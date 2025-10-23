FossID 25.2 Expands Enterprise Scalability and Performance With New Deployment Architecture

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / FossID will release version 25.2 of its Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tooling , Workbench, in the coming weeks, representing a major step forward in deployment scalability and scan performance for large enterprises managing complex software supply chains. This release focuses on helping organizations accelerate scanning at scale, improve system resilience, and simplify deployments across diverse infrastructure environments.

Built for High-Performance, Large-Scale Environments

FossID Workbench 25.2 introduces new architecture capabilities that allow enterprises to scale horizontally and operate with greater reliability:

Configurable Scan Server Selection : Workbench now allows administrators to preconfigure multiple scan servers, giving users the flexibility to choose which server to use for each individual scan. This enables the use of specialized scan servers and provides the flexibility to combine both cloud-hosted and locally hosted scan servers.

Containerized Deployment for Kubernetes Environments : Workbench 25.2 now delivers improved support for deployment in Kubernetes clusters, streamlining integration with container orchestration platforms. As part of this update, Helm charts are provided to further simplify installation, upgrades, and lifecycle management.

Horizontal Scaling with Autoscaling : Workbench 25.2 now supports horizontal scaling within Kubernetes clusters, allowing organizations to automatically scale the number of instances up or down based on real-time demand and capacity requirements.

High Availability (HA): With the addition of horizontal scaling, enterprises can now deploy multiple parallel Workbench instances in an active/active configuration. Built-in failover ensures continuous availability, enhancing overall system resilience and uptime.

External Databases: Workbench 25.2 adds improved support for external cloud-based database services, enabling new deployment options for improved scalability and high availability.

Together, these capabilities deliver true enterprise-grade scalability, enabling organizations to deploy FossID Workbench seamlessly at large scale and to dynamically adjust to fluctuating capacity requirements

Broader Dependency Coverage and SPDX Advancements

FossID 25.2 also enhances Dependency Analysis , expanding support for additional package manifest types to improve visibility into open-source components across diverse ecosystems.

Additionally, this release delivers enhanced SPDX support, featuring direct import of JSON-based SPDX formats and improved import and export of certain data fields and elements for better interoperability.

Empowering Enterprise Software Supply Chain Integrity

With this release, FossID continues its mission to help organizations confidently manage software risk at scale - offering unmatched performance, flexibility, and integration depth for enterprise software supply chains.

To explore what's new in Workbench 25.2 or to discuss deployment architecture options for your organization, contact your FossID account manager or visit fossid.com/contact .

About FossID

FossID provides software risk management solutions that enable enterprises to leverage open source, third-party, and AI-generated code with confidence. Powered by FossID Workbench, a Software Composition Analysis (SCA) toolset, FossID also provides open source audit, technical due diligence, and code review services to help clients manage legal, security, and operational software supply chain risk.

Learn more: https://www.fossid.com

