Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Nautical Ventures Streamlines Operations to Strengthen Efficiency and Capital Allocation Across Florida Network

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), owner of Nautical Ventures, one of Florida's leading marine dealership networks, today announced a further strategic consolidation of Nautical Ventures' operations to enhance efficiency and focus resources across its statewide retail and service footprint.

Following the recent sale of the property at 300 U.S. Highway 1 in North Palm Beach, Florida, Nautical Ventures has now completed the sale of its neighboring property at 139 Shore Court, while simultaneously securing a long-term lease with the buyer to continue operating the same address as a full dealership and service center. The location will continue to offer the same wide brand selection Nautical Ventures has been known for - including Axopar, Beneteau, Fairline, Brabus, Wellcraft, Edgewater, Starcraft, and more. Together, these transactions form part of Vision Marine's broader plan to streamline real estate holdings and optimize capital allocation across its retail network.

The sale of the two properties generated approximately US $3.9 million in net proceeds for Vision Marine, which will be reinvested directly into Nautical Ventures' operations and used to reduce floor plan financing, supporting continued growth, enhancing dealership performance, and strengthening customer experience. The consolidation is also expected to deliver an estimated US $0.8 million reduction in annual operating expenses. Combined with the previously announced sale of 300 U.S. Highway 1, Vision Marine anticipates aggregate annual savings of approximately US $1.6 million resulting from these strategic operational moves.

"This move reflects Nautical Ventures' ongoing commitment to operational discipline and sustainable growth," said Alexandre Mongeon, Co-Founder and CEO of Vision Marine Technologies. "Every dealership remains active, and every region we serve continues to be fully covered. We are simply optimizing how we operate to better align with the scale of our business and the strength of the Florida boating market."

The streamlining effort reinforces Nautical Ventures' position as a customer-driven retail leader, representing many of the industry's most recognized boat brands and marine products. By focusing on high-impact retail sites and operational efficiency, Nautical Ventures continues to deliver premium products and after-sales service to boaters throughout Florida's Gulf and Atlantic coasts.

This initiative supports Vision Marine's broader strategy of building a scalable, performance-oriented marine platform that combines strong retail operations with the commercialization of its proprietary high-voltage E-Motion propulsion technology.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a marine technology company redefining on-water experiences through innovation. The Company designs, develops, and markets the E-Motion high-voltage electric propulsion system and operates Nautical Ventures, an award-winning eight-location retail and service network across Florida. Together, Vision Marine and Nautical Ventures deliver performance, technology, and customer experience across both electric and internal-combustion segments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding expected cost reductions, reinvestment of proceeds, and operational benefits. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, execution timing, and other factors described in Vision Marine Technologies Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

