronic banking fees and charges 416 442 (26)-5.9%
Other income 1,651 835 816 97.7%
Total non-interest income 5,847 4,991 856 17.2%
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 18,745 18,093 652 3.6%
Net occupancy expense of premises 3,307 2,820 487 17.3%
Equipment and systems 3,974 4,030 (56)-1.4%
Advertising and marketing 562 615 (53)-8.6%
Federal deposit insurance premium 1,301 1,395 (94)-6.7%
Directors' compensation 307 307 - -%
Other expense 3,470 3,633 (163)-4.5%
Total non-interest expense 31,666 30,893 773 2.5%
Income before income taxes 11,967 8,156 3,811 46.7%
Income taxes 2,461 1,387 1,074 77.4%
Net income$9,506 $6,769 $2,737 40.4%
Net income per common share (EPS)
Basic$0.15 $0.11 $0.04
Diluted$0.15 $0.11 $0.04
Dividends declared
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.11 $0.11 $-
Cash dividends declared$6,963 $6,946 $17
Dividend payout ratio 73.2% 102.6% -29.4%
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic 62,741 62,597 144
Diluted 62,951 62,755 196
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months EndedVariance
or Change
Variance
or Change Pct.
September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale$5,806,767 $5,830,421 $(23,654)-0.4%
Taxable investment securities 1,236,705 1,227,825 8,880 0.7%
Tax-exempt investment securities 6,856 8,039 (1,183)-14.7%
Other interest-earning assets 115,776 117,622 (1,846)-1.6%
Total interest-earning assets 7,166,104 7,183,907 (17,803)-0.2%
Non-interest-earning assets 453,215 454,975 (1,760)-0.4%
Total assets$7,619,319 $7,638,882 $(19,563)-0.3%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand$2,343,809 $2,342,523 $1,286 0.1%
Savings 754,244 754,192 52 0.0%
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,211,026 1,215,661 (4,635)-0.4%
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 755,813 744,345 11,468 1.5%
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,064,892 5,056,721 8,171 0.2%
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,077,146 1,083,902 (6,756)-0.6%
Other borrowings 85,489 107,582 (22,093)-20.5%
Total borrowings 1,162,635 1,191,484 (28,849)-2.4%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,227,527 6,248,205 (20,678)-0.3%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing deposits 581,625 582,085 (460)-0.1%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 65,024 64,405 619 1.0%
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 646,649 646,490 159 0.0%
Total liabilities 6,874,176 6,894,695 (20,519)-0.3%
Stockholders' equity 745,143 744,187 956 0.1%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,619,319 $7,638,882 $(19,563)-0.3%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.07% 114.98% 0.09%0.1%
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months EndedVariance
or Change
September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025
Average yield on interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale4.71%4.56%0.15%
Taxable investment securities4.08%4.01%0.07%
Tax-exempt investment securities(1)2.42%2.43%-0.01%
Other interest-earning assets5.24%5.27%-0.03%
Total interest-earning assets4.61%4.48%0.13%
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand2.63%2.63%-%
Savings1.41%1.33%0.08%
Certificates of deposit (retail)3.56%3.56%-%
Certificates of deposit (brokered)2.67%2.62%0.05%
Total interest-bearing deposits2.68%2.66%0.02%
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances3.69%3.60%0.09%
Other borrowings4.44%4.45%-0.01%
Total borrowings3.74%3.68%0.06%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.88%2.85%0.03%
Interest rate spread(2)1.73%1.62%0.11%
Net interest margin(3)2.10%2.00%0.10%
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)0.31%0.26%0.05%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)1.66%1.62%0.04%
Efficiency ratio(4)72.71%75.66%-2.95%
Return on average assets (annualized)0.50%0.35%0.15%
Return on average equity (annualized)5.10%3.64%1.46%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5)6.09%4.36%1.73%
_________________________
(1)The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
(Unaudited)(Audited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents$130,139 $167,269 $126,095 $141,554 $155,574
Securities available for sale 1,016,182 1,012,969 1,003,393 1,018,279 1,070,811
Securities held to maturity 116,681 120,217 124,859 127,266 132,256
Loans held-for-sale 6,650 5,931 6,187 5,695 8,866
Loans receivable 5,767,419 5,812,937 5,846,175 5,791,758 5,784,246
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,060) (46,191) (44,455) (44,457) (44,923)
Net loans receivable 5,722,359 5,766,746 5,801,720 5,747,301 5,739,323
Premises and equipment 43,222 43,897 44,192 45,127 45,189
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62,011 64,261 62,261 64,443 57,706
Accrued interest receivable 29,460 28,098 28,521 27,772 29,467
Goodwill 113,525 113,525 113,525 113,525 113,525
Core deposit intangible 1,317 1,436 1,554 1,679 1,805
Bank owned life insurance 307,248 304,717 303,629 301,339 300,186
