This integration brings FactSet's market-leading fundamentals, estimates, and ETF data directly into Macrobond's intuitive platform.

Macrobond, the leading provider of global economic and financial data and analytics, today announced a strategic integration with FactSet, a global digital platform and enterprise solutions provider. This collaboration provides Macrobond users with direct access to FactSet's extensive equity and ETF datasets-including fundamentals, consensus estimates, market aggregates, and equity prices and returns -within the Macrobond platform.

By combining Macrobond's top-down macroeconomic insights with FactSet's bottom-up company analysis, this collaboration delivers a uniquely complementary dataset that empowers clients to seamlessly integrate global economic trends with detailed security-level intelligence. This integration creates a seamless environment for economists, strategists, and analysts to analyze equity data with the efficiency and precision that define Macrobond's approach to economic intelligence. The result enables enhanced decision-making, empowering users to drive smarter investment strategies, and manage risk more effectively.

"Our mission at Macrobond is to give financial professionals the clarity and confidence to make better decisions," says Stephanie Covert, Chief Executive Officer at Macrobond. "By bringing FactSet's rich equity data directly into the Macrobond platform, we are breaking down barriers between macro and micro analysis. This integration empowers our clients to uncover deeper insights faster, without the friction of moving between systems. It is another step toward realizing our vision of being the single force of truth for economic and financial intelligence."

With this FactSet integration, Macrobond users can now access:

FactSet Fundamentals: Access more than 750 financial statement line items, ratios, and segments for deep company-level insight and peer comparison.

FactSet Consensus Estimates: Leverage over 20 years of forward-looking and historical analyst estimates for 19,000+ active companies in 90+ countries, with intraday updates for the most current market sentiments.

FactSet Equity Prices Returns: Analyze global coverage spanning more than 180,000 active and inactive securities, including equities, ETFs, ADRs, and structured products.

FactSet Market Aggregates: Unlock timely, aggregated country and industry metrics for rapid comparative analysis and trend identification.

FactSet ETF Data: Evaluate over 100 unique data points for global ETFs to streamline fund research and portfolio construction.

"FactSet's deep, connected data empowers analysts and economists to move beyond observation to actionable insight, transforming how they drive investment strategy with greater speed and conviction," said John Costigan, Chief Data Officer at FactSet.

