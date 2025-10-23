Leading working capital provider has invested $60M in North Carolina businesses and creates over 20 new roles to support U.S. growth

Wayflyer, the leading financing platform for consumer brands, today announced the opening of its new U.S. headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. After deploying $5 billion in capital, growing the team to 300 employees and reaching over $100 million in global revenue, the company is continuing to invest to cement its position as the market leader for working capital. The move underscores Wayflyer's mission to deliver fast, flexible, and non-dilutive capital and its commitment to supporting high-growth consumer brands in the United States.

Since its launch in 2020, Wayflyer has deployed over $5 billion in working capital to 5000 consumer brands across 11 countries. This underserved market segment has helped consumer brands optimize cash flow, invest in marketing, and seize growth opportunities with confidence. With offices already in New York City, this continued US expansion strengthens Wayflyer's presence in one of its fastest-growing markets, enabling the company to work more closely with American businesses.

"Charlotte is proud to welcome Wayflyer as they expand their U.S. presence," said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. "Wayflyer's commitment to empowering consumer brands aligns perfectly with Charlotte's entrepreneurial spirit. Their investment and job creation will have a meaningful impact on our thriving startup ecosystem, and we're excited to see their continued growth here."

Wayflyer chose Charlotte to expand its US presence after a comprehensive market evaluation. Charlotte offers the ideal combination of a strategic East Coast location, a business-friendly time zone for global operations, and easy access that keep teams connected. Known as a back-office hub for major financial institutions, Charlotte provides a rich talent market to fuel Wayflyer's next phase of growth. The warm engagement and collaborative spirit from local authorities further reinforced Charlotte as the natural choice for Wayflyer's continued expansion.

"Charlotte's thriving finance ecosystem, rich talent pool, and strong university connections made it the ideal location for our U.S. hub," said Aidan Corbett, CEO and Co-Founder at Wayflyer. "Having a dedicated team on the ground allows us to better serve our U.S. customers and support their growth journeys in real time," he added.

Wayflyer has already invested more than $60 million into North Carolina-headquartered businesses. The company expects to create approximately 20 new roles in Charlotte this year across sales, customer success and underwriting.

"Wayflyer's announcement demonstrates that Mecklenburg County remains a strong anchor for fintech and international business," said Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners Chair Mark Jerrell. "We welcome Wayflyer, along with the many opportunities this expansion will create for our workforce and local economy."

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for Wayflyer, which was recently named one of CNBC's Top Fintech Companies for 2025 and recognized as one of Deloitte's fastest-growing startups in 2024. Wayflyer is leading the next generation of financial infrastructure designed to unlock opportunity for founders at pivotal growth moments without forcing them to sacrifice ownership, speed, or sustainability.

"Wayflyer's decision to establish its North American headquarters in Charlotte is a strong vote of confidence in North Carolina's thriving market for financial technology," said R. John Young, chair of the IABA North Carolina and honorary consul for North Carolina. "This move not only reflects Charlotte's growing reputation as a hub for global innovation but also strengthens the bridge between Ireland and North Carolina. We look forward to leveraging this momentum to bring even more high-impact Irish companies to the state."

Foreign direct investment is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Charlotte, with nine companies announcing new or expanding presence in Mecklenburg County over the past 18 months, including Siemens, AVL Manufacturing and Daimler Truck Financial Services. The Charlotte region is home to more than 1,000 foreign-owned companies.

The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County also partnered with Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC), Charlotte Center City Partners, South Park Partners, UNC Charlotte and the Charlotte Regional Alliance.

