Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings Secures More Than $6MM in Sales During NACS Show

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today reported that the Company secured more than $6 million in purchase orders during last week's National Association of Convenience Stores ("NACS") National Show in Chicago; one customer placed a cash deposit with a $4.4 million SBX purchase order. This is the single largest sale in Charlie's history.

Early SBX sales continue to exceed Company expectations. Non-nicotine SBX provides a great way for adults who use conventional vape products - or combustible cigarettes - to enjoy the taste and sensation of traditional flavored nicotine products in a distinctive new product that is legal across most of the United States. With these advantages, SBX is greatly expanding Charlie's retail distribution through chain convenience stores that wish to carry flavored disposable vapes that are not in violation of the FDA's PMTA review process.

"Charlie's is now on a truly impressive growth trajectory. We are finding success with all of our three main product lines: SBX, PACHA, and Pachamama 25K," explained Ryan Stump, Charlie's co-founder and COO. "To put things in perspective, the $6 million we sold last week is 3X MORE than we sold IN THE ENTIRE FIRST QUARTER… and 75% of what we sold IN ALL OF 2024!"

"Though we are committed to pursuing steady, measured growth, it is becoming clear that Q4 2025 will be the highest grossing quarter in Charlie's history… by a wide margin," reported Henry Sicignano, Charlie's President. "We certainly intend to grow aggressively each of our brands, but I should point out that SBX, in particular, has tremendous potential. Given that SBX Disposables are overwhelmingly preferred over Juul tobacco-flavored vapes (as highlighted by our Company-sponsored focus group survey), if SBX is able to achieve just a fraction of Juul's retail distribution, Charlie's sales could grow to several hundred million dollars... Annually."

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.com and the Company's branded online websites: sbxvape.com , CharliesChalkDust.com , enjoypachamama.com , and Pacha.co .

Safe Harbor Statement

