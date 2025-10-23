Anzeige
23.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
Jet Dock Returns to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show for Its 33rd Consecutive Year

For more than three decades, Jet Dock has been a fixture at this world-class marine event.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Jet Dock, the pioneer of drive-on boat docking technology, will once again take part in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), running Wednesday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Jet Dock Floating Boat Lift

Jet Dock Floating Boat Lift
Floating Boat Lift at FLIBS Event

For more than three decades, Jet Dock has been a fixture at this world-class marine event, which remains the largest in-water boat show on the planet. This year marks the company's 33rd straight appearance since introducing its groundbreaking drive-on dock concept at FLIBS in 1993.

Visitors will find Jet Dock at Booth #1 in the Boating Accessories Tent, located by the north entrance gate of the Bahia Mar Yachting Center, the same prime location the company has proudly held for years.

"We look forward to FLIBS every year," said Jet Dock Vice President Allan Eva, III. "It's the heart of the boating season and a chance to connect directly with people who live and breathe life on the water. We'll be right at the front door again-stop by and see what's new."

At this year's show, Jet Dock will feature its drive-on dry docking systems, including innovations for jet skis, boats, and other personal watercraft. Attendees can experience the simplicity of the company's modular, floating systems firsthand and talk directly with the Jet Dock team about custom configurations and performance options.

FLIBS draws more than 100,000 visitors each year and spans seven venues across Fort Lauderdale with more than 1,300 boats and 1,000 exhibitors showcasing the latest in marine innovation. The show features educational sessions, on-water demos, family-friendly events, and the unveiling of new models from top-tier yacht and boat manufacturers.

A recognized global leader in modular, floating docks, Cleveland-based Jet Dock continues to design and manufacture drive-on docking solutions for every type of watercraft, from kayaks and PWCs to large powerboats and seaplanes. Its floating boat lifts offer a simple, sturdy docking solution. Customers include private citizens along with local municipalities, the military, public institutions and organizations, and state and federal government agencies. The company engineers every system for performance, durability, and ease of use, qualities that have made Jet Dock a trusted name worldwide.

For press inquiries or to learn more about Jet Dock's products, contact the team at salesteam@jetdock.com or call 1-800-JETDOCK.

Contact Information:

Byron Jacobs
salesteam@jetdock.com
1-800-JETDOCK

.

SOURCE: Jet Dock



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/jet-dock-returns-to-the-fort-lauderdale-international-boat-show-fo-1089406

