Intellectual Property Law Professionals Will Substantially Benefit from Tech Innovations for Greater Productivity and Intelligence

Questel, a world leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, today launched its new AI-assisted Sophia Platform which includes Sophia Search, Document, Query and Lab solutions. Industry-leading Sophia is the first IP-specific AI assistant to leverage Questel's 40+ years of patent search and proprietary technology development expertise. Drawing upon this vast domain experience, Sophia is a unique and distinctive AI tech for IP that is unmatched in its field. Searching patents, reviewing documents, and simplifying query creation are all accelerated by the secure, confidential Sophia IP AI associate tool.

Sophia Lab enables every Orbit Intelligence client to receive defined summaries and overviews of patent document data, from enhanced summaries in multiple languages to claim features mappings (shown here). Via Sophia Lab, Questel is continuing to deliver on-demand, predefined insight generation in both written and visual ways.

Sophia Search enables IP professionals to find relevant prior art during patentability, freedom-to-operate, and invalidation analyses. Search now encompasses AI-assisted Patent Search, AI Patent Review, Natural Language (NL) Search Assistance, Semantic Patent Search, and AI Patentability Reports. Sophia Search is the fastest, most reliable AI-assisted patent search experience ever offered by Questel, combining patent search excellence with state-of-the-art AI. The tool produces unmatched accuracy, time-saving workflows, and transparent explainability.

Sophia Document is an interactive AI Patent Review Chatbot transforming how patent practitioners interact with patent documents. Reviewing patents has traditionally been a time-consuming, tedious process. Sophia Document streamlines review to unlock detailed technical analysis, summarize long patents in seconds, enhance data retrieval and comprehension, and generate AI-powered summaries before deeper human review. Sophia Document features an integrated prompt library, faster reviews in seconds, targeted insights, and clear explanations of complex terms and structures.

Sophia Query, our Natural Language Search Assistant, makes patent searches faster, simpler and smarter. Use plain language to describe search needs and Sophia does the rest, automatically adding synonyms, relevant classifications, and filters. Query can handle complex search queries, too, and the tool quickly refines results by offering filters by keyword, class, jurisdiction, inventor, assignee or filing date.

How to Get Sophia

Sophia is accessible to the 100,000+ users of Questel's patent search and analytics platform, Orbit Intelligence. This growing community of expert IP professionals relies on Orbit for unrivaled patent search and analysis. However, Sophia tools are cross-platform and are also available in Questel's Insight Innovation Management platforms.

The Sophia platform is supported by Questel's AI Lab, a dedicated environment where developers pilot new features, test experimental workflows, and explore next-gen AI applications. All AI Lab creations adhere to Questel's core values for AI development: transparency, accuracy and security.

Ricardo Cali, Customer Success Manager at Questel, commented: "Sophia isn't just another AI feature-it's a paradigm shift in how IP professionals interact with patent data in Orbit. Built on Questel's trusted, revision-capable foundation and one of the world's largest patent datasets, Sophia combines proprietary AI with deep domain expertise to deliver results that simply aren't accessible to others. With Orbit Intelligence, you don't just find what others miss-you find what others can't. Why? Because their data source isn't as rich or reliable, their AI simply hasn't been trained with the same rigor and business-oriented precision. Whether you're searching, reviewing, or decoding complex claims, Sophia empowers you to go further, faster, and with greater clarity."

For more information about the Sophia Platform and Search, Document, Query and Lab, visit questel.com.

About Questel

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider to more than 20,000 clients and 1.5M users across 30 countries. Questel offers a comprehensive scope of software and services for managing all types of IP assets (patent, trademark, design, domain name, copyright), including searching, analyzing, and watching, international filing, translation, renewals, and recordals. These solutions, when combined with our IP cost management platform, deliver clients an average savings of 30% across the entire prosecution budget. Questel has 30 offices around the world and is headquartered in Paris, France. Find out more at Questel.com or on LinkedIn.

