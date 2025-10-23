Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025
ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2025 16:26 Uhr
Tetra Pak: 4 Steps To Make Sustainability Part of Your Packaging Strategy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Originally published on Food Dive

Choosing the right package for a product can also support a brand's environmental goals. For example, did you know that food loss and food waste are responsible for 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions?
"We're at a point where consumers are counting on brands to make the right choices," says Babitha George, packaging portfolio manager for Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. "Choosing recyclable packaging that has been purposefully designed to extend shelf life shows you recognize the impact your choices make on consumers - and the planet."

Click here to read more on Food Dive


Photo courtesy of Tetra Pak

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tetra Pak on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tetra Pak
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/4-steps-to-make-sustainability-part-of-your-packaging-strategy-1091088

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
