Strategically established life sciences air corridor will link Shannon, Ireland, and Wilmington, North Carolina, marking the first fully dedicated, temperature-controlled network of its kind

Frontier Scientific Solutions ("Frontier") today announced the initial flight schedule for its nonstop, temperature-controlled air corridor between Shannon Airport (SNN) and Wilmington International Airport (ILM).

Developed exclusively for the life sciences sector, the corridor is dedicated to the transport and storage of critical, life-saving materials including finished medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and medical devices. Frontier's dedicated wide-body aircraft provide guaranteed capacity with no co-mingling of general freight, ensuring product integrity through in-flight temperature mapping and continuous quality oversight.

The integrated air-and-ground network is engineered to minimize handoffs, shorten door-to-door delivery times, and maintain full GDP compliance representing the first fully dedicated air transportation corridor purpose-built to mitigate risk and prevent temperature-related product losses

Initial Operating Schedule (effective October 2025)

Aircraft: Operated Boeing 767 wide-body freighter with temperature-mapped operations

Routing: Between SNN and ILM, dedicated life sciences service ILM to SNN (ATN163): Mon, Wed, Fri Dep ILM 08:00 (local) Arr SNN 20:00 (local) SNN to ILM (ATN164): Tue, Thu, Sat Dep SNN 14:00 (local) Arr ILM 17:15 (local)



All times local; schedule subject to standard regulatory approvals.

Local investment and jobs

Frontier is making a major investment in Ireland and the community of Shannon, reinforcing the central role of the pharmaceutical sector in the Irish economy. Across Shannon and Wilmington, the project is expected to create approximately 350 jobs over the next 3-5 years, including roles in temperature-controlled operations, quality and compliance, engineering, and customer support.

Benefits for shippers and patients

By flying direct between SNN and ILM and integrating cGMP-validated facilities with direct runway access, the model reduces total handoffs and accelerates end-to-end movement compared with multi-stop routings. Frontier's model is not only safer, but offers considerably less risk. Since the facilities are built to minimize time on the tarmac and preserve the temperature integrity of life sciences products, products are ensured to reach their destination faster, safer, and more securely ultimately saving more lives.

This approach lowers the risk of temperature excursions and product damage while improving predictability for clinical and commercial shipments. FTZ status streamlines customs processing to keep cargo moving.

"Drawing on years of experience in the aviation and life sciences sectors, we have long recognized the need for a reliable, efficient, and GDP-compliant air transportation corridor designed exclusively for life science. At Frontier Scientific Solutions, we are now making that concept a reality," said Leandro Moreira, Frontier's President of Transportation. "This dedicated, temperature-controlled route between The United States and Europe strengthens the global life sciences supply chain by reducing touch points, minimizing risk, and ensuring products integrity ultimately supporting our mission to protect patient safety and save lives."

"We are delighted to welcome Frontier and ATSG to Shannon Airport and look forward to a strong partnership Their arrival represents a significant milestone for our region and reinforces Shannon's role as a strategic gateway for the pharmaceutical sector. Frontier's investment highlights the importance of life sciences to the Mid-West and to Ireland's wider economy," said Ray O'Driscoll, Interim CEO of The Shannon Airport Group. "A dedicated life sciences route to the U.S. strengthens the transatlantic bridge for critical medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients and supports the creation of high-quality jobs across the region."

"Wilmington is proud to serve as Frontier's U.S. hub," said Jeff Bourk, Director, Wilmington International Airport. "Direct runway access combined with FTZ capabilities creates an advantage within the pharmaceutical transportation industry, while also promoting life sciences growth and regional economic development."

Why Shannon and Wilmington

Shannon is a key distribution hub for European life sciences markets, with air and sea connections and FTZ benefits that reduce customs friction and preserve product integrity. With billions of dollars of investment by major pharmaceutical companies in North Carolina and Ireland, these two locations have solidified their positions as premier hubs with close access to major pharmaceutical markets.

Wilmington offers direct runway access, proximity to the Port of Wilmington and interstate corridors, and FTZ designation that will streamline cross-border movement. Together, these hubs enable faster, safer transport with fewer touchpoints and a lower carbon footprint than traditional multi-stop routings. Strategically located, North Carolina connects Frontier to major markets across the East Coast and Midwest, creating a widespread network built for efficiency and connectivity.

This announcement follows Frontier's partnership with Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) to provide dedicated wide-body aircraft capacity for a global, life-sciences-only network, including real-time in-flight temperature mapping and a specialized customer service team. ATSG is an industry leader in reliability and on-time performance, furthering Frontier's mission to be at the forefront of efficiency within the pharmaceutical industry.

About Frontier Scientific Solutions

Frontier Scientific Solutions is a dedicated global logistics integrator built exclusively for life sciences. The company operates cGMP-validated, temperature-controlled facilities with direct runway access, leverages Free Trade Zones to streamline cross-border movement, and runs flights dedicated only to life sciences materials. Frontier's model reduces touchpoints and transit time to promote zero losses, directly supporting patient access to critical medicines.

