Emdoor Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.: Emdoor Digital Shines at Hong Kong Electronics Fair, Ushering in a New Era of Intelligence with All-Scenario AI Terminal Devices

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Emdoor Digital made a significant impact at the 45th Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show, held at the Asia World-Expo in Hong Kong.

At the exhibition, Emdoor Digital presented a comprehensive lineup across five dedicated product zones, showcasing its extensive range of smart terminal products. These included the 1KG Ultra-thin Laptop, AI PC, Mini PC, Tablet, and AIoT series. The display highlighted the company's solid technical expertise and comprehensive product portfolio, attracting considerable attention from numerous attendees on-site.



(The scene of Emdoor's booth, Booth: Hall 5, 5F01)

A major highlight was the debut of the EM-3X6-LD14 ultra-thin AI laptop in the 1KG Ultra-thin Laptop zone. Crafted with a high-strength magnesium alloy chassis, this model achieves a remarkably sleek profile, weighing just 999g and measuring approximately 16.25mm thin, striking an excellent balance between compact design and premium visual appeal. In terms of performance, the EM-3X6-LD14 demonstrates outstanding platform compatibility and robust AI computing power. Beyond featuring the Intel Core Ultra series processor, it comprehensively supports three major hardware platforms - Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm - allowing users flexible configuration based on their specific needs. Coupled with an integrated high-performance NPU, this device delivers a stable 45W TDP performance while providing potent computational support for various localized AI applications. Despite its ultra-slim form factor, the EM-3X6-LD14 does not compromise on connectivity or battery life. It is equipped with a rich array of ports, including dual Thunderbolt 4 (USB4), and supports LPDDR5X high-speed memory and dual SSD expansion. Paired with a large 70Wh battery offering up to 12 hours of endurance, it fully meets the demanding, all-day usage requirements of mobile professionals and high-end creative users.

In the AI PC zone, Emdoor's flagship AI mobile workstation, the EM-959, garnered significant interest. Designed specifically to meet the needs of professional users requiring powerful local AI processing, it can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, integrating an NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS. This power enables smooth local operation of large language models with up to 70 billion parameters, offering a secure and efficient new option for demanding scenarios like AIGC content creation and software development. To match its formidable AI capabilities, the EM-959 supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X high-speed unified memory, with flexible allocation of up to 96GB VRAM. The device comes fully equipped with comprehensive expansion ports and supports OCuLink connectivity for external GPU docks, further unleashing its graphics and computational potential. This workstation integrates flagship AI performance into a portable 16-inch chassis, signifying that high-performance AI computing has seamlessly moved from the cloud to every creator's desktop.

Within the Mini PC, Tablet, and AIoT zones, Emdoor Digital showcased its strong technical prowess and a complete product matrix covering the entire ecosystem, underscoring its diversified market strategy. The exhibition is still ongoing. We cordially invite you to visit the Emdoor booth (Booth No.: Hall 5, 5F01) to experience the full range of products and solutions firsthand and explore collaborative opportunities in the intelligent era.

Looking ahead, Emdoor Digital will continue to collaborate with global partners to promote the adoption of intelligent technology in more practical scenarios, providing stable and efficient tool support for the digital transformation across countless industries.

