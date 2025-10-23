Las Vegas Sands: Asian Community Development Council's College Readiness Bootcamp Prepares Students With Support From Sands Cares

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Las Vegas Sands

The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) hosted more than 300 Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students and parents for the annual College Readiness Bootcamp Sept. 13 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas' (UNLV). With underwriting from Sands Cares, the event equipped families with the tools they need to pursue higher education.

The boot camp presented insights and advice from 15 speakers on topics including standardized tests, financial aid and scholarships, college life skills, and career opportunities in fields such as technology, culinary arts and health.

Michael Busuamlak, father of a high school student, shared that the event provided valuable insights for a busy parent like himself to better understand the college process and what to expect for his daughter before making any decisions.

The 2025 program included representatives from Clark County School District; UNLV; University of Nevada, Reno; Nevada State University; College of Southern Nevada; the College Board, which administers SAT and Advanced Placement tests; tutoring organizations and leading Nevada employers, such as The Raiders Foundation. The event also provided hands-on support for applying to in-state and out-of-state schools and for financial aid and scholarships, with separate sessions targeted to parents and students.

"The boot camp is one of our most important youth development events, and we've seen attendance grow every year since its inception in 2015," Vida Lin, president and founder of ACDC, said. "Many students will be first-generation college attendees, so our program is critical in helping families navigate this complex system and providing confidence that a spectrum of resources - from application preparation and academic requirements to financial support - exists."

This year, ACDC also will introduce a Trade School Bootcamp - a new program to assist youth interested in pursuing vocational paths with career track information and guidance on pursuing skill sets in their chosen fields. This program is also being supported through Sands Cares in 2025.

Sands' support for ACDC's youth development programs addresses the company's priorities on education and building a diverse workforce of the future. To learn more about the Sands Cares community engagement program, visit https://www.sands.com/responsibility.

