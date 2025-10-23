Alloy.ai Announces Lens - an Agentic AI Analyst for Consumer Goods Companies

New AI solution helps consumer brands go from questions to decisions in seconds by utilizing Alloy.ai's industry-leading data integration platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Alloy.ai, the AI platform for consumer brands, today announced the launch of Lens, an agentic AI analyst purpose-built for consumer brands, helping CPGs go from questions to decisions in seconds instead of days or weeks.

Lens utilizes Alloy.ai's industry-leading data integration platform, which connects and normalizes data from more than 450 retailers, distributors, eCommerce platforms, ERPs, and more. Sitting on top of this connected data foundation, Lens lets users instantly ask questions and run deep-dive analyses into sales trends, inventory health, supply chain performance, and forecasting accuracy, without any manual data prep or analyst intervention.

Beyond answering questions, Lens acts as a proactive guide, recommending the next best questions to ask, explaining key trends, and flagging emerging risks like DC inventory imbalances before they lead to on-shelf issues. Lens understands the language of CPG and retail, automatically translating user questions into precise, contextual analysis. Because it's built on Alloy's continuously updated data model, every insight is based on accurate, real-time information.

"Lens is like having an analyst who already knows your products, your retailers, your supply chain, and your priorities - on demand," said Joel Beal, CEO and Co-founder of Alloy.ai. "Most brands are discovering that generic AI copilots can't handle the complexity of CPG data. They apply generic logic to messy data sources, and the output often creates more confusion than clarity. Lens combines the power of large language models with Alloy.ai's years of algorithmic innovation in retail and consumer goods, giving brands a faster, more reliable path from question to decision."

Lens is available today and can be demoed at Alloy.ai/lens-ai-analyst .

