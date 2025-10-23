Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) Strengthens Treasury Strategy with Helius, Anchorage Digital and Twinstake Staking Services

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT or the " Company ") announced that it has entered into agreements with Helius and Twinstake (each, a " Provider ," and collectively, the " Providers "), related to non-custodial staking services. The Company is also staking its SOL holdings directly from qualified custody at Anchorage Digital Bank.

The Providers have developed non-custodial staking and restaking solutions that allow users to delegate, stake, and/or restake their digital assets to earn rewards. Pursuant to the agreements, the Providers will make their platforms available to the Company and provide the Company with certain services, which include staking, voting with staked tokens, and reporting with regard to the staked tokens.

"This marks an important next step in executing our digital asset treasury strategy," said Joseph Chee, Executive Chairman of HSDT and Chairman of Summer Capital. "By staking with industry leaders like Helius and Twinstake, we are strengthening the operational backbone of our SOL holdings while contributing to the resilience and decentralization of the Solana ecosystem. Both providers rank among the top 25 validators on the Solana network by total SOL staked, signaling their established track record and strong confidence within the community."

Cosmo Jiang, General Partner at Pantera Capital and Board Observer at HSDT, added: "These partnerships position HSDT to maximize on-chain yield in a secure, compliant and scalable manner. Partnering with top-tier validators trusted by the broader Solana community reinforces our focus on institutional-grade execution and network alignment. As Solana continues to lead in performance and adoption, we see staking as both a core part of our return generation strategy and a reinforcement of our commitment to the network's long-term growth."

Helius, the leading Solana validator with over 13 million SOL staked, offers institutional-grade staking services and operates SOC 2 Type II-compliant infrastructure, ensuring optimal uptime, performance and security. Twinstake and Anchorage Digital bring complementary strengths in regulated and enterprise-level staking, expanding the Company's exposure to the broader Solana validator ecosystem.

"Crypto is connecting the internet of value," said Mert Mumtaz, Co-founder and CEO of Helius. "Solana today is the only blockchain network with the scale to onboard all of the world's capital markets, microtransactions, and AI payments. Together with the Solana Company, we're accelerating institutional adoption of Solana, and building the future of the world's trading terminal."

Solana has historically been the fastest-growing blockchain, leading the industry in transaction revenue, and processing more than 3,500 transactions per second. The network is also the most widely adopted, with an average of around 3.7 million daily active wallets and surpassing 23 billion transactions year-to-date. SOL is financially productive by design, offering a ~7% native staking yield, whereas assets like BTC are non-yield-bearing.

As an independent treasury company, HSDT's mission is to support the growth and security of tokenized networks by serving as a long-term holder of $SOL, in addition to continuing the development of its neurotech and medical device operations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This press release also includes express and implied forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "endeavors," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "should" and "objective" and the negative and variations of such words and similar words. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and, by their nature, involve numerous assumptions and uncertainties. Nothing set forth herein should be regarded as a representation, warranty or prediction that we will achieve or are likely to achieve any particular future result. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including the risk that we may fail to realize the anticipated benefits of the private placement, including the ability of the Company to execute on its digital asset treasury strategy, as well as risks related to economic conditions, fluctuations in the market price of SOL, and the evolving regulatory environment, as well as other factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

About Solana Company

Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) is a listed digital asset treasury dedicated to acquiring Solana (SOL), created in partnership with Pantera and Summer Capital. Focused on maximizing SOL per share by leveraging capital markets opportunities and onchain activity, Solana Company offers public market investors optimal exposure to Solana's secular growth. https://www.solanacompany.co/



