Cisco Systems Inc.: Igniting Our Future Workforce: Shaping the Future in Europe Through Cisco Networking Academy

By Armand Leblois

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Among the many treasures of this beautiful land that I also call home, there is a Greek word that resonates deeply with me: Philoxenia (F????e??a). It's often translated simply as hospitality, but it encompasses so much more than that. Philoxenia, literally "love of strangers," embodies a profound, unconditional generosity - offering food, shelter, and comfort to anyone, without expectation of anything in return. It embodies a spirit of genuine warmth, open-hearted connection, and a deep respect for every individual.

This was precisely the atmosphere I envisioned, and indeed felt, permeating our Europe Cisco Networking Academy Partner Conference in Thessaloniki this past week. This annual conference brings together Cisco Networking Academy teachers, government leaders, and public/private sector collaborators from across the region to celebrate the achievements of the past year and to anticipate even greater successes ahead.

My hope, as Senior Regional Manager for Cisco Networking Academy in Europe, was to foster an environment where every participant, whether a long-standing partner or a new face, felt not just welcomed, but truly valued, heard, and an integral part of our shared mission. It was an inspiring gathering, a true testament to our collective commitment to shaping the future of technology education across Europe.

The Imperative for Our Future Workforce

The main theme of this year's program was, of course, Artificial Intelligence (AI). We are living through a profound technological revolution that stands to shape not only the world of work and education, but society itself. The compelling 2025 report from the AI Workforce Consortium, proudly led by Cisco, clearly articulates the urgent need for a skilled workforce capable of navigating, innovating, and leading within this new paradigm.

At Cisco, we don't just understand this imperative; we embrace it. Through our Cisco Networking Academy program, we are creating new AI literacy and practical skills courses to enrich curricula throughout the region, and crucially, to allow any European to take their digital future into their own hands. My personal commitment, and that of my team, is to ensure we are providing our learners with the foundational knowledge and hands-on experience they need to thrive in an AI-driven world. This isn't just about understanding algorithms; it's about fostering critical thinking, advanced problem-solving, and crucial ethical considerations - skills that are paramount for the future. And, just as importantly, we are making this increasingly inclusive by translating our curriculum into 12 European languages, because learning must be accessible to all.

Local Impact, Global Reach: A Thessaloniki Success Story

One of the most gratifying moments of the conference was witnessing the tangible impact of our work through a compelling Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) use case right here in Thessaloniki. CDA helps to power digital transformation around the world through partnerships across government, academia, industry, and more.

We proudly showcased an innovative project developed in collaboration with the American Farm School. This initiative illustrates how our technology can be applied to solve real-world challenges across industries, including within the vital and so often under supported sector of agriculture. These strategic alliances are not just partnerships; they are living proof of the power how collaboration and creative thinking can transform technology into a source of deep transformation. It's a testament to how local innovation, nurtured by dedicated partners, can contribute significantly to global progress.

Celebrating Excellence: Our Valued Partners

No conference would be complete without recognizing the extraordinary efforts of our partners, and we had the immense pleasure of awarding several Cisco Networking Academy partners for their exceptional achievements throughout the year. "Be the Bridge" Award has been awarded to two exceptional partners, the Open University (UK) and PUE (Spain) while, our "Golden Bridge" Award went to Specialisterne, a globally-recognized social enterprise based in Italy dedicated to enabling employment for neurodivergent individuals, particularly those with autism. These learners, by leveraging their unique talent and skills, are then matched with jobs that perfectly suit their strengths.

By seamlessly integrating Cisco Networking Academy into its modular, free training programs, Specialisterne Italia has profoundly enhanced its curriculum with industry-recognized content in networking and cybersecurity. Started in September 2022, this powerful partnership has already enabled 150 students to gain both theoretical knowledge and invaluable practical skills, aligned with certifications like CCNA. This has led to 50 of those individuals earning a full-time job opportunity. It's a brilliant example of how our partnerships can help build more inclusive pathways to success.

Strengthening our Communities to Power an Inclusive Future for All

As I reflect on the insightful discussions, the shared vision, and the renewed sense of purpose from our time in Thessaloniki, I am more confident than ever in Cisco Networking Academy's profound ability to prepare our students for the future. Together, we are not just teaching technology; we are building crucial bridges to opportunity, fostering innovation, and creating a truly skilled, inclusive, and resilient global workforce - with our own philoxenia that has distinguished this program since 1997.

