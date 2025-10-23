Double The Donation: Corporations Embraced Workplace Giving in 2025: Strengthening Purpose-Driven Engagement

Major companies expand philanthropy efforts, creating new opportunities for nonprofits to increase impact through workplace giving programs.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Companies across the United States expanded their workplace giving programs in 2025 to strengthen employee engagement and community impact. As corporate social responsibility becomes a central business focus, organizations are investing in matching gifts, volunteer grants, and payroll giving programs that empower employees to give back to causes they care about.

Corporate Giving Continues to Grow

According to data from the Giving USA Report, corporate philanthropy exceeded $44 billion in 2024, a 9% year-over-year increase. This surge highlights a powerful shift toward purpose-driven business practices where employees and companies collaborate to support nonprofits nationwide. With innovative developments in corporate giving programs in 2025, experts are optimistic that this will be another strong year for corporate philanthropy.

Leading Companies Champion Workplace Giving

In 2025, many large corporations are going beyond traditional donations to create inclusive, engaging, and scalable giving experiences:

C.H. Robinson strengthened its commitment to community engagement in 2025 through its " Robinson Cares" employee giving program . The initiative empowers team members to support nonprofits, awarding $400,000 in grants to organizations championed by its workforce. This program demonstrates how industry leaders can integrate philanthropic efforts into a unified strategy that amplifies employee engagement and community impact.



The Walt Disney Company continues to strengthen its focus on employee engagement and community impact through a variety of corporate social responsibility and volunteerism programs . Disney's Disney VoluntEARS program, one of the longest-running corporate volunteer initiatives in the world, encourages employees to donate their time to community organizations while earning matching grants for eligible nonprofits. In recent years, Disney employees have contributed millions of volunteer hours globally, supporting causes such as education, conservation, and youth development. These efforts showcase how major corporations can integrate volunteerism , workplace giving , and employee engagement into their core company culture.



Microsoft continues to operate one of the most recognized employee giving programs in the world. Each year, Microsoft matches employee donations dollar for dollar and rewards volunteer hours with additional corporate funds. Since its program began, Microsoft employees have donated over $2 billion to nonprofits worldwide, proving that sustained workplace giving programs can scale impact across decades.



In July 2025, Principal Financial Group announced it had surpassed its global volunteer goal of 145,000 hours, marking roughly 157,657 volunteer hours served across more than 4,100 nonprofits worldwide. This is a 50% increase over the prior year. This kind of scale shows how corporate volunteer programs can become a major flagship element of social responsibility and workplace giving programs.

These examples show that corporate giving and employee engagement go hand in hand. Companies that prioritize workplace giving report higher retention rates, stronger morale, and a more purpose-driven culture.

Why Workplace Giving Matters for Nonprofits

For nonprofits and schools, workplace giving programs represent a major opportunity for consistent and sustainable funding. When corporations promote matching gift programs, volunteer grants, and payroll giving options, nonprofits receive steady support that fuels their missions year-round.

Despite this potential, many nonprofits still lack the tools to identify eligible donors and track available programs, leaving millions of corporate dollars unclaimed each year.

How Double the Donation Helps Nonprofits Capture More Corporate Giving

Double the Donation, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the leading provider of workplace giving software that helps nonprofits and educational institutions connect with corporate philanthropy. Its platform automates key fundraising processes so organizations can:

Identify donors eligible for matching gifts , volunteer grants , and payroll giving programs .

Simplify the process of linking employee donations to their employer's corporate giving options.

Increase revenue through automatic matching gift identification and real-time employer data.

Strengthen donor relationships by making workplace giving easy and accessible.

With Double the Donation's new platform features, including Volunteer Grant and Payroll Giving Modules, nonprofits can take advantage of workplace giving opportunities in 2025 and beyond.

About Double the Donation

Double the Donation is the leading provider of matching gift and workplace giving automation software for nonprofits and educational institutions. The company's tools help organizations raise more by identifying and engaging supporters eligible for corporate giving programs.

To learn more, visit doublethedonation.com.

Corporations embraced workplace giving