Deferred income taxes, net 51,587 55,203 52,913 53,325 50,131
Other assets 47,629 56,181 64,292 84,080 67,540
Total assets$7,648,010 $7,740,450 $7,733,141 $7,731,385 $7,772,379
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing$578,481 $582,045 $587,118 $601,510 $592,099
Interest-bearing 5,053,401 5,093,172 5,120,230 5,069,550 4,878,413
Total deposits 5,631,882 5,675,217 5,707,348 5,671,060 5,470,512
Borrowings 1,206,497 1,256,491 1,213,976 1,258,949 1,479,888
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,261 19,317 19,981 17,986 17,824
Other liabilities 37,166 43,463 43,723 38,537 52,618
Total liabilities 6,894,806 6,994,488 6,985,028 6,986,532 7,020,842
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock 648 646 646 646 646
Paid-in capital 494,490 494,546 494,131 494,092 493,523
Retained earnings 344,287 341,744 341,921 342,155 342,522
Unearned ESOP shares (18,484) (18,970) (19,457) (19,943) (20,430)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,737) (72,004) (69,128) (72,097) (64,724)
Total stockholders' equity 753,204 745,962 748,113 744,853 751,537
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,648,010 $7,740,450 $7,733,141 $7,731,385 $7,772,379
Consolidated capital ratios
Equity to assets 9.85% 9.64% 9.67% 9.63% 9.67%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.47% 8.27% 8.31% 8.27% 8.31%
Share data
Outstanding shares 64,739 64,577 64,580 64,580 64,580
Book value per share$11.63 $11.55 $11.58 $11.53 $11.64
Tangible book value per share(2)$9.86 $9.77 $9.80 $9.75 $9.85
_________________________
(1)Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Loan portfolio composition:
Commercial loans:
Multi-family mortgage$2,640,737 $2,709,654 $2,733,406 $2,722,623 $2,646,187
Nonresidential mortgage 988,969 986,556 988,074 950,194 950,771
Commercial business 142,304 138,755 140,224 135,740 145,984
Construction 189,626 177,713 174,722 176,704 227,327
Total commercial loans 3,961,636 4,012,678 4,036,426 3,985,261 3,970,269
One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,749,362 1,748,591 1,761,465 1,765,160 1,768,230
Consumer loans:
Home equity loans 54,116 50,737 49,699 47,101 44,741
Other consumer 2,487 2,533 2,859 2,778 2,965
Total consumer loans 56,603 53,270 52,558 49,879 47,706
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,767,601 5,814,539 5,850,449 5,800,300 5,786,205
Unaccreted yield adjustments (182) (1,602) (4,274) (8,542) (1,959)
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,767,419 5,812,937 5,846,175 5,791,758 5,784,246
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,060) (46,191) (44,455) (44,457) (44,923)
Net loans receivable$5,722,359 $5,766,746 $5,801,720 $5,747,301 $5,739,323
Asset quality:
Nonperforming assets:
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due$20,494 $- $- $- $-
Nonaccrual loans 44,085 45,597 37,683 37,697 39,854
Total nonperforming loans 64,579 45,597 37,683 37,697 39,854
Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale - - - - -
Other real estate owned - - - - -
Total nonperforming assets$64,579 $45,597 $37,683 $37,697 $39,854
Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 1.12% 0.78% 0.64% 0.65% 0.69%
Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.84% 0.59% 0.49% 0.49% 0.51%
Classified loans$117,780 $118,418 $113,470 $106,718 $67,853
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):
ACL to total loans 0.78% 0.79% 0.76% 0.77% 0.78%
ACL to nonperforming loans 69.78% 101.30% 117.97% 117.93% 112.72%
Net charge-offs$1,049 $49 $368 $573 $124
Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.07% 0.00% 0.03% 0.04% 0.01%
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Funding composition:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits$578,481 $582,045 $587,118 $601,510 $592,099
Interest-bearing demand 2,334,560 2,362,222 2,410,925 2,380,408 2,247,685
Savings 751,253 754,376 758,239 742,266 681,709
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,208,408 1,218,920 1,218,479 1,213,887 1,215,746
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 759,180 757,654 732,587 732,989 733,273
Interest-bearing deposits 5,053,401 5,093,172 5,120,230 5,069,550 4,878,413
Total deposits 5,631,882 5,675,217 5,707,348 5,671,060 5,470,512
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,006,497 1,106,491 1,028,976 1,028,949 1,209,888
Overnight borrowings 200,000 150,000 185,000 230,000 270,000
Total borrowings 1,206,497 1,256,491 1,213,976 1,258,949 1,479,888
Total funding$6,838,379 $6,931,708 $6,921,324 $6,930,009 $6,950,400
Loans as a % of deposits 101.7% 101.7% 101.8% 101.4% 105.1%
Deposits as a % of total funding 82.4% 81.9% 82.5% 81.8% 78.7%
Borrowings as a % of total funding 17.6% 18.1% 17.5% 18.2% 21.3%
Uninsured deposits:
Uninsured deposits (reported)(1)$2,040,021 $1,989,095 $1,959,070 $1,935,607 $1,799,726
Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2)$804,209 $813,780 $799,238 $797,721 $773,375
_________________________
(1)Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.
