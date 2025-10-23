IQSTEL Inc.: IQST - IQSTEL Unveils Executive Interview Highlighting Strategic Milestones and Financial Strength

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) ("IQSTEL"), a leading provider of innovative telecommunications and technology solutions, today announced the release of a compelling new executive interview featuring CEO Leandro Iglesias and CFO Alvaro Cardona. The interview provides in-depth commentary on IQSTEL's strategic roadmap, recent financial achievements, and forward-looking growth initiatives.

In the interview, the executive team discusses several transformative milestones, including the full repayment of all outstanding convertible notes and the successful completion of the company's acquisitions of QXTEL and Globetopper. These actions mark a pivotal moment for IQSTEL, officially positioning the company as debt-free and reinforcing its financial resilience.

"Achieving debt-free status is a significant milestone as we continue to evaluate and finalize upcoming acquisitions," said Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL. "Our strategic focus remains unchanged, we are firmly committed to reaching a $15 million EBITDA run rate by 2026, and this strengthened financial foundation enables us to pursue that goal with greater agility and confidence."

Company CFO Alvaro Cardona elaborated on the significance of these recent developments, stating, "While many focus on revenue and net income, a strong balance sheet is an equally powerful asset. It enhances our credibility with lenders and financial institutions, enabling us to secure new financing for strategic acquisitions and future growth."

The interview also explores IQSTEL's broader vision for sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and shareholder value creation. With a diversified portfolio and a disciplined acquisition strategy, IQSTEL continues to build momentum across its core business segments.

The full interview is now available and offers valuable insights for investors, stakeholders, and industry observers seeking to understand IQSTEL's evolving market position and long-term objectives.

For more, pull the company filings and press releases and watch the full interview here: https://youtu.be/PTMbTT5BDl4

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

