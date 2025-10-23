Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
168 Leser
Hangzhou Taomore Technology Co.,Ltd: Redefining Motion Through Design - Tajezzo Introduces the J13 Modular Shell

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / As a design-driven brand, Tajezzo has long explored how form and function can move together. Today, the brand unveils its latest creation - the J13 Modular Shell, a technical jacket shaped by the rhythms of modern mobility. Built on a modular system that adapts to change, the J13 is made for those who navigate effortlessly between the city and the outdoors. Tajezzo J13 is launching on Kickstarter on October 23rd, 10:00 AM EDT. To learn more, visit here.

Tajezzo: J13 Modular Shell

Tajezzo: J13 Modular Shell

Movement isn't linear, nor is the J13's design. Its transformable structure shifts from long to short in seconds, responding intuitively to weather, activity, or mood. When the temperature rises, it folds neatly into a compact crossbody form - a jacket that carries itself. Subtle innovations like an integrated strap system give wearers freedom to move, wear, or carry on their own terms.

Light, strong, and remarkably tactile, the J13 is crafted from 70D CORDURA® fabric with a waterproof-breathable membrane. Every line, seam, and curve serves a purpose: protection from the elements without weight, movement without restriction. A discreet DWR finish repels sudden rain, while refined details such as NIFCO sleeve tabs and ergonomic cuffs balance durability with freedom of movement.

Inside, a network of ventilated pockets creates airflow and organization in equal measure. High-set storage remains accessible even with a backpack, ensuring readiness in motion - from urban commutes to remote trails. The design blurs the boundary between outerwear and equipment, between what you wear and what you carry.

Recognized among the Top 10 Design-Driven Brands of 2024, with multiple Red Dot and iF Design Awards, Tajezzo continues to shape a future where gear adapts to life. Each product extends the brand's core belief: that performance, modularity, and aesthetics should coexist seamlessly.

With the J13 Modular Shell, Tajezzo refines that vision once again - an evolution of outerwear for a world in constant motion. Tajezzo J13 is launching on Kickstarter on October 23rd, 10:00 AM EDT. For more information, visit here.

Contact Information

Terence Wu
Marketing Manager
crowdfunding@tajezzo.com

SOURCE: Hangzhou Taomore Technology Co.,Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/redefining-motion-through-design-tajezzo-introduces-the-j13-modular-sh-1091007

