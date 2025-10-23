Latest KPI Report Demonstrates Significant Progress Made by Tire Industry Project Member Companies Between 2021-2024

Improvements across climate action, resource efficiency, responsible sourcing, circularity and other sustainability measures

CO2 intensity reduced by 26%

Renewable electricity increased by 121% and total water withdrawals decreased by 14%

80% of TIP members with time-bound targets for responsible sourcing

GENEVA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / The Tire Industry Project (TIP), a voluntary CEO-driven initiative representing ten of the largest tire manufacturers globally, has published its latest KPI report, highlighting the measurable progress in sustainability made by member companies between 2021 and 2024.

The report, titled "Sustainability Driven: TIP's Progress Towards SDGs," tracks progress against 16 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) KPIs across the seven pathways within the Tire Sector SDG Roadmap. This reporting structure showcases the sector's contributions to the wider UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

TIP member companies' collective advancements over the 2021-2024 period include:

Climate action & energy efficiency: TIP members achieved a 26%reduction in CO2 intensity , down to its lowest level since 2009. Other key achievements include a 121% increase in the amount of renewable electricity , and a 14% decrease in water withdrawals .

Sustainable natural rubber commitment: All TIP members remained active participants in the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR) , reporting annually under its mandatory framework.

Responsible sourcing acceleration: By the end of 2024, 80% of TIP members had set time-bound targets for responsible sourcing, more than double the number since 2021. Additionally, 70% embedded these targets into supplier contracts and 30% completed third-party audits.

The publication also underscores TIP's continued leadership in research. Between 2021 and 2024, TIP-sponsored publications on TRWP increased by 75%, with their citation by the scientific community rising 175%. This growing body of research reflects the sector's role in advancing environmental science and shaping future standards. Other highlights of the report include TIP's ongoing focus on circularity through the development of the End-of-Life Tire (ELT) Management Hierarchy. This framework supports stakeholders across the tire value chain and national governments in moving towards more circular solutions for tires.

"Data-driven reporting is the cornerstone of credibility," said Larisa Kryachkova, Executive Director, TIP. "This KPI report shows how our members are turning commitments into measurable results, driving change that extends across the value chain. As TIP marks its 20th anniversary, it's inspiring to see how far stakeholder collaboration and science have taken us - and how much more we can achieve together in the years ahead."

For nearly a decade, TIP has mobilized its members to report on shared sustainability KPIs, publishing them for the first time in 2016. As members' reporting approach evolved, so did that of TIP. In 2021, TIP published Sustainability Driven: Accelerating Impact with the Tire Sector SDG Roadmap, providing a unified reporting framework for accountability and action. The latest KPI report, which discloses progress against the SDG Roadmap, marks the most recent milestone in TIP's continuing ambition to help drive transparent sectoral reporting.

About TIP

Formed in 2005, the Tire Industry Project (TIP) is a voluntary CEO-driven initiative with a mission to anticipate, understand, and address global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues relevant to the tire industry and its value chain.?

TIP acts by commissioning independent research of the highest standards, collaborating on sectoral solutions, and engaging with external stakeholders. ?

TIP is part of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), bringing together 10 leading tire companies that represent more than 60% of the world's tire manufacturing capacity. ?

In 2025, TIP marks its 20th anniversary - a milestone that reflects its long-term commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and fostering collective industry action to improve sustainability across the tire value chain.?

For more information, visit The Tire Industry Project.

