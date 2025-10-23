Monroe Shine Celebrates 100th Anniversary by Unveiling New Branding and Website

CPA firm marks its centennial with a new look and continued commitment to client success

NEW ALBANY, IN AND LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Monroe Shine, a certified public accounting and business consulting firm serving Southern Indiana and the Louisville, Kentucky areas, is marking its 100th anniversary with a new brand identity and website to celebrate a century of success. The centennial year recognizes Monroe Shine's long-standing presence in the region as one of the most respected independent certified public accounting & business consulting firms, marked by its history of professional service and community involvement, while also signaling a continued focus on future business growth initiatives and service.

Phillip Beaman, President and CEO of Monroe Shine

"This centennial milestone is not only a celebration of our past success but a launchpad for our future," said Phillip Beaman, President and CEO of Monroe Shine. "We're honored to have served our clients and community for 100 years and are excited to continue this legacy of innovation, service, and meaningful community partnerships that have uplifted those around us. Our success is a tribute to the dedication of our employees and the commitment of our customers over the last 100 years."

As part of its centennial, Monroe Shine introduced a new brand identity featuring a new modern logo, color palette, 100th anniversary mark and corporate look. The new logo retains the firm's signature orange to honor its legacy, adds blue to denote the stability and reliability of the firm, and incorporates a banner symbolizing the firm's leadership and industry excellence. A new website, monroeshine.com, offers detailed firm services and industry expertise information for clients, executive team profiles, a secure client portal, and enhanced career resources for both professionals and college students. The firm's social media presence has also been enhanced to align with the new brand.

"Reaching our 100th year is a milestone that reflects the dedication of our employees, the trust of our clients, and the support of the communities we serve," said Beaman. "As we look to the future, we remain committed to upholding the values that have guided us since 1925 while continuing to evolve in ways that help our clients meet their financial goals and communities thrive for the next 100 years."

For more information about Monroe Shine, visit monroeshine.com.

About Monroe Shine

Monroe Shine is a certified public accounting and business consulting firm located in Southern Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky, serving private businesses, their owners, individuals, and nonprofit entities. Since its founding in 1925, the firm has built a reputation for excellence, integrity, and personalized client service. With a century of experience, Monroe Shine continues to provide comprehensive financial solutions, ensuring long-term success for its clients and communities.

