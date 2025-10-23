Vituity: Brilliance 2025 - In-Person Celebration of Women Disrupting Healthcare

Brilliance 2025 - themed "Celebrating Women Disrupting Healthcare" - brings together executives, physicians, and entrepreneurs to share bold strategies for leading change, fostering inclusion, and transforming care. Designed for professionals seeking greater impact and influence, the event blends inspiring keynotes, hands-on workshops, and dynamic networking focused on real-world leadership and innovation.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / Vituity will host Brilliance 2025 on Thursday, November 13, at the Hilton Chicago-a one-day event dedicated to advancing women leaders in healthcare. The one-day event offers attendees practical insights, career development opportunities, and connections with industry leaders driving meaningful changes.

Open to the public with limited seats still available, this year's theme - "Celebrating Women Disrupting Healthcare" - honors the leaders and innovators transforming patient care, leadership, and community through courage, collaboration, and disruption. It's a platform for sharing stories of impact, elevating diverse voices, and exploring how bold ideas can reshape an industry in flux.

Created by Vituity, a physician-led and -owned partnership delivering care to more than 12 million patients nationwide, Brilliance is more than a meeting - it's a movement. Rooted in Vituity's Culture of Brilliance vision, the event fosters a national community of leaders who learn from one another, amplify each other's impact, and drive lasting change in healthcare and beyond.

"We believe in building spaces where people feel seen and celebrated, and where their potential is ignited," says Imamu Tomlinson, MD, MBA, CEO of Vituity, reflecting on the intention behind Brilliance. "Disruption doesn't happen in isolation - it happens when bold people come together with purpose. That's what Brilliance is all about."

Vituity's Vice President of Education and Experience, Tennille Lowery, echoes that energy: "We wanted something different: not just another conference, but an experience that feels bold, personal, and empowering. And one that's been expressly tailored to appeal to all women in healthcare, whether they're on the frontlines of care delivery or behind the scenes helping our industry run efficiently."

The general session alone features two of the nation's most dynamic voices in healthcare and leadership. New York Times bestselling author of The Disruption Mindset, Charlene Li, will discuss how leaders and organizations can harness disruption for good. Dr. Nwando Anyaoku, Chief Health Equity Officer at Swedish Health Services, will explore how women can embrace their power to create lasting change.

Attendees will also engage in a series of curated workshops designed to move ideas into action, exploring themes of leadership, entrepreneurship, technology, and well-being. Sessions include "Breaking Barriers: The Journey of a Founder" with Maja Mazur and Kara Egan; "In the C-Suite: Lessons from the Top" featuring Dr.Ngozi Ezike and Julie Sprengel; "Leading in the Era of AI" with Charlene Li; "Strategic Storytelling & Personal Branding" with Cheldin Barlatt Rumer; "The Mental Load: Managing Career, Family, and Personal Growth" with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun; and "How Different Perspectives Improve Business Outcomes" moderated by Maureen Bell.

Event Details

Brilliance 2025: Celebrating Women Disrupting Healthcare

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Hilton, Chicago, IL

Registration: https://web.cvent.com/event/bc9381f5-4ead-443b-a9b9-611897dd6d15/summary