(2)Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Interest income
Loans$68,349 $66,485 $64,768 $65,408 $66,331
Taxable investment securities 12,600 12,322 12,738 13,803 14,384
Tax-exempt investment securities 41 49 55 59 71
Other interest-earning assets 1,518 1,549 1,773 2,215 2,466
Total interest income 82,508 80,405 79,334 81,485 83,252
Interest expense
Deposits 33,931 33,607 34,912 36,721 35,018
Borrowings 10,873 10,955 10,380 12,152 15,788
Total interest expense 44,804 44,562 45,292 48,873 50,806
Net interest income 37,704 35,843 34,042 32,612 32,446
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (82) 1,785 366 107 108
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 37,786 34,058 33,676 32,505 32,338
Non-interest income
Fees and service charges 892 655 573 627 635
Gain on sale of loans 199 190 112 304 200
Income from bank owned life insurance 2,689 2,869 2,617 2,619 2,567
Electronic banking fees and charges 416 442 391 493 391
Other income 1,651 835 869 830 833
Total non-interest income 5,847 4,991 4,562 4,873 4,626
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 18,745 18,093 17,700 17,579 17,498
Net occupancy expense of premises 3,307 2,820 3,075 2,831 2,798
Equipment and systems 3,974 4,030 3,921 3,892 3,860
Advertising and marketing 562 615 609 311 342
Federal deposit insurance premium 1,301 1,395 1,450 1,503 1,563
Directors' compensation 307 307 326 361 361
Other expense 3,470 3,633 3,309 3,084 3,364
Total non-interest expense 31,666 30,893 30,390 29,561 29,786
Income before income taxes 11,967 8,156 7,848 7,817 7,178
Income taxes 2,461 1,387 1,200 1,251 1,086
Net income$9,506 $6,769 $6,648 $6,566 $6,092
Net income per common share (EPS)
Basic$0.15 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10
Diluted$0.15 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10 $0.10
Dividends declared
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11
Cash dividends declared$6,963 $6,946 $6,933 $6,933 $6,896
Dividend payout ratio 73.2% 102.6% 104.3% 105.6% 113.2%
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic 62,741 62,597 62,548 62,443 62,389
Diluted 62,951 62,755 62,713 62,576 62,420
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale$5,806,767 $5,830,421 $5,805,045 $5,762,053 $5,761,593
Taxable investment securities 1,236,705 1,227,825 1,251,612 1,285,800 1,314,945
Tax-exempt investment securities 6,856 8,039 9,135 9,711 12,244
Other interest-earning assets 115,776 117,622 110,736 116,354 131,981
Total interest-earning assets 7,166,104 7,183,907 7,176,528 7,173,918 7,220,763
Non-interest-earning assets 453,215 454,975 457,206 459,982 467,670
Total assets$7,619,319 $7,638,882 $7,633,734 $7,633,900 $7,688,433
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand$2,343,809 $2,342,523 $2,405,974 $2,314,378 $2,282,608
Savings 754,244 754,192 751,243 711,801 668,240
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,211,026 1,215,661 1,215,767 1,216,948 1,203,770
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 755,813 744,345 730,612 730,773 551,819
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,064,892 5,056,721 5,103,596 4,973,900 4,706,437
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,077,146 1,083,902 1,028,958 1,085,455 1,325,583
Other borrowings 85,489 107,582 93,389 156,522 237,011
Total borrowings 1,162,635 1,191,484 1,122,347 1,241,977 1,562,594
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,227,527 6,248,205 6,225,943 6,215,877 6,269,031
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing deposits 581,625 582,085 602,647 604,915 599,095
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 65,024 64,405 59,919 65,258 69,629
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 646,649 646,490 662,566 670,173 668,724
Total liabilities 6,874,176 6,894,695 6,888,509 6,886,050 6,937,755
Stockholders' equity 745,143 744,187 745,225 747,850 750,678
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,619,319 $7,638,882 $7,633,734 $7,633,900 $7,688,433
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.07% 114.98% 115.27% 115.41% 115.18%
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Average yield on interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale4.71%4.56%4.46%4.54%4.61%
Taxable investment securities4.08%4.01%4.07%4.29%4.38%
Tax-exempt investment securities(1)2.42%2.43%2.43%2.42%2.32%
Other interest-earning assets5.24%5.27%6.40%7.62%7.47%
Total interest-earning assets4.61%4.48%4.42%4.54%4.61%
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand2.63%2.63%2.73%2.96%3.13%
Savings1.41%1.33%1.30%1.29%1.05%
