Southern Company: Georgia Power Begins Construction of Newest Battery Storage System Near Macon

200 MW BESS to help deliver reliable capacity for customers and meet energy needs in the winter of 2027-2028

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Georgia Power announced that it has started construction on a new 200-megawatt (MW) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Twiggs County, southeast of Macon, Ga. The project was selected through competitive processes resulting from the 2023 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Update and was approved for construction by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) on Sept. 4, 2025. The Twiggs BESS is a company-owned project that is adjacent to the existing Twiggs County Solar facility.

The 200 MW system is designed to quickly dispatch stored energy over a four-hour period. BESS projects support the overall reliability and resilience of the electric system, while also enhancing the value of intermittent renewable generation resources, such as solar. Storage systems can improve the efficiency of renewable energy by storing excess energy produced during periods when the demand for electricity is lower, for use when the demand is higher, such as on cold winter mornings when solar is unavailable. These BESS facilities help to address power needs identified in the 2023 IRP Update in a cost-effective and strategic manner.

"At Georgia Power, our collaboration with the Georgia PSC and other stakeholders is key to making necessary investments for a reliable and resilient power grid," said Rick Anderson, senior vice president and senior production officer for Georgia Power. "With the construction of the 200 MW BESS in Twiggs County, we will be able to better serve our existing customers and support Georgia's growth. As we expand our energy mix to include more renewable sources, these batteries will play an invaluable role in helping to ensure reliability and flexibility, particularly when renewable sources are not available."

The Twiggs BESS, constructed by Crowder Industrial Construction, LLC, is projected for completion in 2027.

In addition to the Twiggs location, construction is underway on four BESS facilities, consisting of 765 MW in locations throughout the state with estimated completion dates in 2026. These projects, located in Bibb, Cherokee, Floyd, and Lowndes counties, were also approved in the 2023 IRP Update.

Additional BESS Resources Planned and Proposed

As a part of an All-Source Request for Proposals (RFP), Georgia Power is currently seeking approval from the Georgia PSC of 10 new BESS facilities with a total capacity of 3,022.5 MW and two new state-of-the-art solar systems paired with BESS totaling 350 MW. Site selection for the systems was based on deployment capabilities, including the opportunity to locate additional resources at existing company plant sites, other company-owned land, and sites near existing substations.

Georgia Power is also seeking bids for an additional 500 MW of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) with a storage discharge duration of a minimum of two-hours. The RFP, administered by independent evaluator Ascend Analytics on behalf of Georgia Power, will solicit:

Standalone ESS with grid charging capability; and

ESS with Renewable Resource (new or existing) and grid charging capability

The procurement target capacity is 500 MW with a preference to be online no later than 2031. Bids are due for qualified projects in early 2026.

