Tetra Pak: 4 Steps To Make Sustainability Part of Your Packaging Strategy

Choosing the right package for a product can also support a brand's environmental goals. For example, did you know that food loss and food waste are responsible for 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions?

"We're at a point where consumers are counting on brands to make the right choices," says Babitha George, packaging portfolio manager for Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. "Choosing recyclable packaging that has been purposefully designed to extend shelf life shows you recognize the impact your choices make on consumers - and the planet."