Certificates of deposit (retail)3.56%3.56%3.73%4.06%4.12%
Certificates of deposit (brokered)2.67%2.62%2.58%2.70%2.18%
Total interest-bearing deposits2.68%2.66%2.74%2.95%2.98%
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances3.69%3.60%3.63%3.78%3.82%
Other borrowings4.44%4.45%4.41%4.88%5.28%
Total borrowings3.74%3.68%3.70%3.91%4.04%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.88%2.85%2.91%3.15%3.24%
Interest rate spread(2)1.73%1.62%1.51%1.39%1.37%
Net interest margin(3)2.10%2.00%1.90%1.82%1.80%
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)0.31%0.26%0.24%0.26%0.24%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)1.66%1.62%1.59%1.55%1.55%
Efficiency ratio(4)72.71%75.66%78.72%78.86%80.35%
Return on average assets (annualized)0.50%0.35%0.35%0.34%0.32%
Return on average equity (annualized)5.10%3.64%3.57%3.51%3.25%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5)6.09%4.36%4.28%4.21%3.89%
_________________________
(1)The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders' equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Adjusted net income:
Net income (GAAP)$9,506 $6,769 $6,648 $6,566 $6,092
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:
Branch consolidation expenses 178 - - - -
Gain on sale of property held for sale (532) - - - -
Adjusted net income$9,152 $6,769 $6,648 $6,566 $6,092
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:
Net income (GAAP)$9,506 $6,769 $6,648 $6,566 $6,092
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):
Provision for income taxes 2,461 1,387 1,200 1,251 1,086
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (82) 1,785 366 107 108
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$11,885 $9,941 $8,214 $7,924 $7,286
Adjusted earnings per share:
Weighted average common shares - basic 62,741 62,597 62,548 62,443 62,389
Weighted average common shares - diluted 62,951 62,755 62,713 62,576 62,420
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)$0.15 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)$0.15 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10 $0.10
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)$0.15 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)$0.15 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10 $0.10
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP)		$0.19 $0.16 $0.13 $0.13 $0.12
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)		$0.19 $0.16 $0.13 $0.13 $0.12
Adjusted return on average assets:
Total average assets$7,619,319 $7,638,882 $7,633,734 $7,633,900 $7,688,433
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.50% 0.35% 0.35% 0.34% 0.32%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.48% 0.35% 0.35% 0.34% 0.32%
Adjusted return on average equity:
Total average equity$745,143 $744,187 $745,225 $747,850 $750,678
Return on average equity (GAAP) 5.10% 3.64% 3.57% 3.51% 3.25%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 4.91% 3.64% 3.57% 3.51% 3.25%
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:
Total average equity$745,143 $744,187 $745,225 $747,850 $750,678
Less: average goodwill (113,525) (113,525) (113,525) (113,525) (113,525)
Less: average other intangible assets (1,395) (1,513) (1,636) (1,761) (1,886)
Total average tangible equity$630,223 $629,149 $630,064 $632,564 $635,267
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.09% 4.36% 4.28% 4.21% 3.89%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.87% 4.36% 4.28% 4.21% 3.89%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:
Non-interest expense (GAAP)$31,666 $30,893 $30,390 $29,561 $29,786
Non-recurring transactions:
Branch consolidation expenses (250) - - - -
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$31,416 $30,893 $30,390 $29,561 $29,786
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.66% 1.62% 1.59% 1.55% 1.55%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.65% 1.62% 1.59% 1.55% 1.55%
Adjusted efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$31,416 $30,893 $30,390 $29,561 $29,786
Net interest income (GAAP)$37,704 $35,843 $34,042 $32,612 $32,446
Total non-interest income (GAAP) 5,847 4,991 4,562 4,873 4,626
Non-recurring transactions:
Gain on sale of property held for sale (749) - - - -
Total revenue (non-GAAP)$42,802 $40,834 $38,604 $37,485 $37,072
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 72.71% 75.66% 78.72% 78.86% 80.35%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 73.40% 75.66% 78.72% 78.86% 80.35%

For further information contact:
Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, or
Sean Byrnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.