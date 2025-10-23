Global Electronics Council: Circular Electronics Design Guide Addendum Closes the Language Gap within Organizations

Circular Electronics Design Guide Addendum Closes the Language Gap Within Organizations

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / The Circular Electronics Partnership (CEP) today announced the release of the Circular Electronics Design Guide Addendum 2025: Navigating the Corporate-to-Product Divide in Circular Design Performance. Developed in collaboration with Accenture, this addendum builds on the Circular Electronics Design Guide (CEDG) published last year, offering a practical roadmap to help companies translate their circularity ambitions into measurable product-level action.

While the 2024 CEDG provided an industry-defining blueprint for circular innovation - spanning "Enable, Frame, Plan, and Implement" phases - the 2025 Addendum tackles one of the most persistent barriers in the electronics industry: the disconnect between high-level corporate goals and on-the-ground design execution.

"Strategic intent too often falters at the point of translation into practice," said Teun van Wetten, Industrial Design Director at Accenture. "This addendum is the bridge - a unified Circular Performance Framework that links boardroom ambition to offer circular electronics with engineering reality."

Where the Circular Electronics Design Guide mapped the full circular innovation process, the new Addendum complements the original guide by zeroing in on two critical enablers: FRAME and ENABLE. Together, they show how organizational vision, data systems, and AI-powered tools can work together to drive measurable circular performance.

Additionally, the Addendum introduces a Circular Performance Framework that unites corporate, operational, and design-level systems. It also explores how product lifecycle data, agentic AI, and digital twins can help organizations simulate, validate, and scale circular design decisions - closing the "language gap" between sustainability leaders, engineers, and operations managers.

By connecting frameworks such as CEIC's corporate indicators with EN 4555X product standards, the Addendum provides a new methodology for evidence-based circularity. Case studies from CEP Member Companies and Partners illustrate how companies are experimenting with different ways to align financial, material, and mission-driven metrics.

"This work strengthens the connective tissue of the circular economy," said Dan Reid, Head of Secretariat for the Circular Electronics Partnership. "The Design Guide gave us the architecture; this Addendum gives us the wiring - the systems, data, and decision loops that make circular performance real."

About the Circular Electronics Partnership

The Circular Electronics Partnership (CEP) is a global community leading the transition to a circular economy in the electronics industry. Since its inception in 2021, CEP has brought together six founding partners and over 35 leading tech companies, all working together to transform the sector.

CEP fosters cohesion and drives collective action for greater impact. Serving as a coordination platform, CEP facilitates effective collaboration across the entire electronics value chain. It leverages the strengths of each founding partner, connects existing initiatives, and aligns the sector around a shared vision and roadmap to overcome the barriers to a circular electronics industry by 2030.

